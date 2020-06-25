Defund Colleges & Universities Immediately

This was written in a fit of optimism, and with the tacit assumption that you should no longer go to college or let your kids go to college.
I cannot insist on this strongly enough. You should consider removing your children, if you love them, from all public schools. Home school if you can. In any case, get them out of college.
If you are a professor who still believes in Truth and Reality now is your time to be a man. Go down fighting. Do not get purged as a coward.
College is not necessary. Listen: the oligarchs will not do their own plumbing or wiring, and they’ll still want it done competently. Remember a line from 1984: only the proles are free.
————————–
People like to have electronic toys. The best way of producing them is to put men who know all about electrons to work making these toys.
Wait a second. Change “know all about” to “know most about.” Nobody knows all about electrons. There is a vast, and maybe even infinite, number of things yet to learn about electrons.
The best way to do this learning is the obvious: set those men who have the highest aptitude for learning about electrons to studying the subject and pay them well. Identify who these men are as boys and begin teaching them early, and see who has the talent and enthusiasm for the subject.
Now, if you instead despised electronic toys and wanted to sabotage the process, the best way to do that is to force the boys who want to be electronists to also learn about gender identity, grievance, “racism”, bad poetry, Whig history condemning science as white supremacist, and similar subjects. Make him spend half his time on these debilitating subjects, insisting that if doesn’t give the required answers to exams on these areas, then he will not be allowed to become an electronist. Even if he’s good at it.
If he complains, tell him these indoctrination sessions will make him a well rounded person.
The sessions, because they are mandatory, pay via tuition the salaries of the quota hires colleges were forced to employ to avoid being sued for “discrimination.” It was never enough just to hire women professors, they also had to be given something to do. And that something was to annoy and harass people who only wanted to become electronists.
The original reason for college was sound: train men in the ways of the scholar and the pursuit of Truth, all Truth being from God. That purpose still exists, and the need is just as strong as ever. Which is to say, it is not that strong. This calling is only for the very, very few. We need, in a country of our size, perhaps four institutions devoted to training and housing scholars.
We also need electronic toys. Trade schools, which take in fresh boys of, say, thirteen, and spit out electronists at eighteen would fill our needs of men to make these toys. These trade schools would produce better electronists than the current practice of forcing boys to sit through four years of mind-numbing high school and four more of college, half of which is devoted to indoctrination.
We do not need to worry about these electronists not being “well rounded”, just as we do not worry that car mechanics are not “well rounded.” If electronists want to read, they will read, and they are less likely to read bad books when on their own. If they do not read, they won’t. Why worry about it?
Naturally, we can expand trade schools to cover every subject that requires memorization and facility with a deep background of facts. Medicine, math, chemistry, priests, hairdressing. Whatever. The hairdressing is not a joke: we need good barbers (England in particular does). Priests and hairdressers already have their own trade schools, as does medicine and law, but entrance is inefficiently and inexplicably restricted only to the indoctrinated, except for hairdressers.
We also need car mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, surveyors, people who can wrestle PowerPoint to produce slide “decks” to annoy people with at meetings in megacorps.
All of these things, indeed everything but becoming a scholar, could be done faster, better, cheaper, and with less political manipulation at tech or trade schools. If Intel was smart, they’d fund their own, requiring those that graduate to work for them a certain number of years. The students would emerge without astronomical debt, and without anything stuck up their nether regions to demonstrate their commitment to Pride.
If there is an interest in a trade school for grievance studies, why, they can create one for that, too. As it is, a griever emerges from a college with a “degree” which tells its holder she is much smarter and more deserving of respect than she really is. Just as the blubber, piercings, and blue hair dye hide her beauty, the “degree” disguises her mental weaknesses. Colleges are the Dr Frankensteins who created the army of monsters, Karens and Karls, who think they know something because a piece of paper says they do.
We barely listed the benefits of defunding colleges and universities. It would eliminate the farce of “amateur” sports, it would cancel High school, it would keep schools lean and as free as possible from infiltration, it would lessen publish or perish, it would to some extent lift the weight of government influence over research. Kids get jobs and start families earlier, without all that de rigueur campus “experimentation”.
Even if none of that is true, there are scarcely any weakness to the plan. It therefore has no chance whatsoever of being implemented—until the restoration.
11 Thoughts
“…we need good barbers (England in particular does)”.
Hey. From England.
Most children should not begin formal schooling until age 8. Until that point, they have a much greater need to run around, play, and learn household chores, with their families. All of K-8 could be taught in 5 years, ages 8-13, and the kids would probably learn more. Like their ancestors did.
And then at age 13, kids should go into trade schools leading to apprenticeships. Like their ancestors did.
Agree 100%. Most of my grand kids didn’t or won’t go to college even though their parents could well afford it. For most college is a waste of time and money and even worse is a despoiler of truth and common sense. The various trades are a good avenue for a good life, while going trough college is often a bad one for all the reasons listed.
Seems like a chicken and egg problem. Intel doesn’t care about whether or not their employees are indoctrinated; they might prefer it, being indoctrinated themselves. So why would they invest in a trade school?
I really, really hate Bryan Caplan, but his book “The Case Against Education” was superb. I would really like to see your review of it Mr. Briggs. You would probably have some interesting commentary to add.
“Identify who these men are as boys and begin teaching them early,”
That was me. Disassemble electronics at six. Started learning to re-assemble or assemble kits around age 12-ish. I built several Heathkits, my favorite was a shortwave radio but it was designed as a learning platform where the fist thing I made with it was a very simple almost just crystal radio, then unsolder a few things and build a super-regenerative receiver, then unsolder a few things and finally build the final superheterodyne receiver.
Dilbert’s “The Knack” describes me well. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dx6HojLBsnw “I’m afraid your son has (pause) THE KNACK.”
“Can he lead a normal life?” “No. He’ll be an engineer.” (Got that part right).
Kyle: No, we know what came first. And we know why.
*****
“if you love them,” WHICH PEOPLE DO NOT. Loving children went out in the fifties. Now we’re friends with the little monsters, if anything. Mostly, they occur because of biology and to show off. Love??? Nope, too much bother. At least two generations of brats running free and despised by those who created them. No, people NO NOT LOVE their children. Actually they treat their dogs better. No one I know of sends a dog to class to learn to bite, raid garbage, tear up yards and raise hell. Yet they do this with their kids.
I want to see Zuckerberg do his own plumbing. It would really be worth the price of a ticket. The whole mansion he lives in. He can get to the wiring thereafter.
Now, if anyone understood “only the proles are free”, it might be a useful line. I’ve tried for years to get people to understand the power they have and they are either too stupid or too cowardly to care. I guess violence, hatred and starvation are WHAT AMERICANS WANT.
Should never have let women get power, you cowardly, worthless males. Now you get the revenge and hatred they so wanted to pile on you. Maybe you should have grown a spine.
The lockdown proved we need good barbers and hairdressers. These were the most missed of all.
Forget defunding colleges, defund and close TRADE schools and watch the morons burn their houses down, slog through backed up sewage and whack at their curly locks with kitchen shears. After all, misery is the goal, let’s let them have it.
Nothing will change with the cowardly, stupid population we have. Nothing. Only a smackdown by “Mother Nature” and natural consequences will reverse any of this. That takes decades sometimes, but humans are so stupid and stubborn. Forty years, or forty decades, in the wilderness coming soon.
Michael 2: Can we do with girls too? I built an electrical circuit at 8 years of age for science fair. I was always fixing vacuums, lawnmowers, etc. and still do. As an adult, I moved into computers and IT. Girls can show a flair for repair, too, and should be encouraged. I will note that I did this in spite of my mother saying “Girls don’t do that”. I think that just made me want to do it more. Children show aptitudes early and should be allowed to follow their desires, within reason.
The best and fastest way to become, well, rounded is to eat a lot.
Defund Government Schools?
Excellent idea! Except for the whole reality thing!
The reality is that our government is still run by elected politicians (at least for now).
Elected politicians respond to blocs of voters
They especially respond to blocs of voters who give them money.
Delegates to the national convention of the Democrat Party (PC-Progressive) who are members of teachers unions are usually the largest bloc. A tenth or more of the total number of delegates are representatives of teachers unions. That’s a formidable political force.
Teachers union funding of (PC-Prog) politicians (2016 data):
Political contributions hit a high in 2016, where donations hit $33.2 million. Of the money that went to politicians directly, 93 percent went to Democrats.
The top three contributors (including money to candidates, parties and outside groups) were:
The National Education Association ($23.7 million)
American Federation of Teachers ($8.8 million)
AFT Solidarity ($425,000)
The three top recipients of direct donations were:
Hillary Clinton ($147,801)
Former Montana State Superintendent of Public Instruction Denise Juneau ($36,790)
Rep. Mike Honda, D-Calif. ($35,000)
Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt. ($29,756)
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. ($26,500)
Total contributions to Congress given by teachers unions:
$2,176,523 to House Democrats
$138,786 to Senate Democrats
$199,664 to House Republicans
$13,195 to Senate Republicans
Matt’s suggestions are great for “higher education.” But K-12 “education” is nearly all funded by local property taxes. Federal funding of K-12 is comparatively small. State funding is usually more, depending on the district.
What can we do to counter PC-Prog K-12 indoctrination?
Move out of PC-Prog-dominated taxing authorities (cities, counties, towns, etc.) Stop giving them your tax dollars to fund PC-Prog destruction.
Putting your kids in private schools, or home-schooling, while still paying taxes to the PC-Prog infrastructure, lets them have their cake and eat it too.