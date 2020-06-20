Fightin’ Words is a special Doom report.

Somehow through the years screeching harpies and bloated Karens, and the soy-drenched beta white males who duck behind them, have developed the idea that they are allowed to yell at the top of their voices the most vile, reckless, hate-filled demonic abuse at police and other authorities, and that the police must stand rock still and take it, whatever it is and however long it lasts.

If some blue-haired cellphone-wielding land whale or lesbian tattoo-infested anemic, unprovoked, started relentless screaming in any man’s face back in the good old days of 2019, she get slapped. And she’d have it coming.

There are hundreds of videos of these women, and of what passes for men on the left, loosing a barrage of profanity and threats at cops. It goes on and on and on and on some more. If the cop so much as shifts his position, these women freak and hold their cellphones in front of them. It’s as if they think this will protect them should violence begin.

On the other hand, any police violence now, no matter how justified or needed, is “evidence” the police are guilty of crimes against humanity, and that police forces need to be dismantled and replaced by Federal Thought Patrols.

It used to also be, in that dimly remembered year of our Lord 2019, there was a thing called the “doctrine of fighting words.” Once a harridan became too unruly and crossed the line, she could be muffled. Common law recognized that some speech goes too far and causes fights. Every judge in days or yore knew some people were just asking for it.

Why, even in the polite Great White North, fighting words is a crime. “Public incitement of hatred. Every one who, by communicating statements in a public place, incites hatred against any identifiable group where such incitement is likely to lead to a breach of the peace is guilty of [a crime].”

Same thing in the USA, more or less. Which means baying “Kill the Police!” at the head of a mob charging down on a line of cops used to be considered fighting words. And the cops used to be allowed to knock some sense into this kind of “mostly peaceful protest.”

The doctrine hasn’t disappeared entirely, of course. Blacks are still allowed, nay, encouraged, to be triggered into violence, even fatal violence, by hearing rap lyrics—if spoken by whites.

Anyway, many of us would still approve if cops gave their abusers what they deserve. Alas, except for blacks, the doctrine is dead. Not only that, but it is no longer illegal to start riots, tear down public property, vandalize, steal, commit mayhem, even murder (how many were killed in the riots so far? Twenty? More? Heard about them on TV, have you?). Any acts done under the sage guidance of Black Lives Matter is now acceptable and legal. Take over a city? Why not? Prosecutors won’t bother you. The media will cheer you. Politicians will bow to you.

The left is goading itself with fighting words. You can sense it. They want to unleash a wave of violence and begin to kill, as they do in all leftist revolutions. Yet there is a natural reluctance to taking a life, plus they’re still not entirely convinced they can get away with open murder. Each knows they individually can’t get away with it. But in a mob, yes, they could. So they stoke the mob.

Ann Barnhardt posted a video of the Seattle insurrections—supported by their cowardly and complicit government—in which a black guy leads the rabble “Does anybody know what happened to the people who did not get on board with the French Revolution?” “Chopped,” came the answer. The black guys says he’s serious and that it’s not a joke. He reiterates “Chopped.” I can imagine a few lefty whites who’d slip their necks into the guillotine because of their tremendous guilt of being “racists”.

Incidentally, the insurrectionists have renamed their illegal encampment CHOP. And the city of Seattle bent over, took it, and begged for more, giving the criminals a concrete border. Armed insurrection is no longer illegal. Not if you’re fighting “racists”.

There’s a prog Blue Cheka running the Palmer Report. To goad the mob, he tweeted then deleted (but it was saved), “Conservatives CANNOT be teachers, police officers, doctors, lawyers, coaches, or bosses. It’s constitutionally unfair to others who are subjected to conservative’s deranged judgement. Conservatives can do menial work, until they’re ready to join the human race.”

He has others, one in which he generously suggests the State should pay for conservatives’ reeducation camps.

There’s another video from the insurrectionists showing a beat down of a Christian who tried to preach to them. He, too, was subject to a caterwauling from some fat ugly greasy haired woman.

As one instance of thousands, a Blue Cheka reporter posted the photo a football coach who wore a t-shirt advertising a news channel the Blue Cheka did not like. The Blue Cheka encouraged the mob to go after this “racist” man. We can only pray this Blue Cheka, and all of them like him, get the same treatment. The left does eat itself first in these things.

The coach caved and apologized, proving himself to be just as cowardly as the Blue Cheka. The Blue Cheka’s doxxing was immoral, and if a bad thing happened to the coach because of it, he deserved our sympathy. But he surrendered his values to save his skin, and now what happens to him—for the mob never forgives—he deserves.

I’ve warned you before, and I here warn again, that most do not know what is happening. The media is outright lying about Seattle, and about the riots. The media is complicit. They mention, say, a statue being torn down, as if this is the most natural thing in the world. But it’s illegal. Or used to be.

Tearing down public property is a violent crime, a riot. Riots are not legal. The violent mob in new Mexico, in New York City, in DC, in Minneapolis, and everywhere else, should have been met with lethal force to disperse them. It wasn’t. It won’t be. Our enemies call these riots “peaceful protests.” People—I should say racists—who have homes in CHOP can’t move back in, but all journalists and all politicians tell them to f*** off.

Many in our government actively conspire against us, or don’t care about anything except their own skins. No one is coming to help you. But do not give up hope. There are some real men left.

