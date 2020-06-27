The Week In Doom: Systemic Black Criminality

Item

Black Vs White Violence: Or, Why Cops & Blacks Have No Love For One Another

We saw before that blacks commit about 10 times as many crimes as whites, per capita, including violent crimes like homicide. There is some plus-and-minus and variability to this figure depending on the crime, place, and time, but it’s in the ballpark, and it’s never low. There is a steady and consistent difference, at least since The Great Society, and it lately is on the way up.

The reaction to these numbers is usually indignation. Not because blacks can’t seem to control themselves, but that the numbers are mentioned. They are hate facts. Hate facts are akin to “hate speech”, and “hate speech” is, or seems to be, a federal crime. When facts go against blacks, of course.

The cause of the difference in crime rate is said officially to be caused by “racism”, or “systemic racism”, which is odd because there is no such thing against blacks. Before the insurrection, this was the least-racist, pro-black mixed-race country perhaps ever.

On the other hand, there are innumerable videos of blacks attacking whites since the insurrection began, this being the time of revenge for “racism”. The definition of “racism”, as near as anybody can figure, is “white” or “whiteness”. Perhaps this is why complaining about these attacks is also “racist”.

So far, there has been no reaction against the surge in crime (looting etc.). This is in part because of the speed of events, which leaves many breathless. It’s also because blacks have largely, except for active rioting, largely stayed in cities. There were some threats to move into (largely armed) suburbs, but nothing happened. However, it’s also true many whites suspect that successfully defending themselves against attacks rightly will themselves be charged with a crime.

More segregation is coming. Some of it is called for by blacks, especially on campuses and other soy-drenched environments. But some will be from those fleeing crime-ridden neighborhoods. For instance, this Item: NYC Criminal Justice System ‘Imploding,’ NYPD Boss Says as Homicides Hit 5-Year High. Communist mayor de Blasio’s solution? “Substantial” cuts to the NYPD.

There’s more: An appalling Assistant Brox DA condemned NYC’s police, blaming them, and not blacks, for violence.

This is far form unusual. Nobody wants to blame blacks for their own behavior. Nobody wants to be called a “witch!” I mean “racist”.

The point of all this, is that increased crime will cause growing “disparities” in things like jobs, home values, health, and so forth. These woes will be blamed on “racism”. Companies, government, universities, and on and on, fearing lawsuits and the mob, will institute stronger quotas, meaning the hiring and promotion of blacks without regard to ability. Since it’s always obvious to everybody what is going on, these quotas will lead to greater animosity. And more charges of “racism”.

Item

NYT’s 1619 Project Founder Calls ‘White Race’ ‘Barbaric Devils,’ ‘Bloodsuckers,’ Columbus ‘No Different Than Hitler’

The propagandist who works at the nation’s leading propaganda sheet looks like a transexual Bozo the Clown, which makes one think that Steve Sailer’s idea that the revolution exists in good part to convince society that hideous women like this are actually beautiful. Was she spurned by a white man once?

Item

The Election

The most interesting thing about this starts at 7 minutes. A woman is driving her car in a pandering Democrat city. She is surrounded by criminals and thugs, several of whom jump on her car. She calls 911 and the dispatcher tells the panicked woman that this was a “sanctioned event” and that if she is displeased she had best call city hall.

Given there is no protection from government, stepping on the gas is the best solution, even thought protecting yourself will be called “racist.”

Item

BLM, incidentally, are terrorists. The government officials who condone and encourage BLM’s actions are traitors, their acts treasonous.

Item

This self-debasing APPEASEMENT will end badly. The #BLM terrorists will keep going “until white prople don’t exist” [sic]

This is old, I believe, but still of interest.

Here’s another, of a legion of similar examples:

Idiot propagandists at universities have taught us that only blacks ever suffered, that only blacks were slaves, that there is no worse state than being black. That anything bad that happens to blacks, including their own criminal acts, is not their fault.

The size of these lies is what makes them so welcome. Black American slave owners are forgotten, whites who were lynched are forgotten. White slaves are forgotten. That slavery is not that unusual in history, forgotten. We allow ourselves to believe the supreme idiocy that showing a black man a noose is a “hate crime”.

Nitwit whites are just as much a cause of systemic black criminality as blacks. If you, a white man, saw next week down Broadway blacks leading a march in irons, the purpose of which is apology of their long history of systemic criminality, what would you think?

Perhaps a little pleasure that they were admitting errors. But maybe you’d also think these black people are absorbing the crimes of other blacks through their skins. Because, of course, the people that marched would not be the criminals, just those apologizing for them. Meaning all blacks must share blame for what any blacks do.

The next emotion would be contempt. Look at these sniveling, groveling contemptible weaklings! They deserve no respect. They deserve whatever happens to them.

It’s no different for the whites who accept blame for slavery, as if these whites are guilty because they are white. (And forget the black slavers in Africa and black slave owners in the US.) Some blacks are grateful for an apology for something they themselves never suffered. But then comes the contempt. And everything that flows from it.

Speaking of contempt.

Item

Archbishop of Canterbury says Church must think again about portraying Jesus as white and reveals plan to look ‘very carefully’ at whether statues in Canterbury Cathedral ‘should be there’

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged the West to reconsider its prevailing mindset that Jesus was white – as he revealed a review into religious statues. Justin Welby said monuments in Canterbury Cathedral are going to be looked at ‘very carefully’ to see if they ‘should be there’.

Cuck-a-doodle-do.

Item

It’s hard not to sympathize with the good sergeant here.

