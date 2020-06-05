The Real Tragedy of the Central Park “Karen” — Guest Post by Gertie Unstein

The story of the middle-aged white woman who told a black man that she would call the police and tell the police that there is an “African-American man…threatening myself and my dog.” Most people, upon first hearing the story of the dog walker and the bird watcher would think “goodness gracious” and would not be surprised to find out that the woman’s life was unraveling—that her job had gone into hiding, and that her dog was confiscated. Not only that there were other media reports that she was involved with a married man whose wife was pregnant, and there might have been another girlfriend or an abortion, or a loan for $65,000 that was never paid back, and a lawsuit. These details are murky, but it doesn’t look good for Karen.
So, here she is, 41 years old, and until last month, was a prototypical career woman with a good job at a good firm, but with no husband, and no children. She was sold a bill a goods, from teachers, professors, friends, colleagues, and perhaps even parents other family members that “a woman is just as good as a man”—and in fact, needs, no man at all to make her way in the world. Feminism continues to make life miserable for women. Its supports try to bolster “girl power” with feeble attempts at humor—reinventing the honest-to-goodness spinster as the “wine aunt.” There is no attempt to hide the fact that many women—with their birthright taken from them—turn to drink.
The sad and sorry truth is that females and males were meant for companionship. They were meant to be man and wife. They were meant to have families. The triumph of feminism in the last 50 years is that they were able to shame, cadge, and cajole women into the workforce in large numbers. Why is working for “the man” 40 hours a week much better for one’s health and well being than working for “a man”–that is, keeping a home, preparing the meals, and taking care of the children. Wither the value of the Excel spreadsheet updates?
There is this myth that feminists have managed to propagate—that the woman, as wife, is the slave to the man. Really? She gets to enjoy her home and eat the meals she prepared. She may get an hour or two to put up her feet and indulge in a hobby. How many employers are as generous? Hubby isn’t making her take her meals in the pantry. The entire family—including the female—benefits from her presence and efforts. There has been very little honest public comment on what is lost—and has been lost—by prodding generations of women into the workforce and denying them—as in the case of the Central Park dog walker—a husband and a chance to have a family.
“A family” is not just an assemblage of a group of individuals. “My friends are my family,” some people like to say. Well, maybe they are, but when real trouble strikes, and when real help is needed, it is pretty easy for the fake family members to split and find better things to do with their time. Robert Frost famously remarked, “Home is where, when you go there, they have to take you in.” “They” in this case is the family—the timeworn parents or grandparents. “They” know their obligation. The others have no such obligation.
What is the future of our protagonist? She is getting a bit long in the tooth. Her future, which was once rosy and bright, is shadowed. If she has savings and investments, she may be able to weather the storm, maybe take some time out and get another degree, and eventually put herself back on the career track. If she doesn’t have resources, she may have to go somewhere where they will let her in. She might have to find some kind of work, but whatever it is, it will be drudgery compared to having one’s own husband, and one’s own children to care for and to enjoy. And, in the end, she will die, likely alone. With no one to hold her hand in theirs and tell her that they love her.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
4 Thoughts
I’m reminded of one of the “saddest” comedies on television …
Where “everybody” knows your name … but do “They” know their obligation?
Wow, fairy tales on Briggs. The “DNA enslavement” that forces people to back evil DNA related persons to support their unibomber sibling (no, wait, there was not support there….an outlier and fool, one supposes) no matter what because he’s “family”. You do so remind me of my mother, who when she tried to live the fairy tale life, not one child had those cute family anecdotes for the minister to use in his eulogy. One child did not come to the funeral or back home at all. My mother beat us over the head with the DNA club and the “family unity” club for decades. Less than a decade after both my parents were gone, I disowned all my “DNA enslaving” con-artist siblings. Things got much better since two were con artists, one married a registered sex offender, and bastard offspring were the norm. THIS is what you get when you follow the fairy tale.
The fairy tale is as damaging as the having no one around. The expection of “Father Knows Best” when father is an alcoholic loser probably would work today when people have zero touch with reality, but literally living in the home and no escape to the fantasy would make that hard to maintain. Of course, as noted, no one really wants that anyway. Dying alone and miserable is the hoped for outcome to one’s life, preferably dying in a riot “for the cause” or “for the gang” (a Klingon’s honorable death). I hope we get the other side of this where gangs of fatherless youth kill each other and anyone who gets in the way. Equal time, and all that. Males as sperm donors or distant “dads”.
The solution was never to kill the system that worked for centuries, leaving fatherless children (or worse yet, stupid fake “parents” of the same sex—an abomination to all of humanity) and gangs of violent males, expecting the government to raise your kids, but rather to chase out the fairy tale, the “Father Knows Best” GARBAGE and teach kids reality. Marriage is hard. All things worth having in life take work and are hard. Looting is easy and a hollow activity that cries out for bigger and bigger fixes to keep the adreline going. Things worth having are not adreneline filled hits, but lifetime foundations for living through the good and the bad. There is no recognition of this. Now live is not worth living, immediate gratification the norm and death and violence the daily way of life in big cities and Democrat states. Had anyone burned those stupid fairy tales and taught their children reality, their children’s reality would now not be hell on earth. It was too much work, too little love for the DNA matches and easier to just “let the government do it”.
I guess the summary would be “Humans are lazy idiots who make their lives hell by kissing up to the government and denying reality”. Thus, the poor state of humanity throughout most of history.
Brought to you by a fairy-tale free source who lives in Real Ville, as Limbaugh says. (I owned Real Ville long before Limbaugh, but it makes him happy to think he’s the mayor….)
Sheri
Wow! My condolences!
I was going to mention the very saddest comedy on TV (beside Father Knows Best 😉 ).
The show that downright DEPRESSED an otherwise happy 4 or 5 year old boy … The Honeymooners (must’ve been in syndication). Your life perhaps reflects the time after Ralph and Alice had kids.