Every major corporation, celebrity, university, politician, association, and even the American Meteorological Society, which just started a Culture and Inclusion Cabinet, issued statements professing their solidarity with blacks and lamenting with them the “systemic racism” they experience. (I challenge you to find a large professional organization that hasn’t.) This “systemic racism” was the natural and understandable justification for the looting, pillaging, violence, and mayhem the rabble engaged in for more than a week.
There is no such thing as “systemic racism” against blacks. The statements from every entity in the Cathedral—the web of elites who rule us—-proves it. If there was “systemic racism” emanating from the system, which is comprised of corporations, celebrities, universities, the bureaucracy, professional associations, and even weathermen, the system could never have issued all those statements condemning it. And supporting the riots.
Instead, whatever is the most orthogonal extreme opposite of “systemic racism” for blacks exists.
Every corporation, as far as I know without exception, have a plethora of diversity officers on staff, whose singular purpose is to ensure blacks are given positions, even to the extent of weakening job requirements. Success is measured by quota. Enough diversity is never sufficient, either. Routine HR announcements swearing fealty to Diversity and condemning “systemic racism” are issued. Virtue signaling by officers and HR is omnipresent.
Every university, college, seminary, and academy hungers for greater “diversity”, which everybody knows means more blacks, fewer whites, fewer Asians, and more people who embrace various sexual perversions. Students are labeled “diverse” is they are not white or Asian. The amounts of money spent to ensure greater positions for blacks is vast. Blacks score less well than any other group on SATs, ACTs, MCATs, GREs, and other tests, yet are allowed lower scores for matriculation and graduation. Indoctrination of all students against racism, systemic or otherwise, is mandatory.
Every academician proclaims “systemic racism”, and holds the theory that only whites can be racist, because (presumably) whites have mysterious powers.
Every political organization goes out of its way to ensure blacks are “visible”. Appointments to committees, the judiciary, boards, and on and on have quotas, stated and unstated. The military is open about its quotas, and has been for a long time.
Every media and Big Teach organization regularly and routinely and as a matter of strict policy shades coverage and searches in favor of blacks, either by not reporting black crime, especially against whites (black crimes against whites is larger than whites against blacks), or by repeating endlessly the fiction that “systemic racism” is pervasive. The “1619 Project” from the New York Times stating that America’s founding purpose is racism is bad historical fiction, filled with purposeful lies and disinformation. It won the Pulitzer prize, the highest journalistic honor.
Even the least of us, Hollywood celebrities, chant endlessly about the evils of “systemic racism.” These negligible thinkers have fully assimilated the propaganda that it is impossible to be racist against whites. Movies and TV go out of their way to disproportionately feature blacks. Critics compete to praise, or overlook flaws, in projects predominately featuring blacks.
And did I mention Affirmative Action and the loss of Freedom of Assembly?
The entire culture is saturated with the idea that racism against blacks is everywhere, constant, and debilitating.
Now, if “systemic racism” is so pervasive and obvious and constant, where is it? Where—exactly where?
Is it in business? No. Is it in schools? No. The military? No. On TV? No. Is it in any official organization of any kind? No. It is nowhere to be found, yet it is everywhere. That is what systemic means. We are told it is everywhere. People believe it is everywhere. It therefore must be everywhere. But nobody can find it.
Except, perhaps, among the police. We have already seen blacks commit 6-10 times more criminal acts than whites, including murder. That’s 600% to 1,000% more. This explains the greater black prison population.
Greater criminality brings greater police scrutiny. And greater police scrutiny engenders more distrust and greater animosity between the groups. This is a natural, if lamentable, outcome. Everybody agrees that police abuse should not exist. People march, demonstrate, and, if the media is to be believed, steal shoes and set fire to things and kill people to show their dislike of police injustices.
Yet nobody asks blacks to stop acting badly. If blacks don’t want so much police scrutiny they should stop committing so many crimes. How about a march against “systemic criminality“?
As Charles Murray tweeted “It’s not as if no one has studied racial bias in policing. Here’s @HMDatMI for the negative, with references. If anyone has links to studies for the affirmative, I’ll be happy to retweet them. Studies, not rants.” This is Heather Mac Donald’s “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism“, in which she concludes what we already know, that “there’s no evidence of widespread racial bias”. (Also this.)
It is true some whites hate blacks, but that is matched by some blacks hating whites, though the latter cannot officially be called “racism”, because “systemic racism” allows that only whites can be racist. Strangely, this hatred where it exists between the groups is everywhere encouraged, most especially by those professing “systemic racism”.
If there is genuine systemic racism, it is against another race. Three headlines from an endless and growing supply (and we only need the headlines):
One: “Dr. Kate Marvel links ‘climate change’ to ‘white supremacy’ — ‘We’ll never head off climate catastrophe without dismantling white supremacy’ — Calls for climate & racial ‘justice'”.
Two (NPR): “Dozens of public health and disease experts have signed an open letter in support of the nationwide anti-racism protests. ‘White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,’ they wrote.”
Three: NBA announcer Grant Napear fired over ‘All Lives Matter’ comment
This isn’t an article about a “solution”. But if there is one, it is that blacks—and whites—should stop listening to and following the advice of progressives and the Cathedral. It has done them, and no one else, no good at all.
White privilege is knowing who both of your parents are.
Real white privilege is being taught the golden rule, and living it.
The disappearance of official systemic racism has led progressives to adopt what could be construed aspolitical homeopathy.
One remembers that in homeopathy the increased dilutions of a substance dispensed to a patient resulted, it is claimed, in an increased effectiveness – the law of infinitesimals.
In political progressivism the elimination of racism from the system has increased the the presence and power of racism.
Have you noticed that in the last year 99 percent of television commercials show at least one non-white person? Often what appear to be married couples are mixed-race. It was not this way even 3 years ago. The structure seems to be changing in subtle ways.
Dear McChuck. White privilege is a commie slur invented by The Weatherman.
It is intended to denigrate the intellect and industry of any white man who has worked hard, studied hard, and built a life the commies hate.
As a general rule, any one who says you have white privilege hates you and all that you have accomplished.
Tell them to F off and do not use their language.
White built this country and if there commies hate that fact – Hooray!!!
“This isn’t an article about a “solution”. But if there is one, it is that blacks—and whites—should stop listening to and following the advice of progressives and the Cathedral. It has done them, and no one, any good at all.”
Perhaps the progressives and the Cathedral benefit if the rest of follow their advice.
Gary, we all notice these things. It started with the beer commercials many years ago, which invariably depicted a group of bros watching football or something, mostly white, but always with one black friend mixed in. It blossomed from there to what you describe today. The race-mixing of couples took off about 5 years ago and continues to become more ubiquitous. Why? Even if you have no particular beef with the concept, you can’t help but ask yourself why this is pushed so hard? To what end?
But it doesn’t stop there; commercial after commercial shows whites as awkward, neurotic, and incompetent, while blacks are cool, collected, and sagacious. Not to mention that blacks are severely over-represented in terms of depiction.
It’s impossible not to notice these things, but our privilege forbids us from speaking of it.
Systemic racism does exist, but as you say, it is against Whites and Asians.
Re: blacks and whites in commercials:
White America has been systematically programmed to be self hating
going back to the 1930’s. Like Marshal McLuhan said “1984 happened
in 1930 and nobody knew it.” You can trace this through the entire
genera of Western films so endemic to the culture. Their evolution
from simple good guy bad guy interaction, keep it simple stupid, to
the exploitation of the natives in films of the 60’s and 70’s, white man
bad Indian good, themes has programmed entire generations of Americans. These films were designed to have zero intellectual content or context much
less historical accuracy. Their main element is always the hapless town
taken over by the bad guys saved by the good guy ‘star’ stranger. There
is always the crowd scene or lynch mob standing around inaccurately
assessing the situation making ignorant comments to one another to be
saved or stopped by the ‘star’ stranger. This is high level intentional mass programming that nobody appreciates much less even notices. It’s the
wholesale denigration of culture under the guise of entertainment the
formula of which continues to date. Just who is that ‘star’ stranger who
like an all seeing eye always tells you what you need know and do?
Re “where…?”
Are you looking?
Consider the Grand Rapids, MI traffic stop studies.
And a myriad of similar examples all over the country. This sort of thing is too common, if not always quantifiable. Using macro extreme data (national level homicide data) ensures such subtleties go comfortably unnoticed.
Who believes that ex-officer Chauvin & his ex-officer compadres would have been so defiantly brazen in daylight, public and on camera if they’d been doing what they did instead to a white person?
Consider the deceased’s family motivation for the independent autopsy — to prevent a coverup based the perceived Past behavior in that regard (the “Blue Wall”) in related (?) precedents.
RE not “systemic”
Why doesn’t unacceptable behavior, by a single system, a single police Dept., qualify to have the term “systemic racism,” applied when that behavior is race-based?
Gary–that’s the systemic racism. OVERREPRESENTATION of a race to pretend to care. There are a lot of mixed race people and mixed race couples, but TV goes so far overboard, just as they do with promoting sexual perverts. It’s who they are.
Fredo–I do think it began in 1930, but because crybaby Americans were incapable and unwilling to deal with a market crash. They had become extremely spoiled and privileged. When that collapsed, the socialist FDR immediately enslaved thousands with government handouts. It was downhill from there. I truly believe that was why Kennedy had to die–he preached too much self-reliance and the Dems could never tolerate destroying FDR’s legacy of dependency and helplessness.
Every black person should know they were hired ONLY FOR THEIR SKIN COLOR and they have no merit beyond that. It is important people understand this. Blacks are valuable only because of their color, not because they have any intrinsic value.
LOL. “It won the Pulitzer prize, the highest journalistic honor.” That’s like saying the Nobel Peace prize has any honor. Only to LIttle Kim, Vlad and Xi Jinping who embrace and love those who win these Marxist prizes.
No one asks blacks to behave well because they know blacks are just animals and cannot control themselves. One only asks good behavior in human beings. The lack of the this expectation tells us blacks are just animals. (If you find this offensive, reality can be that way.)
Forget the solution. The stupid “supreme whites” sold out the entire world, sent everyone straight to hell on earth and are soooooo proud of themselves. The DeBlasios, Zuckerbergs, Soros, Bloomberg all win, just as Hitler did because people are flaming morons, lazy, stupid and apathetic. There’s no one to stop Hitler this time, so you, your kids, and you grandkids will get the hell on Earth you so begged for with your inaction and apathy. Be happy. It’s what you wanted.
I’m sure this article will be taken as proof that racism still exists.
I generally agree, but “orthogonal extreme opposite”? Isn’t that a self-contradictory phrase?