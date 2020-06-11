The Insurrection, The Cult & Our Spiritual War

Insurrectionists in Seattle have created an “autonomous zone”. Many laugh about this. They shouldn’t.
The sniveling fools in official charge of that city—those that are not actively complicit in the insurrection, that is—surrendered instantly. The Governor, in the most brazen lie of a politician to date, claimed he hadn’t even heard of the insurrection. The mayor had porta potties brought in so that if they could, the outlaws would have somewhere to drop what remains of their souls.
It’s only “if” because not much physically is left of them. They ran out of food at once, whining that the homeless ate their supply, and put out a call for soy. That’s not a tease. They wanted soy, not meat.
They already have a warlord. We’ll know he’s serious if he eats his enemies’ livers. Don’t scoff. His enforcer looks mean and hungry enough.
The insurrectionists put up a wall as a first order of business. Boomer jokes arose: “Oh, so they do support a wall.” I say that we reinforce the wall, but quick, with concrete and razor wire and allow no one out, lest the infection spread.
The past is being re-written in real time, not just in the disunited States, but worldwide. The Confederacy is being treated as if it was an evil foreign invader. NASCAR barred Confederate battle flags from their events. I’d tell you not to support them, or any other entertainment complex, because support only feeds the beast that hates you, but you won’t listen. An unimpeachable majority prefer entertainment over freedom.
Nancy Pelosi, following a worldwide trend and fresh from kneeling to the new gods, called for the removal of Confederate statues in the Capitol. I give these one week. HBO already purged Gone With The Wind. The military continued the purge, even calling for renaming bases.
(Incidentally, to the remnant who still cares. If you think you own non-physical digital media, you do not. You license it. If you want to keep what you have, you must acquire physical copies. University librarians—pay attention—are pushing against archive. The Wayback Machine will disappear soon enough. Do not count on finding what you want online.)
Our leaders are complicit or cowards. Democrats are wetting their diapers in glee. The GOP is pretending it isn’t happening.
We are treated to scenes like these daily:
If police brutality is a health crisis, what is this? pic.twitter.com/7fExY4Ftrd
— Peter Duke Reframes Reality (@peterdukephoto) June 10, 2020
This is appalling.
Police officers attacked in Hackney today.
This is what happens @SadiqKhan when you try to appease the mob. You lose control of the streets.pic.twitter.com/VyZ9dN0ecS
— Shaun Bailey (@ShaunBaileyUK) June 10, 2020
There’s plenty more where that came from. USA/Europe Addio?
Yet as the left takes over, looting, rioting, murdering, forming states within states, the biggest problem the FBI sees is….white supremacists! “White supremacists and racist terrorists pose greatest risk of violence“. Meanwhile, NYC and DC are renaming and repainting streets in honor of the terrorists.
The media everywhere calls the riots “mostly peaceful protests”, to quote the BBC. At least 17 have mostly peacefully gone to early graves—so far.
I’m stealing this joke: the left shifted in twenty four hours from “We believe in Science!” to “Science is white supremacist!”
Purges and firings are happening everywhere for saying things like “All lives matter.” Major organizations are confessing to crimes they did not commit. Hard quotas are announced. Uber Eats says they won’t charge black businesses a fee. The Conservative Case For articles are on their way.
On and on.
What in the unholy Hell is going on? This has nothing to do with some lowlife meeting a fate anybody could have predicted.
This has to at least be a would-be color revolution—but it doesn’t explain the worldwide troubles. There isn’t any way this disgrace and rapid disintegration could have been planned, not by men.
Once it started, though, the US left saw the advantages of surrendering to the rabble. The thieving mob and discontented had no demands at first, other than gibs. The left pounced and gave them focus. Defund police and in their place Committees for Public Safety! Complete with thought patrols, an anti-reactionary twist.
The left is encouraging the festering and burning—while simultaneously telling law-abiding citizens to stay locked up because of coronadoom. Double the pain.
Some say this will all backfire, and that people will opt for LAW & ORDER (as Trump tweeted) in November. Maybe.
But most do not know what is happening. I had an interaction with a guy who exploded when I told him George Floyd was a porn actor and counterfeiter. He told me that this “could not possibly be true since [he] didn’t hear about it on the media.” I told him search for it, but don’t use Google, use Duck Duck Go, because Google censors results. That’s when he asked about my tinfoil hat.
This was a completely normal average guy. Like most, he only drinks from the Fountain of Propaganda. He won’t believe it’s bad until the knife is on his neck. Maybe not even then. Remember those two white boys who got rocks through their window from the rioting rabble? They cried “But we’re on your side!” They didn’t understand. They probably still don’t, excusing the rocks as mistaken identity.
All crises are spiritual, but this one has a different mood. Predictions of The End accompany tumult, as they do now, from sober sources.
I don’t know if they’re right, but the cultish behavior of the enemy cannot be ignored. Most extraordinary was Trump encouraging people to read the letter Archbishop “On The Run” Vigano sent to him. I’ll leave you with the opening:
In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides that I would call Biblical: the children of light and the children of darkness. The children of light constitute the most conspicuous part of humanity, while the children of darkness represent an absolute minority. And yet the former are the object of a sort of discrimination which places them in a situation of moral inferiority with respect to their adversaries, who often hold strategic positions in government, in politics, in the economy and in the media. In an apparently inexplicable way, the good are held hostage by the wicked and by those who help them either out of self-interest or fearfulness.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
10 Thoughts
Predicted long ago.
2 Timothy 3
But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, …
Students in Hong Kong attempted to create “Autonomous Zones” in university campuses last year, turning them into crude weapons factories and destroying surrounding streets (to say nothing of the campuses themselves). They attacked the crowds of alumni & local residents who assembled to clean things up with bricks and Molotov cocktails.
The Hong Kong government did not tolerate this nonsense, fortunately, and police simply barricaded the students inside the (rapidly deteriorating) campuses until they surrendered or escaped. Where it was possible, they entered campuses and arrested the people inside en masse. All who surrendered or who were caught were arrested, in any case; very few managed to escape, and any that did were forced to do so in impressive and daring style.
The Western media lauded these students as noble “pro-democracy activists,” of course, and incessantly condemned the police action against them as savage, cruel, etc. In reality the police action was incredibly composed and professional (not to mention relatively tame), and had considerable support in Hong Kong. The “autonomous campuses” lasted a week, at best, with most of the time spent waiting for those inside to surrender.
It remains to be seen what will happen in this analogous situation in the US, I suppose. As dramatic as the events in Hong Kong felt last year, the police certainly never once kneeled to the rioters!
I so love it that the “homeless ate their food”. I laughed most of the day at that. I thought these utopians were for the homeless and loved and adored them and were going to make things better. I’m still laughing.
“An unimpeachable majority prefer entertainment over freedom.” Absolutely. So when they and their unloved offspring are suffering, remember, it is what they ASKED and PLEADED for. Who are we to argue when people want to be abused and destroyed? (If they just didn’t try to take everyone along…..)
Amazon OWNS your Kindle books, not you. Try to cancel your account and keep those books. LOL.
I already can’t find what I want online. Google and search engines are massive lying propaganda machines. I have to type in at least six or seven words to exclude to get past the idiot responses and find anything close to what I want. It’s nigh unto impossible. And there’s no hope of anyone out there being smart enough or clever enough to get around this. I truly believe humans are becoming incredibly stupid…..
If the police will not stay home, I do not care what happens to them. IT IS MORALLY WRONG FOR THEM TO GO TO WORK. That’s the way it is. If they don’t get that, they can and will die. As with virtually everything, if the supposedly good people would CUT OFF AND ISOLATE THE EVIL, generally in the way it asked to be, as in this case, NO POLICE, the evil would be exposed and destroyed. But no….they keep whining and bowing and hoping the evil won’t devour them. They’ll make a tasty lunch for evil. For that evil, thanks them.
I am completely sure humans—those who sold their souls to Satan and that number is large—could pull this off. Hitler nearly succeeded and this time there is no opposition. I would guess Hitler’s henchman Soros is behind a lot of it. He fancies himself the Hitler replacement, and Gates and Zuckerberg, Bloomberg, etc are all in. They have the resources and are devoid of souls or morality. More money and power is all they want and they have zero challengers at this point. Their use of technology is truly inspired. People lapped it up like drunken fools. Trump can’t walk on water, no matter how many at his rallies think, or more accurately, hope so. We let them rise and take over. Now it’s too late.
DuckDuckGo uses Google’s search algorithms like ALL the search engines do. Try researching a lot and you’ll find there is no difference. The best you can do is find a search engine that will honor your quotes and exclusions, then remove all the terms that give tainted results. I HATE search engines.
I’m not going with “end times” predictions now. I was drowned with this in the 70’s where hundreds were sure the end was coming then. No one knows the end time except God. Based on what we see now, we are definitely in for a dark time, though it may just be a very long, very dark time. It has happened before in history and people said the same kinds of things about end times (I read that in a REAL book, not on the internet). It could be the end, it may not be. No one knows.
“There isn’t any way this disgrace and rapid disintegration could have been planned, not by men.”
It seems that way to me too.
Interesting how people see patterns they want to be there.
Under the guise of ‘the free press’ this country has been subverted
for over a hundred years now by the same Phrygian elements that
effected first the French and then the 1917 Russian revolution.
It’s the same play book and the same players whose fist order of business
starting in the 1930’s was to gain a stranglehold and complete control
of the press in the United States. The mistake we are making is focusing
on the rioters and their misdeeds and not the mechanism that has created
them. Here is their playbook and God help anyone who dares call out this
5th column who like a viper has injected it’s poison for a hundred years now.
We are completely disarmed by catcalls of racism and privilege where
there is none. The roots of this malevolent presence derives it’s succor
and privilege from Babylonian mysticism an implacable enemy whose main program is never to be named. As Lenin once said ” Between the twin jaws
of socialism and capitalism the proletariat will be crushed”, the juncture
at which any semblance of a middle class has already disappeared.
Socialist Subversion in America (rise of communism)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_OUajti4zWk
We went through a similar eruption of leftist revolutionary chaos in the sixties. What with the assassinations, race riots, a divisive foreign war, and general liberation mayhem it seemed the end was at hand. But it wasn’t. In spite of some Days of Rage leftist terror in the seventies things cooled off to a relatively placid eighties, nineties, and naughties. New York City Even picked itself up out of the gutter, sobered up, and got a job. Things heat up, things cool down. Cycles.
Not making case for complacency, but rather looking at long term patterns. Of course, the long term patterns may be working up to faster boil, now. A full-on civil war is a catastrophe much to be avoided. It would have been better if the last civil war had never been fought. Ditto the Great War and its Greater War sequel, and Korea, Vietnam, et cetera. These wars simply served to destroy our modesty and inflame our pride to the point of becoming this bloated, gangrenous parody of an empire.
The Cold War is a better model. There, we accepted the long-term challenge of confronting a metastasizing leftism without causing a catastrophic conflagration. Our great Cold War error, of course, was in confronting leftism without while ignoring the colony of domestic termites quietly chewing away at our foundations.
It may take even more chaos, pain and suffering before enough people are able to escape the chains of their leftist programming and begin to identify, and then unite in effective resistance. Until then, God give us patience and courage for the trials to come. Meanwhile, be of good cheer, stay calm, and always speak the truth, to one’s self first, and then to any who have ears to hear. Our host is a shining example. And, Be Prepared.
“In recent months we have been witnessing the formation of two opposing sides…” ??!!
Really? If that’s what he thinks, then he hasn’t been paying attention!
The destruction of Normal America was planned, plotted, operationalized, resources deployed, payloads designed, and implemented beginning 100 years ago.
Just because you’re not paying attention to what’s happening, and ignore those who do pay attention and share their observations with you, doesn’t make it all go away.
Though the seeds were planted 100 years ago, the germination, sprouting, and flowering took longer than the original planners expected. But, sure enough, the wind sowed the seeds that reaped the whirlwind, and the Willing Accomplices fan the flames.
“Burn, baby, burn!” they say.
Full details: http://www.willingaccomplices.com
What about the normal average guy who exploded? How much do we owe him as a child of God? When he rejects new information when do we walk away and shake the dust of our shoes?
Leo: Consider what God did to his children who disobeyed or rejected him. We owe people nothing when they shut their minds and sell their souls. God takes care of that.