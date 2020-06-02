Screw the coronavirus update. It’s dead anyway (I’ll do it next week, if anything is left standing). Instead, I bring you the Rape of America, orchestrated, cheered, supported, endorsed and funded by our leaders, academics, media, and so-called elites.

This is one of the most absolutely insane moments I've ever seen on live television. pic.twitter.com/Uvzig8YGSa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 2, 2020

These looters now believe it is their right to be able to steal. And why shouldn’t they believe that? Haven’t most authorities told them this very thing, implicitly or explicitly?

Breaking: An organized group of rioters have looted the Macy's flagship store in Manhattan. The store is among the largest department stores in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. After breaking in, rioters set a fire outside the store. pic.twitter.com/Dgbgnhudr7 — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 2, 2020

Andrew Cuomo, a traitor, called these “peaceful protesters”. He lies knowing his lies will foment rebellion, which he wants to further his political goals. He therefore is sacrificing his own citizens. This is treason.

At least they seem to have abandoned the “white supremacists” did this, and are coalescing on “peaceful protesters.”

When the mobs came, they abandoned us. https://t.co/JftkUTC1Oz — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 2, 2020

They didn’t abandon us. Well, they did, but it was intentional.

We have learned of & discovered stashes of bricks and rocks in & around the Plaza and Westport to be used during a riot. If you see anything like this, you can text 911 and let us know so we can remove them. This keeps everyone safe and allows your voice to continue to be heard. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) May 31, 2020

The palettes of bricks have been “mysteriously” showing up everywhere.

Think years ahead. This is a primary move to eventually put racism in the DSM a la Soviet psychiatry. https://t.co/E5AG2zYxQC — The American Sun (@NewAtlantisSun) June 1, 2020

Don’t forget, as all academics and politicians tell us, that only whites can be racist.

Hollywood is the enemy. If you are giving them your money, you are part of the problem.

The FBI’s failure to infiltrate and warn policymakers about Antifa will be the biggest, most consequential intelligence failure in the Republic’s history. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) June 1, 2020

Failure? Did he say failure? Failure would imply they didn’t know, and didn’t encourage, and possibly even assist, what was coming.

The FBI has not covered themselves with glory since their attempt to overthrow a sitting president.

Shocking vehicular attack on the police with an officer run over. pic.twitter.com/m5SOkq06xj — Will Westcott (@westland_will) June 2, 2020

One of other videos showing the thugs have increased the use of violence. In Cuomo’s “peaceful protest” New York.

For every 10,000 black people arrested for violent crime, 3 are killed For every 10,000 white people arrested for violent crime, 4 are killed I'm going to keep tweeting this until someone can explain to me how this is possible if there is truly pervasive racial bias in policing — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) June 1, 2020

Why do we pretend there is an epidemic of U.S. police killing unarmed black people? Only nine such shootings and 19 of unarmed whites in 2019. https://t.co/oiqNeXpOfo pic.twitter.com/n0kGj9cOog — Elliot Kaufman (@ElliotKaufman6) June 1, 2020

For those who wanted some stats.

Inciting to riot used to be a crime.

"The people in Polk County like guns, they have guns, I encourage them to own guns… And if you try to break into their homes to steal, to set fires, I'm highly recommending they blow you back out of the house with their guns." STORY: https://t.co/NjG4Frlphy pic.twitter.com/KH0g3X0POC — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) June 1, 2020

This is by far the best short speech (Carlson’s wins top overall honors) on the mayhem yet.

NYPD Officer attacked and acts defenseless in the Bronx pic.twitter.com/PIYipFm7lb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 2, 2020

It is time to open fire. Past time.

Never expected to see what I saw tonight in Manhattan. The freedom with which looters broke into stores is shocking. Nothing to stop them. — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) June 2, 2020

How many more nights?

We have had 4 officers struck by gunfire tonight. All have been transported to an area hospital. All are conscious and breathing. Their injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. Officers are still taking gunfire downtown & we will share more info as it available. pic.twitter.com/Cwypi5EorP — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

Cop was just run over in NYC. Horriffic.pic.twitter.com/U8rtDQRMK1 — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 2, 2020

FUCKING WARZONE IN ST. LOUIS pic.twitter.com/AnthwjNV2A — Zoomer Clips (@ZoomerClips) June 2, 2020

How many more bodies?

For those who do not support the use of deadly force to stop the mayhem, and given the strategy of allowing the murderous thugs to continues their spree until they exhaust themselves isn’t working, how many more nights should we allow the country to burn before using deadly force? Serious question. One night? Three? A week? Forever? Answer the damn question.

Update

Not verified. See Gail’s comment.

The Dallas store owner beaten by BLM thugs – died this morning.

Will his murder even be noticed??? pic.twitter.com/yeYt972khU — Erin Doors (@jaycee1001) June 2, 2020

