New York City’s New Truth and Reconciliation Commission

This last Sunday there appeared this headline: “Three men, including employees of a sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office, have been arrested for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter sign in Thousand Oaks.”

It was a big story. It made CBS radio news that night. There was no detail in the radio story, other than that three people were arrested for “defacing” a BLM sign. There was no commentary, either; only the plain fact.

That plain fact is this: Black Lies Matter is in charge. Rather, Black Lives Matter’s masters are.

Defacing is not a crime when done by BLM. Don’t believe it? “DA declines to prosecute man arrested in St. Patrick’s Cathedral vandalism“.

Seattle’s “gay district” (a haunt of Gorsuch’s?) has been repainted entirely by BLM—and most still do not know! The media, one of BLM’s masters, lies about CHOP, the name the insurrectionists gave to their seized territory. Territory ceded by the once official government.

BLM, and their masters, tear down statues and deface them all over the country. They burn, loot, pillage. They menace and use physical intimidation and violence against their enemies. Which is to say, you.

Who gets arrested? The three guys defacing the terrorists’ sign. And an Atlanta cop doing his job is charged with murder.

NPR submitted their entry for this year’s Goebbels award: “Right-wing extremists are turning cars into weapons, with reports of at least 50 vehicle-ramming incidents since protests erupted nationwide in late May.”

BLM are stopping cars, beating up drivers. Some of these drivers see what’s coming, and blow past the illegal checkpoints. NPR excuses the violence on the part of BLM, and condemns the self defense. (The hilarious part of the story was that NPR first used a pic of one of these attempted beatings; turns out the driver in that pic was a black female. The lesson is: don’t slow down: step on the gas.)

These are only a few tidbits from a ocean of state-allowed and state-condoned violence.

We saw earlier that there is no such thing as “systemic racism” against blacks. I quote myself, “Every major corporation, celebrity, university, politician, association, and even the American Meteorological Society…issued statements professing their solidarity with blacks and lamenting with them the ‘systemic racism’ they experience”.

We instead have whatever the opposite of “systemic racism” is.

Which doesn’t matter, because our leaders insist racism against blacks is not only true but so pervasive it has to be rooted out with extreme prejudice. (That’s a joke, son.)

Enter the knob Bill de Blasio who, says the New York Daily News, “looks to South Africa for inspiration for new racial justice commission”.

A new city commission on racial justice will be “just like” South Africa’s famous Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Mayor de Blasio said Sunday. “We are naming a city commission, a Racial Justice and Reconciliation — just like the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in South Africa,” Hizzoner said. “That got to the whole impact that apartheid had on that society, and then talked about everything and acted on everything that needed to be different. Well, that’s what we are going to do here in New York City.”

Just like South Africa?

“President Cyril Ramaphosa backs land expropriation,” says the BBC, “which is popular with the black majority.”

You bet it is! Blacks are given land taken from whites, who get…themselves shot and stabbed, mostly. But they had it coming, right? I mean, apartheid, racism, mean looks. Same thing is said about whites in the old old USA.

The WP said in February “South Africa’s ruling party is forging ahead with plans to change the constitution to make it easier for the government to expropriate land without paying for it.”

There are scattered reports of people warning about what happened in Zimbabwe when “reparations”—no, that’s not the right word; wait, I have it—“redistribution” was performed. But these voices are drowned out by the frenzied joy of those who can’t wait to get free stuff.

Some can’t wait so much that farm murders of whites in South Africa is now a thing. Vanity Fair calls these near daily tortures and slaughters a “right-wing conspiracy theory”, which is how you know they are true.

If you choose not to believe our propaganda masters, you can go right to the source. A whole web site which lists and categorizes the horrors.

It’s obvious the land grabs and murders will be short-term phenomena. There are only a few white farmers left, and many, many blacks.

In NYC, whites are about 43% and blacks 25%. Under de Blasio’s plan, only every other white would have to cede his apartment to a black. Murders are coming along nicely since the riots. Haven’t match South Africa yet, but with just a little effort and American know how, I know it can be done.

