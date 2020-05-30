The Burning Of America — Open Thread

(AP) — Pentagon takes rare step of putting military police on alert to go to embattled Minneapolis.
Very few comments yesterday about the homicidal differences between whites and blacks. But, really, what can be said about that everybody doesn’t already know—whether or not they’d say it aloud. The fear of being called a “racist” is more debilitating than concern in having your home burnt down.
Speaking of that. My idea is this: Every progressive cheering these “protests” on as noble and just must post a map to their house and provide a book of matches to the mob, or be exposed for the lying hypocritical scum they are.
As far as the impetus of the riots, it is following the usual sad trajectory: initial damning video, cowardly leadership signals an immediate retreat, mayhem begins, then the slow leak of relevant information. Floyd died drunk or drugged up and not of asphyxiation; turns out he’s a serial criminal, fresh from jail, involved prior gunplay; he worked for a porn site, the cop busting him knew him, and so on. Doubtless there will be more.
It won’t matter. The facts aren’t that interesting, not after the real events begin. What’s the difference what started it. All these spontaneous riots spontaneously developing all over the
country simultaneously are spontaneous anyway. Right? Has nothing do with the election the Democrats knew was otherwise hopeless. Right?
49 people shot, 10 people killed in Chicago this week but black lives don’t actually matter to these people when it’s not perpetuating the myth of out-of-control white supremacy
Trump teased us with a hint he’d return to the old ways and shoot looters. Didn’t happen. Even after the White House was charged. Twitter called his bluff. The looting, pillaging, rioting and mayhem spread. It’s is spreading still.
Regular readers will know these words: “For the dictator, in the last resort, is not so much a master of intrigue and cruelty as a man with sufficient moral courage to open fire.”
They are from C Northcote Parkinson’s slim but valuable volume The Evolution of Political Thought. He describes (as all great political authors have described) how a democracy like ours might turn into a dictatorship. You can read the whole post, but the most relevant passage for us is this:
If [creation of socialism] succeeded, the State would acquire such an accumulation of centralised power — political, economic, religious and cultural — that some of the former upper class would be goaded into revolt. Supposing the conspiracy or rising should attract any measure of support, in the name of freedom, the strongest personality in the government would make himself dictator during the emergency: thereafter, the rising crushed, he would remain dictator as a precaution against any future threat of the same kind.
In the opposite case, supposing that the socialist police state has not been firmly established, the middle classes might rally to protect their lives and property. In the struggle they will appoint a leader or more probably allow the leader to appoint himself. By the time the conflict ends in a middle-class victory, the leader will have become dictator; and he must remain dictator, this time in a capitalist police state, to prevent the proletariat rising again.
Civil War of this kind seems likely to produce dictatorship in any case; nor do dictatorships of different origin differ from each other as much as might be supposed. For the dictator, in the last resort, is not so much a master of intrigue and cruelty as a man with sufficient moral courage to open fire.
The first path doesn’t seem viable. Any internal revolts among our elites, who are happily consolidating their power, have been few and minor. The progress toward oligarchy continues.
We came closest to the second path. This was the opportunity. Or, rather, an opportunity. The courage was lacking. My money is on the cowardly surrender, if only because that’s the usual way. For now. Nobody wants to be called a “racist”.
On the other hand, this:
URGENT: Pentagon takes rare step of putting military police on alert to go to embattled Minneapolis ‘within hours’ – AP
Or this:
Minnesota government says the biggest threat during these riots are white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/4XW911lP3F
If they manage to sell this ‘white supremacist’ angle, we’re either ten times dumber than I thought, or they’re a hundred times smarter.
What do you say?
G. Soros likes it. He pays for it. Instigating anarchy costs money at the moment. When it doesn’t he better watch out.
“If they manage to sell this ‘white supremacist’ angle, we’re either ten times dumber than I thought, or they’re a hundred times smarter.”
Well, it has no relation to anyone’s intelligence.
The result you describe is all about diligence.
The focused effort to destroy Normal American confidence and self-worth has been running non-stop for 95 years. The result is PC-Progressive hatred of Normal Americans accepted as a cultural given.
The latest, and there will be more, never-ending, operation is straight out of the Muenzenberg playbook. The Sacco and Vanzetti case was the first, in 1925.
https://media.gettyimages.com/photos/new-york-ny-protest-meeting-against-execution-of-sacco-and-vanzetti-picture-id514880680?s=612×612
Muenzenberg’s payload, then, just as it is repeated now: America is a racist, sexist, imperialist, xenophobic, capitalist hell-hole, and it must be changed.
While Muenzenberg was intelligent, the effects of continuing his influence operation for 95 years are not due to a “stupid” target audience–the effects are due to brilliant messaging, simple design, and human nature.
Sorry, but any time FOUR cops are needed to subdue a handcuffed person on the ground, this is STUPID, WRONG AND THEY SHOULD BE FIRED. It was totally uncalled for and may have been the cause. Fact is, the cop had 17 (I believe) brutality/excessive force complaints. Facts don’t matter, though, of course. As far as autopsies, you obviously believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. Like at least a couple more people believe. Notice the fired, charged cop has his hand in his pocket and is basically laughing at the guy gagging. But, as you said, facts don’t really matter, do they Briggs? Note, too, that underlying conditions did not count in Covid, so they have that on their side. Who needs facts when you have precedence?
Could have more to do with shutting people in for two months, but again never look at another theory if you’ve already made up your mind about the facts. Why would the Dems wait for an event? They can riot at any time and just make things up. Oh, sorry, nasty fact…..
There are no bad cops, of course, so this has to be the fault of the bad guy. You know, like Trump is always at fault for everything. Interesting how reality can so easily be kicked to the curb when one is so invested in a narrative…..
There have been MANY opportunities ever since we turned the population into whiney little infants. Started with FDR. Like climate change people, the prediction is made every time that this is the last and we are going down on this one. We are going down, but predicting the time and the event are as likely as solving The Theory of Everything. It makes people look foolish.
Want to slow this down? EMP—take out ALL ELECTRONIC DEVICES AND REPEAT AS NECESSARY. Note I say “slow this down” because societies implode on a regular basis and so far as I know, always will. You (Briggs) know why.
In the image I saw, there were not that many black people amongst the protestors.
I am trying to reconcile this about George Floyd with what you posted about the porn site.
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2020/may/george-floyd-ministry-houston-third-ward-church.html
Sheri, you’re factually wrong about some things.
What follows isn’t about this specific instance per se but about violence in general.
The nature of violence often times requires as many as four of more depending on what’s happening, not just cops, but bouncers, security personnel, etc. will use these tactics as well. It isn’t school yard horseplay, getting a large possibly drunk/drugged up/mentally ill fellow to play nice until you can get him out of the street/venue/etc. is no joke even if he is hand cuffed. Four guys is everybody grabbing a limb and even then thrashing about the guy can hurt himself or others seriously.
I can totally buy wanting to have extra guys on hand, because as you’re arresting/86ing/committing/etc. the guy may have friends nearby or even just random ne’er do well bystanders looking for a free shot (happens A LOT). While you’re busy being a manly man cowboy trying to subdue a guy without backup, his friend is winding up to punch you in the back of the skull as hard as he can.
“I am trying to reconcile this about George Floyd with what you posted about the porn site.”
Try reconciling Floyd’s history of criminality, violence, theft, and mayhem, and years in prison:
“The final straw for Floyd came after serving five years in prison in 2009 for aggravated assault stemming from a robbery in 2007 where he entered a woman’s home, pressed a gun into her stomach and searched the home for drugs and money, according to court records.
“Floyd pleaded guilty to the robbery where another suspect posed as a worker for the local water department, wearing a blue uniform in an attempt to gain access to the woman’s home, according to the charging document.
“But when the woman opened the door, she realized he was not with the water department and attempted to close the door, leading to a struggle.
“At that time, a Ford Explorer pulled up to the home and five other males exited the car and went up to the front door.
“The report states the largest of the group, who the victim later identified as Floyd, ‘forced his way inside the residence, placed a pistol against the complainant’s abdomen, and forced her into the living room area of the residence.
‘This large suspect then proceeded to search the residence while another armed suspect guarded the complainant, who was struck in the head and sides by this second armed suspect with his pistol while she screamed for help.’
“Not finding any drugs or money at the house, the men took jewelry and the woman’s cell phone and fled in their car. A neighbor who witnessed the robbery took down the car’s license plate number.
“Later, police tracked down the car and found Floyd behind the wheel. He was later identified by the woman as the large suspect who placed a gun against her stomach and forced her into her living room, the document states.”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8366533/George-Floyd-moved-Minneapolis-start-new-life-released-prison-Texas.html
AFAICS, the white supremacist card was not played that often the last year or two. Occasionally Trump is one, but given that Trump is always some kind of evil, so the white supremacist evil has to come up now and again.
Trying to get a new narrative established?
Kent amazing contrast in that Thuringia produced the tank army that
conquered France in a week and followed that up with the likes of
Muenzenberg. Erfurt/Leipzig region home of the the Walther Wafenfabrik
and Merkel Flinten, a real hot bed of radical Lutherans, Communists, and
almost all of the European Kings.
Just got your book and at glance I’d say you are directly over the target…
Minneapolis is now Detroit.
Thanks, Fredo.
“…the likes of Muenzenberg.”
He was one of a kind, and only Thuringian for a moment. He was the prototype of the international communist dedicated to destroying the free world. He was also the prototype covert influence operator, and created the prototype for influence operations designed to destroy a country from within.
His methods and messages are repeated today, incredibly successfully. He was only wrong in the time required to destroy the USA–it required 8 decades, not a few years. But it was his operations that hollowed out Normal America, and continue to eat away at the guts of the country.
Knowing the playbook of the opposition should provide protection against those plays. Sadly, that does not seem to be the case. These Muenzenbergian operations will continue over and over.
Saying “I can’t breathe” is at best hyperbole since saying so requires breathing.
The video that I saw shows the cop’s knee on the side of his neck which shouldn’t have cutoff his airflow. He also wasn’t exactly passive while handcuffed. Pinning him by the neck may have been a reasonable option.
The medical examiner’s report says he didn’t die from strangulation. Toxicology results are pending.
Best to wait for more facts however, considering the political atmosphere, we may never get them.
It is amazing how even with the extreme amount of damage to the Twin Cities, many people are hesitant to talk about things because they think if they are seen as against the rioters they would racist.
Yesterday I talked with someone in St. Paul who lives no more than 8 blocks away from a shopping center that was burned and looted. He was understandably worried about his safety and he wisely has started looking for housing outside the Twin Cities. But even with that he kept turning the conversation back to “Even though these riots went too far, the police were in the wrong” or “It’s hard for me to say too much bad about the rioters when their anger is so justified.”
I had to keep telling him that none of that mattered when his immediate neighborhood was being destroyed before his eyes.
So far he’s still safe. I hope it stays that way and that he moves out of the cities soon.