2020: The Year Of Fear

This began with the subtitle “A Fairy Tale; Or, A Tale Of Fairies”, but, though apt, I thought it too long.

The year of Our Lord 2020, the year where the highly educated and elites forgot all they knew about viruses, and treated a not unexpected, not usual pandemic as if were unique in all history, with no medical precedent.

Lo, the people believed the elites. And there was great fear.

The people said O, Government! Protect us! We have the right not to be sick! None were sick before like this.

And the government replied, We shall remove your liberties and hold back the baying forces of Nature, over which we have complete control.

The people said, “More!”

The people said, In all of history none suffered as greatly as we. We shall never return to normal. O, Government, please ensure this never happens again

The government replied, We shall restrict your movements and trace your comings and goings with greater vigilance forevermore

There arose certain brigands who riled the people. They said, Behold, this is not that bad. It has been much worse before. You misunderstand Nature. Your efforts are for little. Be not afraid!

The elites and highly educated formed patrols to hunt down the brigands.

The elites and highly educated ranged across the cyberland and purged and burned all traces of the brigands. They said, The people would be confused to hear the brigand message. It is better they listen only to us.

The people said, If we go outside early we shall die!

Then, since this is a fairytale, the brigands quit the land and ventured forth to form their own realm where cowardice, rank credentialism, and all manner of perversions against God were quashed.

And there was peace.

