The Month In Doom — End Of Civilization Edition

It’s been a while since our last Doom. It wasn’t needed. We had three solid months of the coronavirus of Doom. Then ten days of Riot Doom and the people in charge of us selling us out. How much more Doom do we need?

Well, there’s been plenty. Too much. What follows are only some of the hotter items over the last month, most in headline form only. Way it looks like it’s progressing, we might have to move to daily Dooms.

Item

And the Oscar for best cynical performance goes to…

Un genou à terre, le maire de Minneapolis pleure devant le cercueil de George Floyd pic.twitter.com/GmPLhuA3pU — BFMTV (@BFMTV) June 4, 2020

Item

In pictures: Remembering George Floyd

“This was the first of several memorial services for Floyd.” Minneapolis, North Carolina, Houston. Probably more to come.

They’re carting his body around like he wasn’t a violent felon and was a saint. Which he is, in the Cult of Racism.

Item

This man Jenkins is the Minneapolis City Council VP. Minneapolis is now the Detroit of Minnesota.

Minneapolis City Council VP Andrea Jenkins: “I am asking my colleagues … to declare a state of emergency declaring racism as a public health issue. Until we name this virus, this disease that has infected America for the past 400 years, we will never, ever resolve this issue." pic.twitter.com/qO60aJAvQp — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 28, 2020

Item

Mentruators Day.

Today I proclaimed #MenstrualHygieneDay in the @CityofToronto in an effort to help break the silence around menstruation. Proud to support @ThePeriodPurse and their continued work to end the stigma surrounding periods. #MHDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Ae9HsTNuTS — John Tory (@JohnTory) May 28, 2020

I don’t know what wrong with women in Canada that they need a day to emphasize hygiene in their periods, but I do know that silence around menstruation is not my lived experience.

Item

Canadian TV promotes drag kids.

This may be the most horrific thing I've ever posted. Thank you, Canadian Broadcasting Company Kids. pic.twitter.com/1PF1RIyLdw — Woke Capital (@WokeCapital) May 20, 2020

Item

Told you a eight hundred and thirty two times they are coming for meat. Listen to warning #833.

In Opinion If you care about the working poor, about racial justice, and about climate change, you have to stop eating animals, says Jonathan Safran Foer. https://t.co/VBEw5hxwYU — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 21, 2020

Item

THERE’S AN UNCONSCIOUS BIAS IN VIRTUAL MEETINGS. HERE’S HOW YOU CAN AVOID IT.

Some broad over-promoted at some university with some dumb theory. Which, unfortunately, you can’t ignore.

Item

NZ PM rushes world’s most extreme abortion legislation into law while country distracted with pandemic

You can now kill babies until the moment of birth. Probably sometime after, too, if nobody is looking. The matriarchy is bloodthirsty.

Item

The Judge In That Connecticut Transgender Athlete Case Needs To Go

Judge refuses participants to call a man a man. Reality itself is illegal.

Item

UK Education Office Argues Christians Should Limit Their Beliefs to Church

The government hates all competitors to the state religion. We’ve predicted the outlawing of orthodox Christianity. We predict it again.

Item

Mandatory diversity training at all major corporations is about to ramp up. Swear to be racist or be disciplined or fired.

Sat through a very long Emergency Diversity Event at work today It was fascinating & I'm glad I did it I learned that I work with a lot of normal & pleasant black people who are being driven absolutely insane by the grievance industry — Bennett's Demilich (@jcbonthedl) June 5, 2020

Item

Ken Griffin Buys Basquiat Painting for More Than $100 Million

This is, I believe, a record amount of money paid by an individual to virtue signal, and to buy a satanically ugly painting.

Item

University prof urges families in lockdown to mix assisted suicide drugs for relatives wanting to die

Anita Hannig, associate professor of Anthropology at Brandeis University, a Jewish private research university in Massachusetts, says in a June 2 article titled “Dying virtually: Pandemic drives medically assisted deaths online” that family members of people wishing to end their lives by assisted suicide “must now take a more active role in their loved one’s final act.”

Again, the matriarchy is bloodthirsty.

Item

Slate now authorized political violence. Which is good. Many scores to settle out there.

Non-violence is an important tool for protests, but so is violence. https://t.co/DD6gaLPKuF — Slate (@Slate) June 4, 2020

Item

Autopsies are now white supremacist. You heard right: autopsies.

Perspective: Autopsies can uphold white supremacy https://t.co/Frpl61Erzn — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 3, 2020

Item

Great Reset: Why LGBT+ inclusion is the secret to cities’ post-pandemic success

The have a graph with numbers, which is not connected to the coronadoom in any way, but which has some measure of sexual perversion acceptance. This is what Science is now.

Item

Covid-19 Is Straining the Concept of the Family. Let’s Break It.

Families are not racist. Or something.

Item

There Is No Climate Justice Without Defunding the Police

I like the idea of defunding the police. It will solve our progressives problem. Jay’s Sporting Goods is having a sale on shotguns, incidentally.

Item

In case you were inclined to be in a good mood.

Frank question: where do conservatives think they will go if the left controls the government?, please check it outhttps://t.co/g1vbZbUVsi — Robert Lopez (@RLopezMission) June 6, 2020

Anti-Item

Let’s close out the Doom with some class-a anti-Doom. Both articles are mandatory reading. Thy’re about coronadoom, but it applies to Riot Doom, too.

John Rao: Pandemic Reaction Is a ‘Horrifying Illustration’ of the ‘Diabolical Disorientation’ Accompanying Ravages of Modernity

John Rao: “Committing Suicide in the War of All Against All”

