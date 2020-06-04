You Must Take The War Of “Culture War” Seriously. Our Enemies Do

It’s natural that you were skeptical of the chaos which we have been warning about all these years. All those Week In Dooms were more for laughs than anything else. Beside, most things are still “normal” in most places.
Why should you worry about deranged and addled professors spouting nonsense in far-off universities? Who cares if “protesters” foul their own nests? What difference does it make to you if rioters loot and pillage and murder in some blue city?
This is why:
Breaking: Antifa rioters attack the US Embassy in Athens, Greece with molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/xn2QbkGyc8
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2020
And this:
Kicking off.pic.twitter.com/5VZb7wBZeE
— Old Holborn ? (@Holbornlolz) June 3, 2020
Violence against London police in a protest ostensibly about American police violence.
And this:
Two prominent Manhattan attorneys who were charged with facilitating & carrying out firebomb attacks on the streets of NYC during the riots have been released on bond. #antifa #BlackLivesMattter #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/dIdfuXPlwV
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2020
And this:
Breaking: Antifa rioters attack the US Embassy in Athens, Greece with molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/xn2QbkGyc8
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2020
And this from (no reactionary he) Sohrab Ahmari: “White liberals I know — some of the wealthiest in my social orbit — are cheering the riots and calling for the shedding of ‘pig’s blood.’ Of course, they and their families own multiple homes outside the city, where they can retreat in utter safety.”
And this from (no reactionary until one week ago) Matt Walsh: “Strange that so many conservatives are insisting on the narrative that Antifa are the ones rioting and looting. This flatly contradicts what we can see with our own eyes, not to mention the fact that there was widespread rioting and looting at BLM protests before Antifa existed.”
Not so strange, no.
And this: FBI ‘has no intelligence’ indicating antifa was linked to weekend violence in the George Floyd protests, despite Trump and Republicans’ claims.
The FBI tried a soft coup already to topple Trump. It failed. It’s true in most areas the rioters and thugs are mostly black. But the evidence of Antifa participation everybody can see on their screens. The FBI’s latest ploy will be believed by the set that wants to believe them.
This from the Marines: “Current events are a stark reminder that we must strive to eliminate division. The trust we place in one another on a daily basis demands this. By listening, we learn, by learning, we change.”
Probably mundane (i.e. false) virtue signaling. But perhaps an indication Trump is losing the military. Watch. Hank Oslo (and I incline to agree) says “They’re bringing out the ultra senior enlisted (every service so far except Navy) because they anticipate the enlistees being politically unreliable in Circumstances.” Mattis turned traitor to his old boss.
Then there’s this:
The chair of the joint chiefs of staff has, from a verified account, published to the world a memorandum reminding US armed services that they serve the constitution, and not the president
This is beyond extraordinary https://t.co/KiTf0SQK2P
— david allen green (@davidallengreen) June 4, 2020
Likely the usual empty virtue signaling, full of the usual knowing lies. But there’s a chance they’re going to go for it. They might actually go for it. Parkinson, we recall, gave two paths for dictatorship: I had been guessing a man of the people, but the other option was direct seizure by the oligarchy. This is close, close. (The man whose tweet this is is a Financial Times contributor.)
This: “Palm Beach judge poised to dismiss effort to unseal Jeffrey Epstein documents based on legal technicality.” They can’t let you see. Count the “elites” who flew Lolita Express. Bill Gates, Clinton, … (a mathematical symbol to represent “to infinity”).
This:
Watch it, if you have the guts.
This:
BREAKING: Two Cops Shot, Another Cop Stabbed https://t.co/cwSlhoSMvN
— Chief “Groyper” Carlson (I Expose Con Inc) (@ChiefTrumpster) June 4, 2020
Yet de Blasio still slithers. Cuomo still creeps. Our leaders have no moral authority left. None. Disobey them and keep the higher law.
And this:
WATCH: Thousands of Londoners joined in worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd, gathering outside the U.S. embassy. https://t.co/SZKgETssxe
— NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2020
Worldwide “protests”. Worldwide. Denmark. France. Germany. South Korea. Canada. New Zealand. Brazil and Ireland. Sweden. On and on.
Many, even most, of the people in these events have no idea why they’re there. The unnecessary lockdowns drove many stir crazy. What happened in Minneapolis is an excuse. They don’t believe in anything except their own supreme virtue. They are angry at the “system.” They don’t even know what the system is, but they want it gone. Those spouting professors and teachers who taught them this turned out to be important after all.
The movement is being supported and funded and cheered from our leaders, cultural, business, and governmental. This is why it is worldwide. They want change, too. They want they consider their power back. They will do anything they think they can get away with do get that power.
The enemy is making its move—or a move. It’s small and likely will not succeed. But our leaders are too cowardly or complicit to do anything about it.
You must protect yourself.
If they don’t win this time, they will try again. We are dealing with fanatical enemies:
Breaking: It’s now racist to clean up graffiti. pic.twitter.com/UzEKGoPaHq
— Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 4, 2020
TikTok influencers are covering themselves in their own feces to support #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/mmJAfudemV
— CollapsePosts? (@CollapsePosts) June 3, 2020
Do you think you could reason with such people? Do you think they would show you mercy if the time came? Will yet another think-tank white paper divert this woman from her purpose?
Arm yourself. Pray. Do not watch TV. Do not pay for movies or music and feed the Beast that hates you. Never follow legacy media, except as a pathologist examines a diseased corpse.
Take the war in culture war seriously. They do.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
3 Thoughts
An attack upon my culture is an attack upon my people.
Culture war is still war.
Politics is war by other means.
When politics don’t work, we will have war.
No, McChuck, we will not have war. Parents gave the government their kids and the kids are now helpless, unloved wimped. I hear your kind of threats all the time, yet NOT A THING CHANGES. Nice try, but it’s a bluff, it’s just blustery speech and THEY KNOW IT. They are not blind. Stupid people locked themselves in their houses for months over an invisible virus. That level of stupid CAN NEVER WIN NOR EVEN FIGHT A WAR. The bluff is over. You all lied forover 40 years and the bluff has been called. Learn to love hell.
(To all you “war WILL break out types”. The hand has been called, you have dueces and you lose. Bluffing with your life might have been a mistake.)
****
Oh, dear, I landed on “Prison Planet” and not Briggs. Alex Jones would love this posting. No Antifa? Really? Lost it after too many weeks in your basement or what? (Far more than Antifa, yes, but Antifa is the backbone and test group for what you are seeing worldwide now.)
Someone commented could Floyd’s death be counted as Covid? Well, it seems he did have a positive test at some point, so yeah. They are blaming police for Covid increases for jailing people (WHICH THEY MOST CERTAINLY ARE NOT DOING—IT’S CATCH AND RELEASE) and pushing them into small spaces. So, a hairdresser trying not to starve is to blame, but a violent scumbag arsonist is guiltless in Covid spreading? THIS IS AN IQ TEST AND WE JAILED FAILED AT AN HISTORICAL LEVEL, IDIOTS.
People don’t “turn traitor”. They crave attention and sell their now damned souls to Satan for a moment in the spotlight. Older people have become the stupidest, most disgusting creatures right behind the young and stupid. Oh, and money speaks and most soulless creatures line up and will be willing to die or live in hell for that $5 million bucks (the revolutionary monster eats them for lunch soon after the revolution is ended, but hey, they were RICH for a while and what else matters?) Rich people do indeed end in up in hell a high percentage of the time, having sold their souls for cash. Mattis was obviously for sale and his teeny tiny “feels” were hurt when no one noticed him any more. I hope he enjoys hell. (Assuming he actually did this—the press are born without a soul, so they could have just made it up.)
Yet idiots do not flee the state of New York en masse. If you are too stupid to save yourself, I really don’t care what happens to you.
I watch reruns of old shows on TV. I am down to maybe six network shows and even those may go as the jerks that are in them HATE me and my life. Trust me, they couldn’t run the government a billionth of a nanosecond on my spending. I hate Casper and will not shop there (I’d move, but where? Stupidity runs rampant. Everywhere.) I buy only essentials (ammo, food, etc). I haven’t been to a movie in over 15 or 20 years. Cut satellite years ago. My internet is a LOCAL company I waited years to bring high speed to my area, using crap internet in the meantime because I refused to pay $100 a month for garbage. As a supporter of the elites and their murdering minions, I am lousy. I strive to be as lousy as possible.
This could all be over quickly if the POLICE WOULD JUST STAY HOME. But the cowardice and lack of forward thinking keeps them going to work. Sure, they can be shot at work, but staying home will bring them ridicule, etc. Dead is easier. Plus there is a huge SHORT SIGHTED nature to the “good” people, who will save a vicious animal and have it later kill hundreds in the village, rather than let it die. Saving one person now is okay even if kills a hundred in the future. That is a blindness most “good” people have and it’s their downfall. There is a perverted evil in all of this and it’s exploited. It will, in the end, cost good the world and evil will prevail.