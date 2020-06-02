Screw the coronavirus update. It’s dead anyway (I’ll do it next week, if anything is left standing). Instead, I bring you the Rape of America, orchestrated, cheered, supported, endorsed and funded by our leaders, academics, media, and so-called elites.
This is one of the most absolutely insane moments I've ever seen on live television. pic.twitter.com/Uvzig8YGSa
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 2, 2020
These looters now believe it is their right to be able to steal. And why shouldn’t they believe that? Haven’t most authorities told them this very thing, implicitly or explicitly?
Breaking: An organized group of rioters have looted the Macy's flagship store in Manhattan. The store is among the largest department stores in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. After breaking in, rioters set a fire outside the store. pic.twitter.com/Dgbgnhudr7
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 2, 2020
Andrew Cuomo, a traitor, called these “peaceful protesters”. He lies knowing his lies will foment rebellion, which he wants to further his political goals. He therefore is sacrificing his own citizens. This is treason.
At least they seem to have abandoned the “white supremacists” did this, and are coalescing on “peaceful protesters.”
When the mobs came, they abandoned us. https://t.co/JftkUTC1Oz
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 2, 2020
They didn’t abandon us. Well, they did, but it was intentional.
We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard.
— kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020
The palettes of bricks have been “mysteriously” showing up everywhere.
Think years ahead. This is a primary move to eventually put racism in the DSM a la Soviet psychiatry. https://t.co/E5AG2zYxQC
— The American Sun (@NewAtlantisSun) June 1, 2020
Don’t forget, as all academics and politicians tell us, that only whites can be racist.
MATCHED. pic.twitter.com/lavfh1OBCP
— Damon imani? (@damonimani) May 31, 2020
Hollywood is the enemy. If you are giving them your money, you are part of the problem.
The FBI’s failure to infiltrate and warn policymakers about Antifa will be the biggest, most consequential intelligence failure in the Republic’s history.
— BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 1, 2020
Failure? Did he say failure? Failure would imply they didn’t know, and didn’t encourage, and possibly even assist, what was coming.
The FBI has not covered themselves with glory since their attempt to overthrow a sitting president.
Shocking vehicular attack on the police with an officer run over. pic.twitter.com/m5SOkq06xj
— Will Westcott (@westland_will) June 2, 2020
One of other videos showing the thugs have increased the use of violence. In Cuomo’s “peaceful protest” New York.
For every 10,000 black people arrested for violent crime, 3 are killed
For every 10,000 white people arrested for violent crime, 4 are killed
I'm going to keep tweeting this until someone can explain to me how this is possible if there is truly pervasive racial bias in policing
— Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) June 1, 2020
Why do we pretend there is an epidemic of U.S. police killing unarmed black people? Only nine such shootings and 19 of unarmed whites in 2019. https://t.co/oiqNeXpOfo pic.twitter.com/n0kGj9cOog
— Elliot Kaufman (@ElliotKaufman6) June 1, 2020
For those who wanted some stats.
12.8k retweets, 22.5k likes https://t.co/8PzoZCNM0N pic.twitter.com/2xDoQ1zrhL
— ? Resurrection Europa ? (@WolfishHead) June 2, 2020
Inciting to riot used to be a crime.
"The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC
— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020
This is by far the best short speech (Carlson’s wins top overall honors) on the mayhem yet.
NYPD Officer attacked and acts defenseless in the Bronx
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020
It is time to open fire. Past time.
Never expected to see what I saw tonight in Manhattan. The freedom with which looters broke into stores is shocking. Nothing to stop them.
— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 2, 2020
How many more nights?
We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP
— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020
Cop was just run over in NYC. Horriffic.pic.twitter.com/U8rtDQRMK1
— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 2, 2020
FUCKING WARZONE IN ST. LOUIS pic.twitter.com/AnthwjNV2A
— Zoomer Clips (@ZoomerClips) June 2, 2020
How many more bodies?
For those who do not support the use of deadly force to stop the mayhem, and given the strategy of allowing the murderous thugs to continues their spree until they exhaust themselves isn’t working, how many more nights should we allow the country to burn before using deadly force? Serious question. One night? Three? A week? Forever? Answer the damn question.
Update
Not verified. See Gail’s comment.
The Dallas store owner beaten by BLM thugs – died this morning.
Will his murder even be noticed??? pic.twitter.com/yeYt972khU
— Erin Doors (@jaycee1001) June 2, 2020
16 Thoughts
Shoot them all. Don’t bother trying to arrest them.
This is war.
McChuck is right. Waste the wasters.
No need to “shoot them all”. Take out the front line. People paid to riot are not willing to chance dying. Also, running over the idiots that don’t know what roads are for is usually instructive, though you do have to run over the idiot “lawless guy in a police uniform” that tries to arrest you in addition to the protestor.
Again, the delicious irony is that this is white supremacists according to many (yes, there are still many out there saying this) and Hollywood NOW SUPPORTS WHITE SUPREMACISTS (and Russia, if you believe Susan Rice). I find that makes a marvelous little diddy to sing when the news makes you sad. Hollywood loves white supremacists.
Of course it’s their right to steal—it’s insured, isn’t it? I would remind them that lives may also be insured, so hey……You get the picture.
Calling a Democrat a “traitor” is redundant. So is using “treason” to describe them and what they say and do.
We do not live in reality, so the asking of why do we believe more black people are killed by cops is just stupid and out of touch.
Inciting a riot was a crime until a huge percentage of this country became animals, NOT HUMANS. We live under jungle law because we are too weak and stupid to fight back. We have huge “we surrender to evil and violence and hatred” tatooed letters on our foreheads. Our forefathers HATE us from the grave for our cowardice and supporting of EVIL. We are a heathen nation, bound for hell. By choice.
NEVER do you allow riots and this crap to go on if you have ANY humanity at all. This says “I don’t give a damn about humanity. I hate, I support hate, I want anarchy. I hate my wife, my children, my dog.” Failure to protect and to stop evil makes YOU EVIL. Yes, hopefully citizens will at least give enough of a damn about their kids and maybe their “significant other” (that they shacked up with, so probably the “significant: is not really significant and is not worth defending) but I would not count on it. AMERICANS ARE STUPID, IGNORANT, APATHETIC COWARDS. That is the way it is and Americans CHOSE this.
What is the source for these statistics?
For every 10,000 black people arrested for violent crime, 3 are killed
For every 10,000 white people arrested for violent crime, 4 are killed
+++
Only nine such shootings and 19 of unarmed whites in 2019.
Once again – thank you for your research and post.
Pretty sure the Dallas guy is NOT dead. I saw that earlier and have checked some Dallas media and not seen it. If false that part makes this unshareable.
Wasn’t it Governor Cuomo who said If shooting a few rioters will save the life of just one cop…
The treasonous fist in the community organizing glove is attached to the long arm of the lawless, Obama
Let the blue cities burn. It’s their problem. This is what they wanted, let them have it good and hard. Let commie de Blasio deal with his glorious revolution. Let Killer Cuomo quell his own riots. Not our problem. We’re out in the suburbs and sticks, peaceful, prepared, and well armed. You try that riot stuff out here — they won’t of course — but if they did it would not go well at all for them.
As with the scamdemic this is mainly a media magnifying glass/man behind the curtain psyop. Make it look like the entire country is up in flames. PANIC EVERYONE! No, stay calm, and let the blue mob burn their house down. They want us to come in, guns blazing, and take the blame for starting a civil war igniting atrocity. Don’t take the bait. Stay cool, and let the blue guys burn and scream and panic. They’ll have to give it up after a while. Every two-year-old’s tantrum has to end, and without them winning a thing, while licking their self-inflicted wounds. The only way they learn.
Ye Olde Statistician,
When I saw the same quote yesterday, it was bundled with these four links:
Movie: Gentleman’s Agreement
1947, starred Gregory Peck
All about prejudice/racism as was common then AND all white-on-white demographics. Worth watching. Shatters the notion of “white privilege” by reminding us that “white” has (and continues in some minds & places) to still be stratified. And there was (is) more such white-on-white prejudice/bias/racism.
To understand recent events, Eric Hoffer’s, The True Believer, offers a lot of insight, as do his other books (all are succinct). They are all good reads and among those worth the time for a considered (not casual) read.
Rioting – Consider what a charismatic gang leader might do if the mob got organized, a plan, and real wherewithal aka Cyrus’ speech from the ‘79 movie, The Warriors. Could happen, conceivably, Revolutionary change if do. Are we seeing an undercurrent of support for that? Maybe, and that no doubt fueled by mainstream media propagandists hell bent for some flimsy concept of an ideology regarding which they & deluded minions refuse to see (much less ponder) conflicting facts.
Their narrative doesn’t care about your facts. When will the right get it?
I’m with Dean let em burn baby burn. After the Watt’s riots of 65 all the
neighborhood stores were burned and guess what they never came back.
People in those neighborhoods still have to drive or take a bus to find a
grocery store. Granted it’s not fair to the good honest people in those areas
but I guess a lack of social responsibility does have consequences. Businesses
outside of the zone will be rebuilt and provide many much needed jobs.
Where’s that all pervasive eye of Sauron FBI/NSA? they had to have see this
coming a mile off.
There’s commentary going around on Twitter that the beaten Dallas man is C.A. Shoultz (@HarrierMagnus), who ostensibly admitted it before deactivating his account. If true, this is an interesting coincidence — he used to write for Thermidor Magazine a few years ago, so he was rather adjacent to our scene. Used to chat with him alongside other Thermidor authors.
Josh: The WaPo links are dead and the fbi links don’t seem to have the relevant data.