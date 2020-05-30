The Burning Of America — Open Thread

(AP) — Pentagon takes rare step of putting military police on alert to go to embattled Minneapolis. — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 30, 2020

Very few comments yesterday about the homicidal differences between whites and blacks. But, really, what can be said about that everybody doesn’t already know—whether or not they’d say it aloud. The fear of being called a “racist” is more debilitating than concern in having your home burnt down.

Speaking of that. My idea is this: Every progressive cheering these “protests” on as noble and just must post a map to their house and provide a book of matches to the mob, or be exposed for the lying hypocritical scum they are.

As far as the impetus of the riots, it is following the usual sad trajectory: initial damning video, cowardly leadership signals an immediate retreat, mayhem begins, then the slow leak of relevant information. Floyd died drunk or drugged up and not of asphyxiation; turns out he’s a serial criminal, fresh from jail, involved prior gunplay; he worked for a porn site, the cop busting him knew him, and so on. Doubtless there will be more.

It won’t matter. The facts aren’t that interesting, not after the real events begin. What’s the difference what started it. All these spontaneous riots spontaneously developing all over the

country simultaneously are spontaneous anyway. Right? Has nothing do with the election the Democrats knew was otherwise hopeless. Right?

49 people shot, 10 people killed in Chicago this week but black lives don’t actually matter to these people when it’s not perpetuating the myth of out-of-control white supremacy — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) May 29, 2020

Trump teased us with a hint he’d return to the old ways and shoot looters. Didn’t happen. Even after the White House was charged. Twitter called his bluff. The looting, pillaging, rioting and mayhem spread. It’s is spreading still.

Regular readers will know these words: “For the dictator, in the last resort, is not so much a master of intrigue and cruelty as a man with sufficient moral courage to open fire.”

They are from C Northcote Parkinson’s slim but valuable volume The Evolution of Political Thought. He describes (as all great political authors have described) how a democracy like ours might turn into a dictatorship. You can read the whole post, but the most relevant passage for us is this:

If [creation of socialism] succeeded, the State would acquire such an accumulation of centralised power — political, economic, religious and cultural — that some of the former upper class would be goaded into revolt. Supposing the conspiracy or rising should attract any measure of support, in the name of freedom, the strongest personality in the government would make himself dictator during the emergency: thereafter, the rising crushed, he would remain dictator as a precaution against any future threat of the same kind. In the opposite case, supposing that the socialist police state has not been firmly established, the middle classes might rally to protect their lives and property. In the struggle they will appoint a leader or more probably allow the leader to appoint himself. By the time the conflict ends in a middle-class victory, the leader will have become dictator; and he must remain dictator, this time in a capitalist police state, to prevent the proletariat rising again. Civil War of this kind seems likely to produce dictatorship in any case; nor do dictatorships of different origin differ from each other as much as might be supposed. For the dictator, in the last resort, is not so much a master of intrigue and cruelty as a man with sufficient moral courage to open fire.

The first path doesn’t seem viable. Any internal revolts among our elites, who are happily consolidating their power, have been few and minor. The progress toward oligarchy continues.

We came closest to the second path. This was the opportunity. Or, rather, an opportunity. The courage was lacking. My money is on the cowardly surrender, if only because that’s the usual way. For now. Nobody wants to be called a “racist”.

On the other hand, this:

URGENT: Pentagon takes rare step of putting military police on alert to go to embattled Minneapolis ‘within hours’ – AP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020

Or this:

Minnesota government says the biggest threat during these riots are white supremacists. pic.twitter.com/4XW911lP3F — DakoolestElefante (@DakoolestE) May 30, 2020

If they manage to sell this ‘white supremacist’ angle, we’re either ten times dumber than I thought, or they’re a hundred times smarter.

What do you say?

