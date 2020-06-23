Coronvirus Update XIX: Screw Spikes, Surges, Records In New Cases

All the good stuff, caveats, code, data sources and explanations are linked, some in Update III, and the most important in Update II, Update IV, Update V, Update VI, Update VII, Update VIII, Update IX, Update X, Update XI, Update XII, Update XIII, Update XIV, Update XV, XVI (doesn’t exist), Update XVII, Update XVIII, Estimated True Infections/Cases, Bayes Theorem & Coronavirus, and the Sanity Check Perspective, so go to them first before asking what-about-this-and-that. Skip to the bottom for the latest model. Thanks to everybody emailing me sources, including Ted Poppke, Jeff Jorgensen, Jim Fedako, Joe Bastardi, Philip Pilkington, John Buckner, Harry Goff, John Goetz, Warren McGee, Robert Kinney III, Paul Hainey, Darren Nelson. https://wmbriggs.com/post/30606/. I’m way, way behind emails.
It’s All Politics
Coronadoom is now entirely political.
— Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) June 22, 2020
Unfortunately, the only way to overcome bad politics is with the thing that shall not be mentioned, or good politics.
Push back against the lies, distortions, and absolute bullshit. They are losing control too soon before the election, they don’t like it, and they’re scrambling.
It is bullshit. Every approved flak, academic, and pol said screw social distancing if rioting, looting, and mayhem was your goal, just as these same bottom feeders said social distance was a must if attending a Trump rally. Or in opening businesses by other than skateboard through the window.
Our enemies want you to forget the headlines above (we had several last week, too). They are hoping you are stupid enough to believe what they tell you because they are in charge.
Look out your window. It is clear we are living in a time when those above us are the dumbest of any leaders in all of history. Want more proof?
In shift, Florida Keys now requiring face masks until June 2021
“Visitors to the Florida Keys will need to bring along face masks or face a $500 civil fine.” This is done purely to humiliate you and show you who’s boss. Ignore the order. Depose the government.
Need more?
They changed the headline on this story, which I should have screenshot. It was originally “WHO chief warns coronavirus pandemic accelerating“. It’s now something about Brazil, but you can see the original in the URL.
“‘We are in a new and dangerous phase,’ Tedros said at a news conference in Geneva Friday, and he warned that lockdown measures are still needed to halt the virus’ spread.”
This is bullshit. This is an outright lie, pure power politics.
I’ve been telling us for months (yes, months) that the only number that we can really trust is the all-cause weekly deaths. Everything else can be, and is, fudged, especially in the media.
We’re not the only ones who are noticing. Axios: U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Increasing, But Deaths Aren’t — Yet. Key sentence “‘The death rate always lags several weeks behind the infection rate,’ top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told me.”
Fraudci! No handshakes forever Faudci! Ignore him.
They’re also pushing “hospitalizations.” After lockdowns eased, people started to go to the doc for complaints they’ve been waiting on. They get tested. Lo, coronavirus is found. And the cancer patient (or whatever) is now listed as a coronavirus hospitalization.
Spikes!
All Cause Deaths
This is the per capita all-cause weekly deaths. As usual, the last two weeks are under-reported. It can take up to eight weeks, the CDC says, for the full report, but two is more usual. There is no sense in this data that it’s anything but getting better.
Here’s the blowup (actual numbers, not per capita).
The dashed line is the all-cause minus official COVID deaths. Even accounting for late reporting, it is clear this crisis is over. Finished. Kaput. Done. Finis.
Everything the media and politicians are pushing is hype, meant now only to control, to manipulate. Do not submit.
USA! USA! USA!
That’s the official CDC weekly COVID deaths, up through 19 June, the latest numbers available. These numbers are likely exaggerated, as we saw from the all-cause deaths above. But there is still no sense whatsoever that it’s getting worse.
Here are the reported — i.e. MEDIA — numbers. They are not the same as the CDC numbers. They are higher, by at least 10% everywhere. The media has been using higher numbers all along, and they continue to do so. They cannot be trusted.
Ignore the model if you’re a skeptic; it clearly is pulled down too much by the huge spike in the middle. Doesn’t matter. Point is, even the media numbers are down and heading further south.
I left all the other material out, like in how infections are about 70 million, and testing is turning up old cases. I wanted to this to be succinct as possible. Every time you hear somebody pushing fear, show them the plots above.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
5 Thoughts
Not just an infectious disease expert, but a “top” infectious disease expert. Who put the stars on his shoulders? I’m not the biggest Lincoln fan but at least the guy fought to win, and kept replacing his generals until he hit on the right one to achieve his aims. When will Trump tell Fraudci to pack his bags? Yeah, the media will make him the biggest martyr since, I don’t know, that last guy to get fired by Trump, but they’ll soon tire of him and move on. Do it now.
1) I would recommend not visiting the Florida Keys at all and spending your tourist dollars elsewhere.
2) I wish I had the link handy to the excellent exposé of how large a bureaucratic fraud Fauci is and how many conflicts of interest he’s had over the years. The man should have been locked up forever years ago.
To your point, awildgoose, I’d love to see a database or list of those localities that have resisted the urge to humiliate the citizenry with punitive, arbitrary, and capricious “disease control” measures. Those are the places where your vacation dollars should be spent.
“When free discussion is denied, hardening of the arteries of democracy has set in, free institutions are but a lifeless form, and the death of the republic is at hand.”
– William Randolph Hearst
“According to American principle and practice the public is the ruler of the state, and in order to rule rightly it should be informed correctly.”
– W.R. Hearst
Maixiu: Trump will NEVER fire Fauci before the election. Trump is a coward.
Most of the fly-over states were not shut down. There’s Yellowstone (no camping yet), if Gordon does not turn dictatorial and close it, probably parks in Montana, and all of South Dakota stayed open. Avoid Colorado, of course.
*******
Move from the Florida Keys.
(Note: that may not work. Wyoming is being FORCED to blue, the latest being the takeover of the last local newscast. Admittedly, the old one was crap, but now we get ONLY NATIONAL and we either go blue, or else. You can run, but you can never hide.)
Everything accelerates, decelerates, wanders about. The STUPID people do not believe this. If you find someone who thinks the accelerating is always bad, feel free to forever see “STUPID” tattooed on their forehead.
Agreed. All-cause weekly deaths should tell us what we need to know, assuming they are real numbers. I know they are all we have, but sometimes just ignoring the entire lie is the correct choice. Assume they lie all the time, ignore the predictions and fake statistics. Buy ammo instead.
Yes, the death rate lags several weeks behind the infection rate for FLU, AIDS, CANCER, PNEUMONIA, MEASLES, WHOOPING COUGH, etc. That Fauci does not know this shows how stupid he is.
People pushing fear do not give a damn about facts. Facts cancel fear, so the fewer facts the better. I have suggestions on what to do with the fearful and the fear spreaders, but not over the Big Brother internet.