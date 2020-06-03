Every major corporation, celebrity, university, politician, association, and even the American Meteorological Society, which just started a Culture and Inclusion Cabinet, issued statements professing their solidarity with blacks and lamenting with them the “systemic racism” they experience. (I challenge you to find a large professional organization that hasn’t.) This “systemic racism” was the natural and understandable justification for the looting, pillaging, violence, and mayhem the rabble engaged in for more than a week.

There is no such thing as “systemic racism” against blacks. The statements from every entity in the Cathedral—the web of elites who rule us—-proves it. If there was “systemic racism” emanating from the system, which is comprised of corporations, celebrities, universities, the bureaucracy, professional associations, and even weathermen, the system could never have issued all those statements condemning it. And supporting the riots.

Instead, whatever is the most orthogonal extreme opposite of “systemic racism” for blacks exists.

Every corporation, as far as I know without exception, have a plethora of diversity officers on staff, whose singular purpose is to ensure blacks are given positions, even to the extent of weakening job requirements. Success is measured by quota. Enough diversity is never sufficient, either. Routine HR announcements swearing fealty to Diversity and condemning “systemic racism” are issued. Virtue signaling by officers and HR is omnipresent.

Every university, college, seminary, and academy hungers for greater “diversity”, which everybody knows means more blacks, fewer whites, fewer Asians, and more people who embrace various sexual perversions. Students are labeled “diverse” is they are not white or Asian. The amounts of money spent to ensure greater positions for blacks is vast. Blacks score less well than any other group on SATs, ACTs, MCATs, GREs, and other tests, yet are allowed lower scores for matriculation and graduation. Indoctrination of all students against racism, systemic or otherwise, is mandatory.

Every academician proclaims “systemic racism”, and holds the theory that only whites can be racist, because (presumably) whites have mysterious powers.

Every political organization goes out of its way to ensure blacks are “visible”. Appointments to committees, the judiciary, boards, and on and on have quotas, stated and unstated. The military is open about its quotas, and has been for a long time.

Every media and Big Teach organization regularly and routinely and as a matter of strict policy shades coverage and searches in favor of blacks, either by not reporting black crime, especially against whites (black crimes against whites is larger than whites against blacks), or by repeating endlessly the fiction that “systemic racism” is pervasive. The “1619 Project” from the New York Times stating that America’s founding purpose is racism is bad historical fiction, filled with purposeful lies and disinformation. It won the Pulitzer prize, the highest journalistic honor.

Even the least of us, Hollywood celebrities, chant endlessly about the evils of “systemic racism.” These negligible thinkers have fully assimilated the propaganda that it is impossible to be racist against whites. Movies and TV go out of their way to disproportionately feature blacks. Critics compete to praise, or overlook flaws, in projects predominately featuring blacks.

And did I mention Affirmative Action and the loss of Freedom of Assembly?

The entire culture is saturated with the idea that racism against blacks is everywhere, constant, and debilitating.

Now, if “systemic racism” is so pervasive and obvious and constant, where is it? Where—exactly where?

Is it in business? No. Is it in schools? No. The military? No. On TV? No. Is it in any official organization of any kind? No. It is nowhere to be found, yet it is everywhere. That is what systemic means. We are told it is everywhere. People believe it is everywhere. It therefore must be everywhere. But nobody can find it.

Except, perhaps, among the police. We have already seen blacks commit 6-10 times more criminal acts than whites, including murder. That’s 600% to 1,000% more. This explains the greater black prison population.

Greater criminality brings greater police scrutiny. And greater police scrutiny engenders more distrust and greater animosity between the groups. This is a natural, if lamentable, outcome. Everybody agrees that police abuse should not exist. People march, demonstrate, and, if the media is to be believed, steal shoes and set fire to things and kill people to show their dislike of police injustices.

Yet nobody asks blacks to stop acting badly. If blacks don’t want so much police scrutiny they should stop committing so many crimes. How about a march against “systemic criminality“?

As Charles Murray tweeted “It’s not as if no one has studied racial bias in policing. Here’s @HMDatMI for the negative, with references. If anyone has links to studies for the affirmative, I’ll be happy to retweet them. Studies, not rants.” This is Heather Mac Donald’s “The Myth of Systemic Police Racism“, in which she concludes what we already know, that “there’s no evidence of widespread racial bias”. (Also this.)

It is true some whites hate blacks, but that is matched by some blacks hating whites, though the latter cannot officially be called “racism”, because “systemic racism” allows that only whites can be racist. Strangely, this hatred where it exists between the groups is everywhere encouraged, most especially by those professing “systemic racism”.

If there is genuine systemic racism, it is against another race. Three headlines from an endless and growing supply (and we only need the headlines):

One: “Dr. Kate Marvel links ‘climate change’ to ‘white supremacy’ — ‘We’ll never head off climate catastrophe without dismantling white supremacy’ — Calls for climate & racial ‘justice'”.

Two (NPR): “Dozens of public health and disease experts have signed an open letter in support of the nationwide anti-racism protests. ‘White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,’ they wrote.”

Three: NBA announcer Grant Napear fired over ‘All Lives Matter’ comment

This isn’t an article about a “solution”. But if there is one, it is that blacks—and whites—should stop listening to and following the advice of progressives and the Cathedral. It has done them, and no one else, no good at all.

