My suspicion is that Biden won’t be allowed to face Trump in a debate. Biden’s dementia, or mental incapacity, is already obvious for all those who allow themselves to see it. Letting him go up against Trump in even one two-hour debate would force those who won’t see to acknowledge Biden’s limitations. Quietly, to themselves, of course.

Coronadoom might be their excuse, as Biden is still hiding in his mother’s basement. But the numbers just aren’t there to make this plausible, even though the media is trying their best. They might use coronadoom to modify the “debate”, by insisting on pre-recorded answers to softball media questions. Safety first!

They might say a debate is impossible because of Trump’s irredeemable “racism”, and so he is not deserving of respect. This charge of “racism” would hinge on a BLM terrorist meeting his just desserts in some criminal act, but in a way that can be blamed on Trump.

Or the debate happens, Biden fumbles, mumbles, and stumbles, which will give rise to the headline “Biden Wins Debate”. These headlines, like that Hillary Wins headline, are already written anyway. The media-Democrat complex would rely on TV, media and celebrities to get them through. This might be hubris, but it’s not a crazy strategy to lean on spin. Spin works.

That’s prediction one. Prediction two is it’s Trump or death.

No one was screaming LAW & ORDER! louder than I when packs of feral thugs looted, pillaged, burned, and robbed their way trough Democrat-controlled cities. If I were in charge, I would have had the moral courage to open fire, the election be damned. I too was frustrated and wanted more action from the top. But I understand (but don’t agree with) the counter-argument against force.

Prog mayors and governors in riot areas were either cowards or were complicit. They wanted the bloodshed to come from cops or from federalized National Guard, blood which they could pin on Trump. Whether Trump understood this or not, he did not open fire. The left did not get what they wanted. Statues are still being criminally destroyed, but these are point events, and any blood spilled is likely to be by patriots (they’ll call them “vigilantes”). This could still be blamed on Trump.

Whether Trump followed the best strategy is no longer interesting, or important. What matters now is only the election.

Yes, there were the excrescences of Roberts and Gorsuch, cucks who were (it turns out) known to be cucks before the Federal Society recommended them to Trump. There is the lack of a hard border policy. And so on.

There is no point listing all that went wrong or didn’t go as right as we would have liked. We always knew (as I said four years ago) that Trump was a respite, a slow down of the leftist spiral into insanity.

Trump was hampered, perhaps by inclination, but certainly by the oligarchs pursuing every semi-legal and outright illegal move against him. There is no law at the top. This is war. And it says something good about Trump that he beat back all attacks, almost single-handedly. Has any president had this many traitors and spies working in the White House?

Forget all that. Put it out of your mind. None of it makes any difference any longer. It’s Trump or death.

Consider first what a Trump victory would do. Trump winning would send the left into a gibbering frenzy. Why, the number of strokes on the left might outnumber coronadoom cases! That is a most pleasant thought. Perhaps a few would move to much more open violence (BLM terrorists are already doing this). And then—another perhaps—Trump would have no compunction against using force to quell the insurrection and riots.

There are all the judges to be appointed. Sure, many will be cucks. Some won’t. There will be a host of other small victories, and at least another slowing of our spiral of doom. Plus, there is then at least a chance of major victories. With Biden that chance is exactly epsilon (miracles do happen).

Still not convinced? Then consider the oligarchs are scared to death of Trump. All the major ones are boycotting Facebook, pulling their ad money, because Zuckerberg made the mistake of allowing Reality speech.

This should be huge news, but doesn’t seem to be. The oligarchs remember the Meme Wars of 2016. They are doing all they can to prevent a recurrence. But we are, too, when we give in to despair.

All that is to one side. We have to consider what happens if Biden wins. Could anything good come out of it?

No.

Here is one set of predictions, on the gloomier side.

Eleven predictions, presented without judgment. — genesius (@gloamingwhale) June 26, 2020

Even now Biden is poring over BLM membership lists to find a Black (we now have to capitalize dark skins) female VP. Because the best way to move to a post-racial future is ensuring everywhere has hard Black quotas. Quotas will become institutionalized to the nth degree. My guess is Biden won’t finish his term (strokes out, retires, disappears), or that he publicly cedes certain powers to his Black.

The only possible sliver of light I can see (and I’m willing to be taught here) is that the oligarchs and loony left calms themselves with a Biden win. Biden, as everybody knows, is an empty vessel who will do whatever he is told. He would be a federal Bill de Blasio. A Biden wins might mean less open violence by BLM and antifa terrorists would be needed.

But it would be the beginning of the systematic destruction of every other Reality-based law, institution, and practice. There would be an increase in federalization of everything, including the police (which is what “abolish” the police means). RBG would retire, and we’d have another Diversity hire. Perhaps a Black man pretending to be a woman.

The left would take a month to celebrate and the, with gleeful abandon, would tighten the screws. Not at the border, which would be opened long enough to ensure voters have no possibility of ever making another mistake.

