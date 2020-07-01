Why Rat Virtue Signaling Is Evil

Blackmail is a terrible crime. Blackmailers are rightfully seen as loathsome because not only does the blackmailer use the original crime, making it as if he participated in it, but the blackmailer adds extortion to it.

Blackmailers are like those disfigured creatures who live at the bottom of the sea, feeding on refuse. Nobody grieves to hear a blackmailer got it in the neck by his blackmailee.

If blackmailers are low, there is a class of villain lower still, and that is the virtue signaler. Not just any virtue signaler, not the kind that chirrups during meetings to say how grand BLM is, or who adds a pride-in-sodomy signature to their emails in June. Not the Rod Dreher squish who never misses an opportunity to signal left, so that he doesn’t lose his journalistic bona fides.

I mean the rat signaler. The one who call out individuals or organizations by name hoping to gain from his ratting.

Rashaad Thomas is an instance of a low-level rat signaler. He had an op-ed in which he wrote, “Phoenix restaurant says this is a photo of coal miners. But I see offensive blackface.”

There are only two possible interpretations. One is that Thomas is a man of below average intellect, proved by his becoming upset over an ancient photograph of working men. If low intelligence is the explanation, then it’s likely he got his article into a major newspaper because of his race, which makes him stupid and a grifter.

Or he lied. That is, he rat signaled to gain himself attention at the expense of the restaurant.

Here’s a prime example of a rat signaler who doesn’t believe what he’s saying. This person writes, “Tearing down of the statue of Junipero Serra in solidarity with #BLMprotest #BlackLivesMatter. But what about the Christian churches? They are responsible for the murder of millions of natives. Tear down all Christian churches!”

This rat signaler doesn’t want to tear down all Christian churches, not that he cares if they close, either. But he says these violent illegal acts would be a good thing hoping to attract attention and gain materially from his signaling.

Another rat signaler is Shaun King, a man who drank so deeply from the Springs of Propaganda that he permanently donned a new skin color. He said,

Yes, I think the statues of the white European they claim is Jesus should also come down. They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been. In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? EGYPT! Not Denmark. Tear them down.

He doesn’t believe this. He couldn’t care whether the statues stayed or went, but his black-like-me act was growing cold, and he needed to find a way to elevate himself in the public’s eye again. So he came up with this outrage, knowing it would get him some publicity. And line his pockets. Inciting riots, open calls for criminal acts, is the new grift.

Not all virtue signaling is rat signaling. Take nitwit Rod Parker, who writes “We’ve Lived with ‘The Masters’ Name Long Enough”. He means the golf tournament, whose title shocks this man of little brain.

We know this isn’t rat signaling and plain stupidity because we find Parker writing, “Even at dictionary.com, one of the definitions you get for ‘master’ is ‘owner of a slave.'” This is like the gender theory professor who fainted after learning what electricians mean by “male” and “female”.

Parker is black—or Black, as we now must write—and so his opinion, which we’re forced to listen to because of his race, can’t be questioned. Even if it is gaspingly asinine.

I can be difficult to distinguish between plain virtue signaling and rat signaling because the motivations of the signaler need to be understood. But it’s easy enough to see why rat signalers are detestable botches of nature and lower than blackmailers.

Rat signalers are like blackmailers. They call for crime—they themselves are cowards—from which they hope to gain materially for their virtue. But they’re worse because their crime is treason. Rat signalers sell out their neighbors, country, and culture to gain a dime. They are traitors, and deserve to be treated like traitors.

