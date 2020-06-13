The Week In Doom — CHAZ Edition

Hard to summarize the week in doom. There is no consistency or coherence to anything. We have experts and the media telling us to go out and protest and not worry about COVID, while telling us that Trump is going to hold rallies during which a second wave will strike us all dead. Many on the right are surrendering to the fear once more, even as deaths drop, drop, drop.

The Mayor of Seattle and Governor of Washington called Trump’s bluff about ending the insurrection, which everybody on the left is pretending isn’t happening. The pols obviously believe they’ll be rewarded when Trump is disposed.

The terrorists have occupied many residences, which must be thoroughly ransacked by now. Crimes for which they will be rewarded, because they assist the progs dismantle society. I wonder how many lie murdered in the zone? We’ll likely never learn, as the first Item proves.

Funny how the politicians in charge believe they have everything under control. The left never, ever learns the lesson that revolutions always eat their own first. They can’t learn it because it violates one of their sacred tenets, which is the perfectibility of man. This time will be different.

Speaking of the insurrection, help me solve this debate I’m having with the BB.

I say that the CHAZites will soon turn to cannibalism. She insists no, they’re vegans. But I maintain that under the rules one vegan can certainly eat another. It’s all vegan.

The BB came back with a zinger I hadn’t anticipated. The DNA of the vegans, given their strict plant-based diet, is probably by this time patented by Monsanto. Thus Monsanto could sue the cannibalis to pay license fees.

What do you say?

Item

Democracy means voting ourselves to death.

Seattle is fine. Don’t be so afraid of democracy. https://t.co/o26PkJnYhA — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 12, 2020

Everyone should be afraid, for democracy may soon come for you, too.

Item

Winner, Most Brazen Media Lie Thursday

If you've been getting your news from right-wing media, you probably think armed militant Antifa activists have seized a section of Seattle. But the mayor's office tells me, "City officials have not interacted with 'armed antifa militants' at this site."https://t.co/ctZiwNNCx6 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 11, 2020

Usually they wait until after the event to start gaslighting. Now a good segment of the nation will believe nothing is going on in Seattle.

Facts and reason are long past being useful. Here’s a guy confronting BLMers with black crime stats. It didn’t go well.

Item

In Minneapolis, Somali-Americans Find Unwelcome Echoes of Strife at Home

Thousands left political chaos, violence and danger in Somalia. Now, many are surprised and alarmed at the dangers and distress they’re seeing in their new home. Somali refugees like Mr. Yusuf, facing war and conflict at home, have been emigrating to the United States in large numbers since the 1990s and the country is home to about 7 percent of the Somali diaspora. Minnesota is home to more than 57,000 Somalis, the largest concentration in the country. Somalia collapsed into anarchy after the military regime led by Mohammed Siad Barre was overturned in 1991. Rival warlords vying for power threw the country into a civil war, and a centralized, unified government struggled to form, even with external aid.

The magic dirt didn’t work. The Somalians are behaving like Somalians.

The first major company to announce they are leaving Minneapolis will be branded “racist”, and its CEO will be made to publicly wash the feet of some black people.

Item

Frustration and Fury as Rand Paul Holds Up Anti-Lynching Bill in Senate

It passed the House this year by a vote of 410 to 4, and has the backing of 99 senators, who have urged support for belated federal recognition of a crime that once terrorized black Americans… Mr. Paul argued that the lynching bill was sloppily written and could lead to yet another injustice — excessive sentencing for minor infractions — unless it was revised. “This bill would cheapen the meaning of lynching by defining it so broadly as to include a minor bruise or abrasion,” he said. “Our national history of racial terrorism demands more seriousness of us than that.”

In the old days, lynching was classified as murder, which in areas outside mostly peaceful George Floyd protests was illegal. An anti-murder bill is therefore superfluous.

It’s clear this bill would evolve to make illegal any action interpreted by non-whites as “hurtful.” God bless Paul for staying strong.

Item

CAMEROTA: "What if in the middle of the night my home is broken into. Who do I call?" BENDER: "Yes, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors. And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege." pic.twitter.com/WhubQ9yJIf — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 8, 2020

Call the undertaker.

Item

Horror as child abuse dungeon where ‘unimaginable’ acts filmed found in Germany

Police have arrested 11 people after uncovering a child abuse ring in Germany. Investigators found footage of two boys, aged 10 and five, being ‘brutally’ raped by four men during a search of a summer house in Munster, Germany. It is believed the children were drugged before being abused for hours… The main suspect, a 27-year-old IT technician, has been remanded in custody along with six others, including his 45-year-old mother who reportedly owned the summer house… At least three children, aged five, 10 and 12, were allegedly abused between November 2018 and May 2019… The IT technician allegedly spoke to paedophiles on the ‘dark web’, offering the youngsters to them for abuse.

I do not understand these Pride month celebrations at all. Speaking of Pride…

Item

‘Necrophilia is harmless’: Australian Greens candidate called for sex with corpses to be legalised (asterisks original)

In the article, which was written for a student newspaper in 2013, Raue wrote: “If a person gives permission for their corpse to be used for sex, and the family has no issue with it, then what’s the harm? F*** it.” In the piece, he said necrophilia was one of the “most taboo sexualities in almost every society”, believing it should be legalised.

Regular readers will recall we predicted this, and predicted it often. It’s just another “orientation” in which to take Pride.

Item

Tony Blair says people will need 'digital ID' to prove 'disease status' in future pic.twitter.com/ir7ZaHrvYL — The Independent (@Independent) June 10, 2020

Not only is this sinister, as some have been saying, but it’s idiotic. If you got tested yesterday and you’re clear, and even if the test is perfect, you can get the damned bug TODAY.

You have to be tested continuously to “prove” disease status! Morons and liars are in charge of us.

Item

Beshear says state will put resources into making sure all black residents have health insurance

“We are gonna begin an effort to cover 100 percent of our individuals in our black and African-American communities,” the governor said. “We’re gonna be putting dollars behind it.” Beshear said his goal is for every black Kentuckian to get “signed up for some form of coverage.”

This is an example of the “systemic racism” we hear so much about. Whites won’t get the gibs, but blacks will.

Item

You can support and order from Black-owned restaurants across the US & Canada with a $0 Delivery Fee. See app for terms & availability.

More “systemic racism”.

Item

UCLA college professor is suspended after refusing request for lenient marking of black students’ final assessments due to the trauma they have suffered from George Floyd’s death and civil unrest

The Malibu Police Department reportedly has an increased police presence outside Klein’s home after multiple threats, which were made after a student, Emilia Martinez, posted an email exchange online… The students wrote that, in light of recent ‘traumas, we have been placed in a position where we much choose between actively supporting our black classmates or focusing on finishing up our spring quarter’.

Klein refused to cancel final exams, even quoting secular saint Martin Luther King, and told students, in effect, to stick to what they had promised to do. So he was fired—and then the death threats started. College is dead.

