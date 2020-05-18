Bad Arguments For Lockdowns & The Burden Of Proof. Also: US States Analysis

The burden of proof that lockdowns work is clearly on those imposing and supporting lockdowns. Lockdown skeptics are under no obligation whatsoever to show lockdowns do not work.
Lockdowns are a burden, an imposition, a severe restriction of liberty. It is certain and indisputable that they cause harm. Therefore, if lockdown supporters cannot prove with something approaching certainty they work, then lockdowns cannot and should not be imposed.
Lockdown supporters know, as we all know, that lockdowns will and have thrown people out of work, will and have swollen welfare rolls, caused recessions or worse, led to suicides, delayed needed medical treatments, even caused death (NPR story of one case; when I showed this to one lockdown lover he wondered if this poor woman might have died from an obscure form of COVID-19 instead). Police have been ticketing and citing people for the “crimes” of playing soccer and sitting in parks. In Michigan, the Governor decreed that people could not travel between their homes.
Governments instituted lockdowns in an arbitrary and capricious manner, and they have given no indication what objective verifiable criteria will be used to lift them. In truth, the criteria will be the same as those used to institute them: when politicians think they will no longer be blamed for the virus causing deaths. Fear drives the crisis in our leaders just as much as it does in citizens.
This is why when I showed this graph below, I said we could not conclude from it that lockdowns work. It may be, as some critics are saying, that I cannot prove lockdowns don’t work from this graph. I do not have to. I have no such obligation.
Other say that this graph doesn’t account for population density (as if no-lockdown Tokyo, Taipei and Rio aren’t dense), or obesity, age, sex, smoking status, weather, lockdown timing and severity, and anything else. Well, I said as much. (The graph does in a weak way say something about population density, but forget it.)
I said that the only way to tell that lockdowns worked was to gather all possible data on cause, including lockdown status (it’s timing, severity, compliance at the individual level from those that died, and from a good sample of those that didn’t, see just what, exactly, killed, and what did not kill. This is not impossible. But it hasn’t happened, and almost certainly won’t, not worldwide. Oh, we’ll see lots of BS stats studies, with wee p-values aplenty. But none of it, I predict, will reach the level of proof.
The only claim I make is that is certain is you cannot conclude from this data that lockdowns worked.
Now, before I had a chance to go through it, WJ Keller sent me data from Oxford, which claims to have quantified the unquantifiable in a much better fashion that I. It only look at 166 countries, whereas we did over 200. But they do much more with theirs, looking at timing for various restrictions in liberties (school and business closings, house arrest, and a few other loosey goosey things, but no population size!). These, like my Y/N measure, are all at the country level.
I can tell you right now this new data won’t prove lockdowns work. We have already seen, just in decrepit Europe alone, that Belgium, UK, Andorra, Spain, Italy, and France, all locked down, had higher mortality rates than Sweden, with Belgium being more than twice as high. Taiwan did not lock down, but did bar travel in and out to some extent, and had only 7 deaths. None of the measures Oxford used can “correct” these differences.
Another criticism (from a PhD professor at big place) said the data can’t be trusted, not everywhere. Too true! I pointed out to him that you can’t move from “I have bad data” to “I know lockdowns work based on data”. He disappeared. Another soy-faced PhD economist said the analysis “disgusted” him, then he blocked me on Twitter, presumably to prevent further dyspepsia.
Another bad argument is that a majority agreed, and still agree, to willingly to have their movements restricted. This is absurd, because they could have locked their own selves down and let the minority who wanted to remain at liberty be free. But, no. The majority agreed to remove everyone’s liberty, in the belief that they themselves would be protected. Fear rules.
That they majority agree does not make the elimination of liberty good or legal. Might in arms or through show of hands does not make right, though many living in democracies are accustomed to thinking it does, since so much is put to a vote. To say that a majority makes something good or evil is an obvious fallacy.
The usual argument in favor of lockdowns runs like this: We know lockdowns work because lockdowns work, which is why we locked down, because if we didn’t lock down it would have been worse. It’s science.
Lockdowns have known costs, but unproved benefits. Some say that we had to lock down to “flatten the curve”, and because we locked down therefore the curve was flattened. This is a circular argument. It is just another way of saying “lockdowns work because lockdowns work.” It still has to be proved lockdowns flatten curves, and that flattening curves is good.
A response to that, given by some, is to say “It’s obvious lockdowns flatten curves”, to which we reply “It’s obvious they do not.” This is a futile discussion.
A better response is to say “Lockdowns force people inside and lessen their contact with others, therefore limiting the spread of the virus.” This is countered by “Lockdowns force healthy and sick into tight quarters, therefore enhancing the spread of the virus.” This is true, too, at least in the US, because the form of the lockdowns were to throw people, younger and healthier on average, in small businesses out of work, and force them to stay home, sometimes with older relatives, who are of course older and unhealthier on average. It also allowed people out for limited times, to shop for groceries and the like, and then forced them back inside.
Stores owned by oligarchs were allowed to remain open. This implies the virus, as many joked, could tell the difference between Costco, which wasn’t locked down, and (say) a small jewelers, which was forced to close. The virus didn’t dare infect Costco shoppers, but those searching for wedding rings would have dropped dead on the spot.
The answer to the jewelry stores is to say any limitation of human contact, short of causing people to starve, helped in limiting spread of the virus. This is another way of saying lockdowns work because lockdowns work. It is far from clear allowing “essential” businesses to remain open and the forced closing (or other disruptions) of “inessential” businesses made any difference whatsoever to the spread of the virus.
Some said things like this: “increased spread of virus causes countries to respond with lockdowns, not lockdowns cause increased spread”. This is another way of saying lockdowns work because lockdowns work. The virus did not cause any government to lockdown: politicians caused lockdowns based on the beliefs that lockdowns spared live—and saved political reputations.
Now it may be the case that, overall, lockdowns did somewhere slow and even in places stopped the spread of the virus. This is nowhere proved, but it is a possibility. We do not claim this never happened, but if it did, the lockdown still has to be judged by its successes and its harms.
Andrew Cuomo in full-pander mode infamously and said in March that if his dictatorial orders “saved just one life, then it will be worth it.” This is false, since the lockdowns caused at least some deaths, with some evidence pointing to many deaths. Death in any case is only one “metric”. It cannot be the only one, or else we would ban driving. The whole of the cost of the lockdown must be compared with the demonstrated, and not just asserted, benefit.
There are some who point to graphs showing infection counts with indicators when lockdowns begin, then claiming the infection counts immediately decrease. Cases are caused by the virus spreading, and the virus would have already spread before the lockdown was imposed. There is no chance actual cases would have immediately dropped after a lockdown, only some time after.
The confusion comes because cases are only noted when measured. A lockdown can certainly cause measurements to decrease, as people decide not to go and get tested. Because of this, the only way to measure the effect of a lockdown is to count illness and deaths, and then prove these would have been greater without the lockdown.
It’s not that it is impossible to do this. It’s that nobody has done it. Many have asserted it, but, not to bore you, but this is just saying lockdowns work because lockdowns work.
It’s not just me! Calling it like it is: “Many lockdown regulations were seemingly thumb sucks.” From South Africa.
Addendum
I got to these too late to add to the main lockdown post.
In the US, eight states never locked down. They were, with deaths per million (as of 17 May, using the COVID Tracking Project’s numbers): Iowa (111), Oklahoma (73), Nebraska (64), North Dakota (56), South Dakota (50), Arkansas (32), Utah (25), and Wyoming (14). Be careful with these numbers, as they are stated in relative terms. Wyoming, for example, has about 580 thousand souls, and had only 8 coronavirus deaths.
The states with the harshest lockdowns were California (83), Illinois (330), Michigan (490), New York (1162), New Jersey (1166).
It’s obvious that there are many more differences between states than lockdown status (here’s a full list, using different data sources; same story, though). But it’s also plain that there is no way, none at all, to claim using these comparisons that lockdowns were successful.
Since almost all of California’s deaths were in the LA area (though the entire massive state was officially locked down), most deaths in Illinois were in the Chicago area, Michigan’s around Detroit, and New York and New Jersey’s around the New York City metropolitan area, it’s very likely population density played a role. Which argues against lockdowns, since everybody had to be cooped up in tight quarters.
So sure were experts and journalists sure that lockdowns were necessary, and could not be relaxed until who knows what happened, that predictions of doom and gloom for states reinstituting liberty are a staple of the news. The New York Times trotted out “models” which “Project Sharp Rise in Deaths as States Reopen”. That the previous models they relied upon to preach the apocalypse failed did not deter them from using them again.
The fabulously flawed Fauci wrung his hands together and warned “consequences could be really serious” if states opened before he gave them permission. Other journalists had to be satisfied with noting cases increased in Texas after they “relaxed” their anti-liberty measures. Well, cases can go to 0 if no tests are made, or they can rocket if testing increases. This is why what counts are deaths and hospitalizations and the like. These did not increase in Texas.
The most hysterical predictions were saved for Georgia, because they were one of the first states to restore stolen liberties. Experts and pundits were sure this was the end. This is why some of them took to reporting, not new deaths, but total deaths. Total deaths can only increase, even as rates drop to zero. But publicizing that increase is a good way to boost fear. A model touted by CNN at the end of April said deaths could double! Sadly for the doomsayers, Georgia’s death rate continued to fall.
There was almost no reporting on states which did not remove liberty from its citizens. Except early on, when each new death was blazoned across every screen journalists could get their greasy fingers on. This is probably partly due to dishonesty. Most journalists gave up on honesty a long time ago, justifying the means of lying in their saving-the-world ends. But it’s also muleheadedness. The experts were so sure they were right, they refused to look at data proving them wrong.
To support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal (in any amount) click here
Update This is twitter thread in answer to the bad comments and emails I received. Cut and paste what you like, because all my tweets die in 7 days from coronavirus (not a joke).
More bad arguments about bad arguments for lockdowns, a thread. https://t.co/hVCDyWRB8Q
Far too many commenters have said these two things, both of which are useless and wrong: /1
— Staff Sergeant Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) May 18, 2020
26 Thoughts
My favorite panic-heads are the ones who act like ANY death is proof of the catastrophe. They take the breathless death counts at face value without any sort of context.
“FOUR people died from the covid in Houston yesterday.”
“Did you know that 60 people die in Houston on average every single day from all causes? What about the other 56? What about the 60 who died yesterday and the 60 who will die tomorrow? Are people dying because they are already sick from something else? Were the people who died old or young? What’s the context of those four deaths?”
“THIS IS SERIOUS! You’re just being selfish while people die!”
Also, Briggs, excellent point about the tests. Everyone knows that the case counts are up because testing is up, but it’s a great logical rebuttal to point out that we can easily reduce the case count to zero by NOT TESTING.
I made a comment on another blog about how Germany’s per capita fatality rate is lower than the United States, potentially because Germany is being more judicious in how it classifies deaths whereas the USA is admittedly inflating counts.
One hooplehead responded, “But Germany is being too strict! They are almost certainly UNDERCOUNTING by not including estimates.”
That’s the exact same logic as “lockdowns work because they work”.
“Covid deaths counts must be higher than measured because we know that it kills a lot of people.”
Mask use by the general public, at this point, is simply virtue signaling. The virus isn’t going away anytime soon. It will just mutate into slightly different forms and keep propagating.
Are you willing to wear a mask forever? Why, when you did not wear a mask for the 2018 flu season, which killed 80,000 Americans?
If you’re not willing to wear a mask forever, why are you wearing it today?
Who was the gal at the end of the impeachment hearings who was snarking at all the right wing loonies that didn’t want to live check and jowl with everyone else in large cities? Right wingers obviously have a health thing going and know disease runs rampant in large populated areas.
McChuck: China just had a new outbreak, apparently while wearing those great masks.
“The burden of proof that lockdowns work is clearly on those imposing and supporting lockdowns. Lockdown skeptics are under no obligation whatsoever to show lockdowns do not work.” Good luck with that. I have explained that over and over yet still, the AGW crowd and the Covid crowd cannot grasp the concept. Both groups, Covid and AGW, are so STUPID they insist on proving a negative. They probably divid by zero, too.
Your NPR listener is common—people refuse to change their thought patterns, even when drowning in the middle of a lake. They’ll convince themselves there must be a shelf that will catch and save them, right up to that last breath when no magical shelf appears and their lungs fill with water. After all, legends say the shelf is there and legends are always right…..
Yep, we flattened the curve, which the stupid sheep thought would save lives. And now the disease continues on at a lower level, which is EXACTLY what we were told would happen. It’s what “flatten the curve” means. So, the stupid sheep are still prisoners because they thought flatten the curve meant the disease would be over.
“Stores owned by oligarchs were allowed to remain open. This implies the virus, as many joked, could tell the difference between Costco, which wasn’t locked down, and (say) a small jewelers, which was forced to close.” You know, just like the virus KNEW blue states from red states and infected blue states first and the worst. These are very, very clever viruses. Or very, very stupid people.
Population density was also affected by income level. Those in population dense areas that could afford to stay home and have everything delivered had lower death rates. (No comments on the “fairness” of this—it’s just a fact without any judgement attached.)
Yes, Wyoming had only 8 deaths, five from the Northern Arapaho tribe, three from the same family. Now, statistically analyze that one. What I usually get is racist nasty comments about the tribes, but there are important lessons in this that our blindness and stupidity are keeping us from seeing. Reminds me of “The Three Blind” mice nursery song.
To McChuck:
> Mask use by the general public, at this point, is simply virtue signaling.
There was a study out just yesterday indicating (as it has been shown before) the effectiveness of masks at reducing transmission:
https://sg.news.yahoo.com/coronavirus-hamster-research-shows-effectiveness-123507102.html
> If you’re not willing to wear a mask forever, why are you wearing it today?
Because in addition to wanting to wait until effective treatment (or a vaccine) is in place, it matters how many people are sick at once. The more people sick at once, the bigger the strain on the medical system.
I honestly can’t believe you wrote the right things above. You seem like a smart guy from your short comment but this feels so ignorant to me. Calling wearing a mask “virtue signaling” is shameful.
Dear Briggs,
Why is it always the dichotomy, framed and reframed them and us?
Please write a nice letter to Boris Johnson who WILL listen.
Copy it to Dominic Cummings and Patrick valance. The former (DC), is looking for recruits, however non PC but that was supposed to be a secret You could work from home!
Clearly nobody sensible is going to agree with the following:
“The usual argument in favour of lockdowns runs like this: We know lockdowns work because lockdowns work, which is why we locked down, because if we didn’t lock down it would have been worse. It’s science.”
Glad I don’t have to put up with living under such a monstrous tyranny as some of the US states feel they are, even though they’re mostly doing what they like in rural areas! And so would I.
It’s easy to assume that your opponent is meaner than your worst motives. Generally it’s not the case. “it’s well to weigh the enemy more mighty than he is’”. If you’re at war.
…
Starting to see now why it is so important to make the UK out to be wrong in its approach…
This is true:
“Now it may be the case that, overall, lockdowns did somewhere slow and even in places stopped the spread of the virus. This is nowhere proved, but it is a possibility. We do not claim this never happened, but if it did, the lockdown still has to be judged by its successes and its harms.”
It is/was over here and it’s not over yet.
…
Another thought experiment:
What would it be like (will it be like) when the situation arises that cynicism or loss of moral reaches the level where staff simply refuse to save lives or to take the risks; to put up with the abuse and the Ingratitude of people who know better how to hold their temper; “letting the dice fall where they may” and thinking someone will be at the hospital to dig them out of their septic hole?
Rerun the experiment enough times and people will be left to suffer and drown in their own secretions. Nobody to administer kindness, to reduce your work of breathing, let alone oxygen.
The army will come to the rescue. Which they did. They always put their boots where their mouth is.
(See Spain where one can home was abandoned by staff. )
Purposes served by the lockdowns:
—Democrat administrative competence on public display.
—Found to be harmful to the economy.
—Quite possible are also harmful to health.
I’m not so sure the conclusion that lockdowns don’t work to curtail Covid virus spread is quite correct (not do I intend to suggest that conclusion wrong either).
What is a “lockdown”?
That core detail matters. First principle is to define terms.
Given that states took similar but not identical precautions and curtailments of constitutional rights, and, their demographic situations varied considerably from generally social distanced as normal to close packed populations, seems like what we have is metadata masquerading as homogenous and directly comparable.
“Lockdown” has been bandied about as if people were significantly limiting interactions that would curtail the spread of this virus. Emphasis is on person to person, but touching objects (like doorknobs) goes understated or ignored (but not by those two Drs in CA, for example). As we know, and any objective person can independently identify numerous avenues for this virus’ spread even under “lockdown” conditions – “essential buss activity guaranteed some spreading …and if not …. can spot numerous instances of identified infections popping up where they ought not have been able under “lockdown” conditions. If those places were “locked down” that ought not have been possible.
If a “ lockdown” means people are sequestered from each other and do not interact it must succeed against a virus that is not shared by widespread & distant traveling ‘aerosols.’ As Covid supposedly isn’t(?).
Thus, when Briggs says the data shows ‘lockdowns don’t work’ I see something slightly different:
“Lockdowns” as I understand the term to include some rigor-real discipline at sequestering people from people, for the most part did not happen across society. If done right this could not possibly have not made a difference.
Instead what happened is a particularly economically expensive form of risk mitigation theater.
And many of us were/are forced actors in this political tour de force drama.
Hindsight may show that this play had as a key underlying plot theme – that the more disruptive to society I as a ruling politician make it the more I can claim to have worked to take care of you citizens. And many of you are buying into that caretaking blather (and human nature being what it is, the greater the burden the more you/they want to justify the expense as worthwhile). Of course many, hopefully most see past the stated intent and see the contradictions in what is deemed essential and how that guarantees virus spread, and, the political valuation in weighing “essential” rather than objective criteria. Political ignorance & stupidity played their part, as have some rather naked political power grabs & brinksmanship aimed at individual selfish political gain.
Again, if we really did “lockdowns” they should work. Broadly, we did not and calling them “lockdowns” abuses the term by inferring measures that never really happened (my opinion).
We should call what’s been done what it is — mitigation theater.
That hamster study referenced by Mr Bacon that is supposed to show the effectiveness of masks is exactly the kind of medical research that gives the medical community a bad reputation. I looked up the original article because I was curious if the researchers actually used little masks on the hamsters. Of course they didn’t do that but instead used a filter as a wall between cages. As might be expected, a wall was effective at preventing infection as even the thinest material will be able to stop the normal flow of air currents. However, a face filter will have air passing though the filter due to the force of breathing. This hamster study really didn’t prove anything except that walls are effective at preventing infection.
John Bacon: I ask again, if masks work so well, why is China, king of mask wearing, having another large outbreak? Why did Korea and Japan have such problems. Both countries tended toward mask wearing, which seems to have done nothing whatsoever.
Ken: Have you seen any real cases where Covid came from touching a box? It’s theoretical. Your bathroom has ecoli bacteria everywhere (no matter how hard you try to remove all of it) yet you aren’t hospitalized repeatedly for ecoli infections, are you? Simply having the virus on a box does not mean that is a means of infection. Nor does it in any way tell us what the concentration of virus would be necessary to cause an infection. Life’s full of bacteria and viruses, yet somehow we live on.
I’m sure the hamsters had many issues adjusting and readjusting their cloth homemade masks, and being confined in a cage where disease ridden air is being directed at your face is exactly the same as walking through a supermarket.
In statistics it is vital that data from different sources be measured or counted in the same way if they are to be compared or combined. Which makes this, from Strategt Page dot com, interesting:
“Russia … does not automatically classify each death in which the deceased had covid19 as a covid19 death. Most covid19 deaths are people who already have other serious health problems and covid19 comes along and becomes one too many. Russian medical statistics rank the medical problems that cause death and give the main one as the “cause.” Often there are multiple causes of death, especially among the most common covid19 victims; the elderly and chronically ill.”
#####
The Madness Continues
A recent pop-up ad for a computer murder mystery game featured three avatar suspects and a detective. All of them were wearing medical face masks.??
@Yos
“…In statistics it is vital that data from different sources be measured or counted in the same way if they are to be compared or combined…”
True that.
Let’s take a look what CDC says of ‘common flu’ counts in any given year:
“… because not all deaths related to influenza occur in the hospital, we use death certificate data to estimate how likely deaths are to occur outside the hospital. We look at death certificates that have pneumonia or influenza causes (P&I), other respiratory and circulatory causes (R&C), or other non-respiratory, non-circulatory causes of death, because deaths related to influenza may not have influenza listed as a cause of death. We use information on the causes of death from FluSurv-NET to determine the mixture of P&I, R&C, and other coded deaths to include in our investigation of death certificate data. Finally, once we estimate the proportion of influenza-associated deaths that occurred outside of the hospital, we can estimate the deaths-to-hospitalization ratio…”
As my former professor (RIP) would say: ‘Cite your source or drop the course’
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/how-cdc-estimates.htm
Remember, people don’t die OF flu, they die WITH flu 😉
@McChuck
“…Mask use by the general public, at this point, is simply virtue signaling. The virus isn’t going away anytime soon. It will just mutate into slightly different forms and keep propagating…”
Only if you are the only person wearing it. The idea is that transmission is reduced one-way mostly, by protecting others (that’s why CDC recommends sneezing into your elbow for any air-transmissible disease), but if everyone wears it, most transmission will be reduced. Even half-effective, when scaled-up, the benefits are very obvious.
The best research on masks comes from various industries, where they measure actual particle size. That level of precision is good because they deal with deadly toxic fumes and anything but 100% protection won’t cut it, but does not imply there is no protection at a large scale, if the mask is only partially effective (surgical masks or cloth covering). The size of the virus is irrelevant. What it travels on (droplet/aerosol size) is. Another thing is viral load and exposure time, both of which are helped by wearing some sort of protection, but only if most are doing it. If your mask reduces viral load, the symptoms are likely to be milder (it’s not on/off when it comes to infections).
Some sources:
N95 history:
https://www.fastcompany.com/90479846/the-untold-origin-story-of-the-n95-mask?utm_source=pocket-newtab
(I didn’t know about bra-mask connection)
To be fair, when the whole thing started, many CDC officials didn’t recommend masks, but probably only in comparison to a full lock-down. Now, that we have to open (and because there is a lack of N95s), even surgical masks worn at a large enough scale should help reduce the transmission somewhat.
Considering that people spend enormous amounts of time/money on various headwear (hats, wigs), eyewear(glasses, contacts), earwear (headphones, ear-rings), shoes, clothing, make-up, tatoos, etc. (and even dare to refer to some of it as ‘fashion’), is adding a 1oz mask really a problem, even if marginally effective?
Wearing plastic gloves which are replaced every two hours will probably also help slow the spread of the disease. I have no idea how much it will help, but surely it will do at least a LITTLE. So why not require everyone to wear gloves at all time?
And eyes are sensitive to infections, so why not require everyone wear goggles at all times as well? Surely that would also prevent at least a few cases.
One of the easiest ways for viruses to be expelled into the air is when people are talking to each other. So maybe we should only communicate by writing or typing on smart phones, to reduce the spread through the air. Surely that will save at least one life!
A big factor in the acceptance of the lock downs were the early references
to the Wuhan P-4 labs proximity to the out break. Though this was for
the most part played down in main stream media the possibility that this
had been engineered in a lab went viral, (no pun intended), at an almost
subconscious level, and fear was transmitted to large segments of the
population. This was enacted in China on a grand scale never before
seen and lock down logic inevitably followed. At the time the unknowns
far outweighed what was known and the public was led off the cliff with
all the sensationalist headlines in mass media. a virus in and of itself.
The central issue of the virus’s origin I think has been laid to rest with
the observations of Dr. Montaginer who unequivocally states the virus
is man made and contains the genetic fingerprint of a segment of the
HIV virus impossible to have occurred in nature. The immediate and
voluble denials and refutations by principals involved in the funding,
administration, and staffing of these bio weapons labs is telling, their
association with companies involved in the manufacture of vaccines
and various biological patents is also telling.
As such the lock downs may have been the most logical course of
action at the time but have been extended beyond any reasonable
expectation given the data that emerged in late March and early
April that demonstrated a death rate equivalent to a bad seasonal flu.
The focus should now be on these labs and the deadly research they
are conducting in violation of the Nuremberg Convention. Personally
I’ll keep my mask on when out in public given the origin and remaining
unknowns of this pathogen. Ironic or criminal that the doors of our
nursing homes were thrown open to infect and kill the most vulnerable
population. Tells you all you really need to know about the people in
charge of the lock down.
Virus researchers uncover new evidence implying COVID-19 was created in a lab
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-virus-researchers-uncover-evidence-implying-covid-19-was-created-in-a-lab
Dear Briggs. Your efforts during this panic have been admirable. You are one hard working bastid. Its too bad so few are paying attention.
Thank you for all of your work
The Wuhan Virus Lockdown is a Colossal Blunder
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/05/the_wuhan_virus_lockdown_is_a_colossal_blunder.html
“There was a study out just yesterday indicating (as it has been shown before) the effectiveness of masks at reducing transmission”
Did you read the “study”?
“Fifty-two hamsters were used in the tests, which were carried out under three scenarios designed to replicate real-life situations: with mask barriers placed only on cages that held infected subjects; with partitions placed only on the uninfected side; and with no partition at all.”
Oh yes, “real life situations”, like where you have a wall of masks dividing you from other people, or “real life situations” like being a hamster and climbing on top of fellow hamsters.
This study is a joke.
===
“Because in addition to wanting to wait until effective treatment (or a vaccine) is in place, it matters how many people are sick at once. The more people sick at once, the bigger the strain on the medical system.”
There was never a strain. There was never going to be a strain. They sent hospital ships away in the hardest city hit in the country.
It is impossible to take anyone seriously who still thinks “flatten the curve” is a goal of any of this.
===
“I honestly can’t believe you wrote the right things above. You seem like a smart guy from your short comment but this feels so ignorant to me. Calling wearing a mask “virtue signaling” is shameful.”
Virtue signalling is shameful, and wearing a mask is virtue signalling. Your feelings don’t make someone ignorant for saying so.
Voluntary measures have flattened the rates of transmission in the states you mention but there hasn’t been a dramatic drop as there has been in many states that have done lock-downs.
Looking at the wider picture, if a doctor prescribes a medicine and the patient refuses to take the medicine the medicine won’t work, but for the patient to then blame the doctor and the medicine is insanity.
Where lock-downs have been adhered to by the populations; Norway, Denmark, New Zealand, Croatia, Czechia, many other countries the rate of transmission has collapsed, if Americans are too ornery to take their medicine it’s no surprise the medicine does not work.
Heterogeneity is the rule. Homogeneity the exception.
Andrew,
What’s your evidence that lockdowns were adhered to more stringently in Norway, Denmark, New Zealand, etc.?
We didn’t need the medicine to work, since the disease hasn’t been that bad