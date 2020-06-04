You Must Take The War Of “Culture War” Seriously. Our Enemies Do

It’s natural that you were skeptical of the chaos which we have been warning about all these years. All those Week In Dooms were more for laughs than anything else. Beside, most things are still “normal” in most places.

Why should you worry about deranged and addled professors spouting nonsense in far-off universities? Who cares if “protesters” foul their own nests? What difference does it make to you if rioters loot and pillage and murder in some blue city?

This is why:

Breaking: Antifa rioters attack the US Embassy in Athens, Greece with molotov cocktails. pic.twitter.com/xn2QbkGyc8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 3, 2020

And this:

Violence against London police in a protest ostensibly about American police violence.

And this:

Two prominent Manhattan attorneys who were charged with facilitating & carrying out firebomb attacks on the streets of NYC during the riots have been released on bond. #antifa #BlackLivesMattter #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/dIdfuXPlwV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 4, 2020

And this:

And this from (no reactionary he) Sohrab Ahmari: “White liberals I know — some of the wealthiest in my social orbit — are cheering the riots and calling for the shedding of ‘pig’s blood.’ Of course, they and their families own multiple homes outside the city, where they can retreat in utter safety.”

And this from (no reactionary until one week ago) Matt Walsh: “Strange that so many conservatives are insisting on the narrative that Antifa are the ones rioting and looting. This flatly contradicts what we can see with our own eyes, not to mention the fact that there was widespread rioting and looting at BLM protests before Antifa existed.”

Not so strange, no.

And this: FBI ‘has no intelligence’ indicating antifa was linked to weekend violence in the George Floyd protests, despite Trump and Republicans’ claims.

The FBI tried a soft coup already to topple Trump. It failed. It’s true in most areas the rioters and thugs are mostly black. But the evidence of Antifa participation everybody can see on their screens. The FBI’s latest ploy will be believed by the set that wants to believe them.

This from the Marines: “Current events are a stark reminder that we must strive to eliminate division. The trust we place in one another on a daily basis demands this. By listening, we learn, by learning, we change.”

Probably mundane (i.e. false) virtue signaling. But perhaps an indication Trump is losing the military. Watch. Hank Oslo (and I incline to agree) says “They’re bringing out the ultra senior enlisted (every service so far except Navy) because they anticipate the enlistees being politically unreliable in Circumstances.” Mattis turned traitor to his old boss.

Then there’s this:

The chair of the joint chiefs of staff has, from a verified account, published to the world a memorandum reminding US armed services that they serve the constitution, and not the president This is beyond extraordinary https://t.co/KiTf0SQK2P — david allen green (@davidallengreen) June 4, 2020

Likely the usual empty virtue signaling, full of the usual knowing lies. But there’s a chance they’re going to go for it. They might actually go for it. Parkinson, we recall, gave two paths for dictatorship: I had been guessing a man of the people, but the other option was direct seizure by the oligarchy. This is close, close. (The man whose tweet this is is a Financial Times contributor.)

This: “Palm Beach judge poised to dismiss effort to unseal Jeffrey Epstein documents based on legal technicality.” They can’t let you see. Count the “elites” who flew Lolita Express. Bill Gates, Clinton, … (a mathematical symbol to represent “to infinity”).

This:

Watch it, if you have the guts.

This:

BREAKING: Two Cops Shot, Another Cop Stabbed https://t.co/cwSlhoSMvN — Chief “Groyper” Carlson (I Expose Con Inc) (@ChiefTrumpster) June 4, 2020

Yet de Blasio still slithers. Cuomo still creeps. Our leaders have no moral authority left. None. Disobey them and keep the higher law.

And this:

WATCH: Thousands of Londoners joined in worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd, gathering outside the U.S. embassy. https://t.co/SZKgETssxe — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2020

Worldwide “protests”. Worldwide. Denmark. France. Germany. South Korea. Canada. New Zealand. Brazil and Ireland. Sweden. On and on.

Many, even most, of the people in these events have no idea why they’re there. The unnecessary lockdowns drove many stir crazy. What happened in Minneapolis is an excuse. They don’t believe in anything except their own supreme virtue. They are angry at the “system.” They don’t even know what the system is, but they want it gone. Those spouting professors and teachers who taught them this turned out to be important after all.

The movement is being supported and funded and cheered from our leaders, cultural, business, and governmental. This is why it is worldwide. They want change, too. They want they consider their power back. They will do anything they think they can get away with do get that power.

The enemy is making its move—or a move. It’s small and likely will not succeed. But our leaders are too cowardly or complicit to do anything about it.

You must protect yourself.

If they don’t win this time, they will try again. We are dealing with fanatical enemies:

Breaking: It’s now racist to clean up graffiti. pic.twitter.com/UzEKGoPaHq — Digital Forests (@DigitalForests) June 4, 2020

TikTok influencers are covering themselves in their own feces to support #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/mmJAfudemV — CollapsePosts? (@CollapsePosts) June 3, 2020

Do you think you could reason with such people? Do you think they would show you mercy if the time came? Will yet another think-tank white paper divert this woman from her purpose?

Arm yourself. Pray. Do not watch TV. Do not pay for movies or music and feed the Beast that hates you. Never follow legacy media, except as a pathologist examines a diseased corpse.

Take the war in culture war seriously. They do.

