Fightin’ Words

Somehow through the years screeching harpies and bloated Karens, and the soy-drenched beta white males who duck behind them, have developed the idea that they are allowed to yell at the top of their voices the most vile, reckless, hate-filled demonic abuse at police and other authorities, and that the police must stand rock still and take it, whatever it is and however long it lasts.
If some blue-haired cellphone-wielding land whale or lesbian tattoo-infested anemic, unprovoked, started relentless screaming in any man’s face back in the good old days of 2019, she get slapped. And she’d have it coming.
There are hundreds of videos of these women, and of what passes for men on the left, loosing a barrage of profanity and threats at cops. It goes on and on and on and on some more. If the cop so much as shifts his position, these women freak and hold their cellphones in front of them. It’s as if they think this will protect them should violence begin.
On the other hand, any police violence now, no matter how justified or needed, is “evidence” the police are guilty of crimes against humanity, and that police forces need to be dismantled and replaced by Federal Thought Patrols.
It used to also be, in that dimly remembered year of our Lord 2019, there was a thing called the “doctrine of fighting words.” Once a harridan became too unruly and crossed the line, she could be muffled. Common law recognized that some speech goes too far and causes fights. Every judge in days or yore knew some people were just asking for it.
Why, even in the polite Great White North, fighting words is a crime. “Public incitement of hatred. Every one who, by communicating statements in a public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of [a crime].”
Same thing in the USA, more or less. Which means baying “Kill the Police!” at the head of a mob charging down on a line of cops used to be considered fighting words. And the cops used to be allowed to knock some sense into this kind of “mostly peaceful protest.”
The doctrine hasn’t disappeared entirely, of course. Blacks are still allowed, nay, encouraged, to be triggered into violence, even fatal violence, by hearing rap lyrics—if spoken by whites.
Anyway, many of us would still approve if cops gave their abusers what they deserve. Alas, except for blacks, the doctrine is dead. Not only that, but it is no longer illegal to start riots, tear down public property, vandalize, steal, commit mayhem, even murder (how many were killed in the riots so far? Twenty? More? Heard about them on TV, have you?). Any acts done under the sage guidance of Black Lives Matter is now acceptable and legal. Take over a city? Why not? Prosecutors won’t bother you. The media will cheer you. Politicians will bow to you.
The left is goading itself with fighting words. You can sense it. They want to unleash a wave of violence and begin to kill, as they do in all leftist revolutions. Yet there is a natural reluctance to taking a life, plus they’re still not entirely convinced they can get away with open murder. Each knows they individually can’t get away with it. But in a mob, yes, they could. So they stoke the mob.
Ann Barnhardt posted a video of the Seattle insurrections—supported by their cowardly and complicit government—in which a black guy leads the rabble “Does anybody know what happened to the people who did not get on board with the French Revolution?” “Chopped,” came the answer. The black guys says he’s serious and that it’s not a joke. He reiterates “Chopped.” I can imagine a few lefty whites who’d slip their necks into the guillotine because of their tremendous guilt of being “racists”.
Incidentally, the insurrectionists have renamed their illegal encampment CHOP. And the city of Seattle bent over, took it, and begged for more, giving the criminals a concrete border. Armed insurrection is no longer illegal. Not if you’re fighting “racists”.
There’s a prog Blue Cheka running the Palmer Report. To goad the mob, he tweeted then deleted (but it was saved), “Conservatives CANNOT be teachers, police officers, doctors, lawyers, coaches, or bosses. It’s constitutionally unfair to others who are subjected to conservative’s deranged judgement. Conservatives can do menial work, until they’re ready to join the human race.”
He has others, one in which he generously suggests the State should pay for conservatives’ reeducation camps.
There’s another video from the insurrectionists showing a beat down of a Christian who tried to preach to them. He, too, was subject to a caterwauling from some fat ugly greasy haired woman.
As one instance of thousands, a Blue Cheka reporter posted the photo a football coach who wore a t-shirt advertising a news channel the Blue Cheka did not like. The Blue Cheka encouraged the mob to go after this “racist” man. We can only pray this Blue Cheka, and all of them like him, get the same treatment. The left does eat itself first in these things.
The coach caved and apologized, proving himself to be just as cowardly as the Blue Cheka. The Blue Cheka’s doxxing was immoral, and if a bad thing happened to the coach because of it, he deserved our sympathy. But he surrendered his values to save his skin, and now what happens to him—for the mob never forgives—he deserves.
I’ve warned you before, and I here warn again, that most do not know what is happening. The media is outright lying about Seattle, and about the riots. The media is complicit. They mention, say, a statue being torn down, as if this is the most natural thing in the world. But it’s illegal. Or used to be.
Tearing down public property is a violent crime, a riot. Riots are not legal. The violent mob in new Mexico, in New York City, in DC, in Minneapolis, and everywhere else, should have been met with lethal force to disperse them. It wasn’t. It won’t be. Our enemies call these riots “peaceful protests.” People—I should say racists—who have homes in CHOP can’t move back in, but all journalists and all politicians tell them to f*** off.
Many in our government actively conspire against us, or don’t care about anything except their own skins. No one is coming to help you. But do not give up hope. There are some real men left.
PAY. CLOSE. ATTENTION.
This Is The Silent Majority #GreatAwakening
I hope you are right – that they are going to keep pushing until they are pushed back by harder, more honorable men.
I hope.
Speak all you want, but remember the Left does not care, except to use your words against you. The Republicans care for nothing put their personal comfort. The conservatives have conserved nothing.
When words fail, when voting is useless, when courts are corrupted, only force matters. Why do you think the Left owns the streets? Because they fight with words and fists. The time to ponder and pontificate is past. It is time to take action, or lose everything. Gird you loins, polish your steel, count your rounds, and man up.
It only takes 3 percent.
@McChuck
The left owns the street because they have broad and deep financial, political, institutional, and state support and tolerance. They have been organizing and planning since at least the 30s. We associate the left with the drop outs we see in Antifa but we are looking at their equivalent of cannon fodder.
They control the civil service apparatus at federal, state, and major local levels. They control nearly all universities, most major media, dozens of associations, non profits, NGOs, etc. for every one of ours. They appear to be dominant inside major law enforcement agencies at the federal level and have enough courts and DAs to protect or ram through what they want. Believe it or not they’ve “earned” a lot of community support through prolonged constituency services and long term support of their base.
They are not dumb or weak. We are unorganized and easily led by the nose. We’ve swallowed a ton of “conservative“ or “libertarian” ideas like abandon the cities (“rural America is the real America”), never send your kids to the Ivy League (‘they’ll be corrupted”), even abandoning college altogether for “dirty jobs” (or just to study STEM to “make money” regardless of outsourcing and H1Bs).
In other words abandon any chance of being close to or possessing anything like real power or influence. Tell your progeny they’re on their own (“build character”), basically ignore centuries of accumulated wisdom on religious and spiritual development, what constitutes a healthy community, even meaningful family formation and preservation.
It’s going to get lots worse before enough folks have had enough. Take of yourself and your family.
As Dr. E. Michael Jones observed (“Spielburg’s Munich” Feb. 2006, Culture Wars Magazine) change came to America via movies and putative intellectuals.
Jones notes that Hollywood was a Jewish operation from the get go and it produced many Jewish themed movies. He says that everything began to change in the 1960s with the appearance and acceptance of the novels of Bernard Malamud and Saul Bellow and the movies of Woody Allen and that was about the time that the Jews changed the rules of American discourse.
Jewish critics like Stanley Fish and Jacques Derrida conquered literally criticism and through it they changed the rules for discourse in America via the vehicle know as the New Criticism and many GI’s began to go to college and were successfully propagandised into this new intellectual cult.
Stanley Fish declared that there was no such reality as a text and that not just anybody was qualified to interpret the meaning of the written word – only certain men (Jewish, interestingly enough) were qualified. to assign meaning.
At the same time Jacques Derrida was teaching at Yale that the interpretation of texts was so damn difficult that no-one could do it.
It was not too long before Fish and Derrida became dominant and their insane theories became authoritative and if Joe or Joanne American wanted to speak about what a text means to them then what they claimed was stupid because only the Jews were qualified to do so and we know that because the Jews, Fish and Derrida, said so and so discourse in America was well on its way to become Talmudic.
The Talmud is more authoritative than The Torah as a few minutes reading the Jewish Encyclopedia reveals.
And just like Jews were/are kicked out of the synagogue for ideas unapproved by certain Rabbis, those who interpreted texts differently than the secular rabbis, Fish and Derrida, were cast out of the Academy.
It was Stanley Fish who declared that in America there was no free speech and so the old protestant ethos of free speech was exiled and newly installed as authority was the fisher of mental delinquents, Fish and Derrida.
The new rules of speech became known as political correctness (Cultural Marxism) and so now everything in America is Talmudic.
Jones, and many others also, have had dynamic silence applied to them and his character is under constant assault by the Talmudic Terrorists and many putative Christians can’t wait to condemn him also.
This is just a short and condensed recapitulation of Jones’s explanation.
In any event, the Feb, 2006 Issue “Spielburg’s Munich: Assassination and Character Assassination”” issue case be bought for a few books at the Culture Wars web site.
To understand what has happened to America, buy it.
Not sure what point was intended with the tweeted video of the Louisiana sheriff’s captain talking tough.
A couple facts:
That video was from a series he recorded before 2016. He was fired in 2016 because of his videos, and this one in particular.
So, no, the video is not 2020’s “Silent Majority.” He’s roadkill on the PC-Prog highway, 4 years dead roadkill. Don’t know where he is now. Maybe he is actively resisting the PC-Prog destruction. But that video is not a true picture into Normals today.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/cajun-john-wayne-clay-higgins-resigns-sheriffs-department-louisiana/
“While details are scarce, there was apparently some friction between Sheriff Bobby Guidroz and Higgins over the direction of his videos. Higgins had come under fire recently from the ACLU for a particularly tough-talking video that called out “The Gremlins Gang…”
Is there a Silent Majority? Could be….
Jacques Derrida conquered literally criticism…
Thanks autocorrect
literary criticism
Surgeon,
“As Dr. E. Michael Jones observed (“Spielburg’s Munich” Feb. 2006, Culture Wars Magazine) change came to America via movies and putative intellectuals.”
The explanation of the destruction of Normal-American culture, provided by Jones, as described by you, is like examining a Van Gogh painting through a drinking straw. Describing that tiny section of the painting seen through the straw, while technically “true,” completely misses the holistic context of the painting.
The Comintern, beginning in 1920, launched a covert influence operation designed to destroy Normal American culture. It was led by the genius of influence operations, Willi Muenzenberg. He specifically targeted the transmission belts of American culture: the media, education/academia, and Hollywood.
He created front organizations, movements, and seeded them with Willing Accomplices. Each had a high-sounding ideal, but the message of all was: America is a racist, sexist, xenophobic, imperialist, capitalist hellhole. And it must be changed.
And that is exactly the beliefs of PC-Progressives today. That’s who/how/why/where/when those beliefs originated.
Muenzenberg’s operations attacked American Normal culture from the roots. His operations were pure genius. Those who joined in found they did not need to think for themselves. Once they embraced the hatred of Normal America, they enjoyed enhanced social status in the PC-Prog social circles. No thinking required. The circle of PC-Prog believers was like a self-licking ice cream cone–it just kept on going and going. His only mistake was the timing–he thought he could destroy America in six or eight years. It ended up taking 100 years. But the success is all Muenzenberg’s.
So, yes, Fish, et al were PC-Prog haters of Normal America. Yes, their little piece of Muenzenberg’s operation helped in the destruction of Normal America. But, no, they did not originate it, and were very likely marginally effective–compared to Muenzenberg’s operations in all segments of our culture.
The BLM movement is an exact replica of Muenzenberg’s first two influence operations, in the 1920s:
1. Sacco and Vanzetti: Muenzenberg is the one who seized on this case, dispatched his operators to build the front organizations, organized and directed the mass protests. Payload: “America is irredeemably xenophobic.”
2. Scottsboro Boys: Again, Muenzenberg is the one who seized on this case, dispatched his operators to build the front organizations, organized and directed the mass protests. Payload: “America is irredeemably racist.”
https://culturewars.com/volumes-21-30/cw-25-3
Copy and Paste into browser to get a copy of the issue summarizing how political correctness came to America
Hoyos: Agreed. Too many decades of “heads in the sand” aHnd denial of reality on the part of the Right, assuming they were ever different from the left. We are toast and it’s what Americans wanted. If they didn’t want it, they would have stopped watching the NFL and drinking beer, got off their couch fannies and fought back. It’s too late now—the uber rich own it all and Americans did not/do not care in the least.
Michael Dowd: I estimate several generations.
Amateur: I see conspiracy and belief the ovens will return, among other things in your comment. The hatred for Jews is incredible.
The Silent Majority really needs to go home now and let the minority burn their world to the ground with no services available. Finding a way around actually action seems to be their specialty.