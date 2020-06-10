The Cult Of Diversity & The Corruption Of Science: #ShutDownSTEM

The cult is growing and strength and number. Most of our leaders cannot stand against it, being either cowards, true converts, or in on the would-be color revolution.
It is spreading to all areas of life, across most of Western culture. Few countries are escaping or avoiding it. No subject is immune. Not even the glory of popular imagination, Science™.
"The evidence of systemic racism in science permeates this nation." @hholdenthorp emphasizes in a new #SciMagEditorial that it's not just abusive police that need to be reminded that Black Lives Matter, but the scientific establishment as well. https://t.co/w2KOjHPIvt pic.twitter.com/l582611r2s
— Science Magazine (@ScienceMagazine) June 8, 2020
I’ll say out loud that H Holden Thorp is an ass. He is either an opportunist or a cultist. I’m willing to believe either, but I’d bet the suck-up side. My guess is he’s crammed his nose up the nether region of politics in order to signal his virtue.
But I allow he may be, like many of the useful idiots on our screens, a useful idiot himself. These days you just don’t know.
Before we get to Throp’s calculated maneuver to keep or enhance his job, here’s something similar from the American Geophysical Union, an organization devoted to politics.
The article is “#GeoGRExit: Why Geosciences Programs Are Dropping the GRE”. Before I tell you, can you guess why?
Yes! White supremacy!
Geoscience graduate programs are increasingly abandoning the controversial test as an admissions requirement, a welcome development for equity and inclusion in the field. How can your school be next?
A lot is changing this year in higher education. Amid the ongoing pandemic caused by the infectious coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), universities and graduate schools have had to adapt to entirely online instruction and have canceled fieldwork, closed labs, and faced declining revenues.
This is included only to prove to you, once again, how political coronadoom was—and still is. Machinations will be blamed on it for at least eighteen months past the last attributed death.
Anyway, they want to drop the GRE—for which I offer no defense and do not care about—“as a step toward equity and inclusivity in graduate admissions and education”, asinine ideas we do care about.
Quote: “…the test is biased against women compared to men and against people of color compared to white and Asian people [Miller and Stassun, 2014]”. Note the faux blessing the academic-style reference gives the sentence.
By “biased” they mean men and whites and Asians outdo other groups, which is impossible under the cult’s belief in Equality. It is forbidden to think the consistent superior performance of white and Asian men on this quantitative test indicates genuine ability. Superior performance can thus only be due to nefarious causes. Whitness, and we suppose Asianness and testosterone, rays emanate from test takers, which depresses (somehow) the abilities of the female and “of colored”.
We can’t yet eliminate whites and Asians or men, but we can eliminate the tests. This is the only way to get more “black bodies” into Science. Which is to say, quotas.
This will necessarily cause inflation in science—and it already has, long ago, by pushing to up the percentage of non-males.
Back to to virtue-signalling Thorp:
It is easy to think that the problem is isolated to individual racists in the community and in the government, and that the scientific enterprise is immune to racism…
The U.S. scientific enterprise is predominantly white, as are the U.S. institutions that Science’s authors are affiliated with. The evidence of systemic racism in science permeates this nation. Why are so few Science authors from historically black colleges and universities?
Thorp, like I do, believes the question is rhetorical. We differ on the expected answer.
It is time for the scientific establishment to confront this reality and to admit its role in perpetuating it. The first step is for science and scientists to say out loud that they have benefited from, and failed to acknowledge, white supremacy. And then science and scientists finally need to listen to, and make space for, people of color to lead laboratories that publish great science and produce influential scientists, run institutions and their scientific units, and propel Science and other journals to promote structurally underfunded scientists and areas of science.
In other words, hard quotas will be implemented.
Science is already on the ropes for imbibing far too much politics. Global warming, coronadoom, most of sociology, psychology, and on and on. These quotas will happen, and when they do, math and science, as we have warned many times, will be redefined into whatever it is the quota hires can do. Feelings, self-discoveries, anti-white-supremacy. Black holes are white supremacist. All difficult subjects will be under grave suspicion.
“Briggs, you fool. That’s paranoia. People aren’t going to give on science so easily. Look at all the great things it did!”
They’re giving up on everything else great. Iconoclasm is now official policy.
Then there’s this: The hot trending Twitter tag “#ShutDownSTEM“.
All the best people are doing it:
On June 10, Nature will be joining #ShutdownStem #shutdownacademia #strike4blacklives. We will be educating ourselves and defining actions we can take to help eradicate anti-Black racism in academia and STEM https://t.co/QtOe1i0FLz. Please join us. pic.twitter.com/R6k11JjqU5
— Nature News & Comment (@NatureNews) June 9, 2020
On Wednesday, June 10, AAAS and Science will be observing #ShutdownStem, listening to members of our community who are sharing resources and discussing ways to eliminate racism and make STEM more inclusive of Black people. https://t.co/d1yes5plae. We encourage you to join us.
— AAAS (@aaas) June 8, 2020
If you're just hearing about it, here's what you need to know about the #Strike4BlackLives and related #shutdownSTEM/#ShutDownAcademia movements. thanks for Gizmodo for letting me continue blogging about important things 🙂 https://t.co/Dy5e4blEKo
— ryan (@RyanFMandelbaum) June 9, 2020
The article that links to opens:
White supremacy is baked into science and academia, from racist language in textbooks to a culture that excludes Black scientists from innovating and advancing at the same pace as their colleagues. But rather than more milquetoast statements and diversity initiatives, researchers want action. Organizers are asking the scientific community to participate in a work stoppage on Wednesday, June 10 to bring attention to racism in the world of research…
Labs will still refer to various pairs of equipment as “master” and “slave,” while the most commonly discussed milestone in quantum computing is “quantum supremacy;” few, if any publishing outlets are actively working to evaluate this kind of language.
We warned you for years scientists and mathematicians were not immune from the mob. It has now come for them. Hard to be too sorry for them. They had the chance to fight back, but were too fearful and too cocky.
Not uncoincidentally, Lavoisier’s last words were “I can’t breathe.”
Late addition SJWs are looting arXiv.org today This is from our friend Lubos.
@William – But surely we agree that science died some considerable time ago, don’t we? It is now merely a professional research-project bureaucracy directed by its funders; and as such a part of the single, cross-linked and hierarchical linked global bureaucracy.
The few Real scientists such as yourself (or my pals Michael Woodley of Menie, of Edward Dutton) must work outside the funded professional System of official (fake-) science.
My point is merely that science is dead and gone. Anything ‘they’ do now is merely poking at a corpse.
You forgot to quote the best part of the #ShutDownSTEM campaign from their website:
“To be clear: #ShutDownSTEM is aimed at the broad research community who is not directly participating in ending the global pandemic, COVID-19. If your daily activities are directly helping us end this global crisis, we send our sincerest gratitude. The rest of us, we need to get to work.”
It’ll be curious to see if people start stretching out the second-order effects of “COVID-19” into whatever research they’re doing as a gambit to try and deflect from the intersectional Red Guards. Either way, a new wave of Zhdanovshchina is certain, but we’ll see how much of the physical sciences and engineering survive on the margins, to reproduce a certain level of economic growth for the lumpenproles to be fed with, if nothing else.
Idiocracy – a documentary, not a comedy.
DavidC
I hate to say it, but the best advice I’ve heard in the past few years has been “stock up on guns and ammo.”
We are fast heading towards a confrontation between those who want to save a great society (note lower case) and those who want to tear it down and found Zimbabwe simply because they’ll be in charge of Zimbabwe.
If you want to know how this turns out, Zimbabwe is how this turns out… short of a forceful intervention by the “racists” who want to protect their society.
I know this doesn’t have anything to do with STEM or Science or whatever, but it’s the same overall endgame. Nobody has the balls to tell the ungrateful fools that they are ungrateful fools.
I’m all for shutting down the Progressive cult of ¡Science!
Real science died decades ago. Copenhagen put the first knife in, and the festering wound was infected by Leftism.
NOT BLM, but Politically Useful Black Lives Matter. The remainder of blacks can suffer, be discriminated against, and die and can go to hell for all the anarchists care.
Have you considered Holden Thorp may just be an evil, demon worshipper? That possibility is very real these days. (These are also useful idiots, having sold out everything they had and will do anything they are asked. They will be the first to go, but are blind to that reality.)
The test (GRE) is biased against stupid people. If the people pushing for stupidity in science want operated on by a buxom blonde who is too stupid to breathe, I’m all for it. I’m finding the old guy who knows what he is doing. I hate women doctors anyway….
“The U.S. scientific enterprise is predominantly white,” BECAUSE THE US IS PREDOMINANTLY WHITE, YOU FLAMING IDIOTS. I wonder if the US goes to say India and demands MORE WHITES in their universities. Of course not, because it’s about increasing stupidity, not race, not science. (I am not saying blacks, women, etc are all stupid. We literally HAVE NO WAY OF KNOWING since the standards are totally different for said groups. I can’t imagine living my live knowing people think I’m an idiot and only got a job because I’m female, or black, or whatever. It’s the ultimate in demeaning, horrible treatment of a human being and the ultimate in sexism and racism.)
Yes, Bruce, SCIENCE IS DEAD. We are living in Hitler’s Germany, where science was what Hitler said it was. It’s that simple.
The white privilege, white supremacy slur originated, in America at least, in the Weathermen, and it’s use is intended to denigrate the intellect, industry and accomplishments of white men.
Anyone who uses those racial slurs against you hates you and any man who accuses his own self of those Cultural Marxist political sins hates his own self and God who created him white.
Using the language of the enemies is the first step on the path to thinking like them.
#dumbdownstem Given it up Briggs and discover a deep love for the simple. Returning to the jungle is our future.
By the logic being used here, the NBA needs to let short white and short Asian people play on every team so that way they can have a chance to be in the NBA. So the NBA can be completely mediocre. Just like they want everything else to be. Lets not appreciate people for their talents. Lets appreciate people for being whatever people they are and give them the status of having the talents. That way we can make minimal advancements, if any, instead of great steps forward for ALL of humankind. That’s what they seem to be working towards. This cult of diversity as you put it.
One of the sadder displays on “Science Twitter“ is those against whom the GRE plots asking to be added as authors to forthcoming prominent papers and the original authors occasionally pledging not only to add them but to list them first. Isn’t this perhaps a sign that academia has died and that the buzzards are out rather than that academia is alive and well but being preyed upon by eagles?
Thanks for again trying to articulate sanity, although it’s nearly impossible today.
By coincidence, I just came across these sources addressing the definition of “racism” today: https://nypost.com/2020/06/09/merriam-webster-will-update-definition-of-racism-after-a-request/ . Of course, if some racial group is superior, others are inferior.
The Roman Catholic Bishop Olmstead of Phoenix delivered this homily on the sin of racism on June 8: https://dphx.org/father-forgive-the-sin-of-racism/ . He adds “unjust” which justifies calling it a sin.
I wish more people using the “R” word would at least try to define it, as its meaning continues to shift.
I’ve been thinking the same thing about Zimbabwe over the recent events. Do people know what the black people did to white farmers? They sought revenge for the sins of others on innocent white men.
That’s black justice.
True Justice is blind.
I don’t know if she’s blonde, but blondes do have more fun, evidently.
Regarding statues:
You have one in New York that’s a bit old now. She’s suggesting something about equality and ‘bring me your tired people and them with sore feet…..” or something. I’d like to see people try and take that down. Perhaps start an outrage group from the right? Blame the French! You people backed the wrong horse.
Enough with the silly talk about science. It’s sour grapes.
How do you think they made it back to the moon with space suits like Buzz lightyear?
THAT was cool. I say sack all the scientists just keep the engineers. They have more fun too
Okay, nearly the moon. Maybe next time?
Science is dead eh?
Why?
Because a sizable number willfully corrupt it, or merely attach that label on something else to give an aura of credibility, or make honest mistakes, or cannot distinguish between credible work and incomplete or flawed or corrupt work.
When the practitioner errs or even corrupts the use of the tool, the problem is the tool when the tool is science. Not the practitioner or propagandist.
But when the practitioners of statistics, another intellectual tool, keep doing it wrong — miss-applying or using at all p-values, for example, the problem is not “statistics but the practitioner. Even as we simultaneously learn that the discipline of statistics itself is the source and provider of defective tools like p-values.
The problem is assigned where we want, not where the evidence really points.
Sheri
We all know what you meant, so I’m being completely pedantic.
It’s just you’re confusing your fascists.
Hitler did have a diversity of science problem because he chased the best and the brightest out of science because they were not the right kind of people.
Hitler very much needed science to help shore up resources that he was lacking. Hitler had lots of scientists working on lots of “solutions” to those lack of resources; unfortunately for him, those resource problems meant that he had to back the right horses.
No, you’re thinking of Stalin and Lysenko, who despite failure after failure trusted the “science” they were pursuing and reality fell to the back
10/10 to Ken and a Gold star.
It’s a piece of work for a statistician to untangle. A challenge of a lifetime.
Maybe do like the celebrities do, dress up like batman and handglide off the Empire State Building. To raise awareness of the P value.
Better still, print T-shirts. Give them out for free at your conferences and secret meetings.
I AM of course completely ignoring Hitler’s version of Medical Science and THAT is a case you COULD make, but that’s for another day
Ironically, the higher education system in communist china is a merciless meritocracy.
Anyone that thinks science is there to extend their lives needs to look
at the history of the eugenics movement from Malthus to Gates. The
original model of population control by setting the masses at each others
throats in one endless war upon the next having failed, despite 20th
century world conflagrations killing tens of millions, was replaced by
corporate medical and nutritional science. The two pillars of the eugenics
movement today are the emphasis on carbohydrates in the food pyramid
shoved down our throats from cradle to grave and the introduction of
processed hydrogenated vegetable oils and the concomitant demonizing
of saturated animal fats. These two highly publicized and medically endorsed
movements have probably killed more people than all the wars in the last five hundred years. The exponential increases in cardiovascular disease and
obesity throughout the 20 century are the only scientific facts you need to
know. A multi-billion dollar and deadly Statin drug industry has been built
around them and thrives today.
Empirical Research on Research and the Reproducibility Crisis – J. Ioannidis – 4/13/2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MO30X0YlZU0