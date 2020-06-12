Death Of A Thousand Cuts — Guest Post by GG

There are 1000 different things going on, and which threads are relevant? Which aren’t?

Who are the players? Let’s start with the far left, the so-called progressive wing. These are not necessarily people in Congress, but they are found in every industry. Jack Dorsey is one example of a far-left, progressive, yet very corporate, player. Most are white.

The overarching aim is to politicize every move that the average person makes. Are you wearing the wrong sneakers with the wrong message? Well, you must be a racist. Are you eating at the wrong fast-food restaurant? Homophobe! Does your coffee have the right progressive views? If not, then woe to you.

To be honest, most people don’t think when they are tying up their Nikes that there is a political message, but the political message is there, and other people see it. So, even if you have no intention of virtue signaling by the type of clothes you wear or the type of latte you drink, you are, passively. So you are a slave to the system—maybe unwilling or unknowingly, but you are still a slave.

Many of the BLM activists are white progressives, and there are videos on twitter of black girls saying, “Hey, we didn’t ask you do that” when they see white girls putting up BLM graffiti. It is not a one-off, but the BLM movement is hierarchical and the divisions, ironically, are by race. Any black person who supports BLM in its current state needs to look around at the destruction of primarily black neighborhoods and have a deep moment of reflection.

Did they want to burn down the store where granny gets her essential items? Did they want to destroy single-owner businesses who were trying to contribute to the community? Did they want to create a situation where police officers were no longer duty bound to protect and serve? Was a new pair of shoes or a shirt worth $2 after production costs looted from H&M worth it? Really?

BLM has corporate supporters who emblazen BLM logos on their websites and in their shop windows. Do Blacks Lives Really Matter when those same corporations (who are very proud of their “diversity offices”) are overcharging blacks interest? This is probably the most accurate example of systematic racism—that the companies pretend they are the “friend” of the black community while picking their pockets.

Do Black Lives Matter to Planned Parenthood? Do Black Lives Matter to mayors who do everything in their power to stamp out charter schools or cap their enrollment? These are the more relevant questions, and ones that aren’t entering the public debate. So, yes, there are very serious matters to be resolved, but no progressive wants to pick a moral fight with the baby killers at Planned Parenthood or get in a brawl with the teachers’ union.

In the current moment, police brutality against blacks has taken center stage. Many young black men report that they are pulled over more, or questioned on the street. This is anecdotal, to be sure, but are there other factors? Was there some other “tell” on vehicle that the officer was looking out for? Was the young man’s fashion choices raising the cop’s eyebrows? The stories are traded, but no one ever knows the details, or takes in the view of law enforcement.

The idea that more blacks than whites have been killed by cops has been debunked. But even in reporting as of June 4, 2020, has been politicized: “Sadly, the trend of fatal police shootings in the United States seems to only be increasing, with a total 429 civilians having been shot, 88 of whom were Black, as of June 4, 2020.” Apparently it is immaterial that 172 of those killed were white.

The thornier problem is not how to improve not race relations, but relations between the cops and the communities they police. The wag would say that the first step is not to burn down your neighborhood. In the meantime, cops are racing to “bend the knee” to the protesters. What good is this theater? Handshakes and hugs are great—it shows a recognition of common humanity, but kneeling sends a disturbing message—and implies that there are those who kneel and those who are kneeled to. Is this the ideal to strive for?

Complicating BLM is Antifa, who are largely disaffected white males who have lost the “American dream.” They harbor a diminishing hope of meeting a good girl and marrying her and having and providing for a family. In the intersectionality game, the average white boy has the shortest end of the shortest stick. Antifa is usually more violent than BLM. Antifa think of themselves as “organic” but that snake has a head, and it is funded by non-profits who have a global agenda.

Speaking of global agendas, why are there spontaneous George Floyd marches in Madrid and Berlin? London, Paris, Copenhagen? Did these countries fight bloody civil wars over the abolition of slavery? Was a great civil rights leader murdered at dinnertime in their country? What is the international appeal of someone who appears from press accounts to be a thug on the make? Or was he this wonderful humanitarian who brought peace to the world? This more than anything speaks to the organized nature of the “protests” and the gunning for a larger agenda. Of course George Floyd should not have died under the circumstances he did, but does anyone cry out for the remaining 428 of the 429 who have been also killed in unfortunate circumstances with police so far this year?

Having the demonstrations/riots at the (what appears now to be) tail-end of Covid is a useful distraction for the “politics” being played out in Washington; the hearings, the supoenas, and so forth. There are a great many of people who have been playing the politics game quite profitably (oh, say money laundering, kickbacks, that sort of thing), and if things continue on this track, the same great many stand to lose a great deal. (Quick question: Why is congress interested in passing an anti-lynching bill at a time when there is not an epidemic of lynching passing over the country? Hint: What is the penalty for treason?)

There is a lot going on behind the proverbial curtain that it is a convenience to have the public’s attention be swallowed up with the protesters, who are popping in every little town across America, and even in towns with a very, very low minority population. Why is there such a thrust to keep people divided? These artificial divisions are part of the problem. When a white person sees a black man, or a black man sees a white man, they should not be seeing color, but a fellow human being.

“Dehumanizing” whites or blacks or just anybody is wrong, and once someone is “dehumanized” it is easy to throw them away. The enforced mask-wearing for people who are not sick and who are not likely to get sick is also dehumanizing. It’s the flag of our submission, a sign of our willing slavery, just as much as our Nike shoes and cup of Starbucks coffee.

Oh no.

