These Are The People Giving You Health Advice

Transgender Pennsylvania Health Director Melts Down In Press Conference After Reporter Uses Wrong Pronoun https://t.co/5A29oQNI1x pic.twitter.com/bRtsZRi0t2
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 14, 2020
This man is in charge of Pennsylvania’s health department. He likes to flounce around in dresses and bad makeup. He almost surely shoots himself up, or in otherwise medicates himself, to continue and strengthen his delusions.
He gives people what he considers good advice on their health.
You might not believe it, but this body is peak world domination.
The purple surge.
The health director of Los Angeles is the most unhealthy looking person I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/sltuBV4UoO
— Jake Coco (@jakecoco) May 15, 2020
Are health ministers okay? pic.twitter.com/vNybo01fDY
— DSA GrantTK? (@Grant_TK2) May 15, 2020
Argentina's: pic.twitter.com/kUuJY7gJCJ
— The Rigged Game (@lambdatoast) May 15, 2020
On the left, the health minster of Canada.
On the right, the health minister of Belgium.
Whatever happened to "Lead by example"? They are leading by example; distorting reality and upending common sense. Complete insanity. pic.twitter.com/WGqVUY5yO0
— Beautyon (@Beautyon_) May 16, 2020
(I gather the female on the left has been misidentified, but that waffle on the right is correct.)
At least the fabulous Fauci, error-ridden as he is, is in good shape. The rest resemble castoffs from a medical experiment gone awry. The Belgian minister looks like a walrus that has washed up on a hot beach many hours ago and is ready to explode.
Now it’s not a logical impossibility that these physical wrecks can deliver useful and accurate information on health. After all, I, a great sinner and lazy thinker, have been right once or twice about epistemology. The chance these sickly overlords say something valuable on fitness, however, is the same as the couple on the right in this picture given good marital advice.
Which way. pic.twitter.com/BYzFVjG2mf
— Dog Apu (@loneargos) May 20, 2020
It’s obvious these bags of blubber care nothing for the matters over which they have been given suzerainty. If they did, they would not look so bad. The point is not that they should lead by example. The point is they lead you. They’re in charge, you’re not.
This marks the stage where the elites that rule over us are giving up on appearances for the sake of form, and moving to open tyranny. Think about the petty martinets lording over Michigan and New Zealand. The attitude of both women is: I am in charge: Do as you are told and shut up. Neither will brook questioning their authority, or even the reasons for their decrees. You must obey, and that’s that.
Well, the oligarchy must come. Who could doubt it? It is here now, in many ways. The rich create the laws and direct allowable thought. We’re not a full oligarchy, of course. We still race toward limited-choice democracy, with the occasional tyrant outpost. There isn’t a arresting demarcation between any of these. The Empire is too vast for fully centralized control. Things will just gradually grow worse.
On the other hand, see tomorrow’s guest post, which takes an opposite and happier view.
This is completely in line with what you witness as most hospitals. The days of a trim nurse in a crisp white uniform are long gone. Today’s nurses are far more often than not lumpy bags of flesh inside hideous pajama-like scrubs. My own primary doctor carries around a sizable gut. I’m always left asking myself why health care “professionals” don’t seem willing to demonstrate an expertise in their field.
The L.A. Health Director has to take the cake, though. Has she been exsanguinated?
“This marks the stage where the elites that rule over us are giving up on appearances for the sake of form, and moving to open tyranny.”
Or it may be a case of the situation exposing their true nature, as it seduces them with what they have always wanted, unfettered power and control.
I’m not sure the normies are experiencing it the same way.
The rabble clamoring for more authoritarianism and control are getting what they ordered, and more than a few must be struggling to swallow what’s being stuffed down their throats.
Seriously, it is reported they are selling Fauci, Newson and Cuamo labelled panties and masks, as new sex symbols and GODS of the universe. There is NO HOPE WHATSOEVER for a country THAT INCREDIBLY STUPID. NONE. ZERO. ZIP. Your youths will worship North Korea-type dictators and scrounge the streets. You hated them. You failed to protect them. You did NOTHING. So little junior there will live in hell on earth, as you so wanted. Good lord, the stupid boundless and eternal. We should be starving in the wilderness. And yes, God owes Sodom and Gomorrah several apologies.
That LA one looks like she moonlights on Walking Dead.
Garbage in garbage out…
Here in Michigan, Herr Governor “Witless” Whitmer has extended her order to force COVID-19 patients into nursing homes:
https://www.detroitnews.com/story/opinion/editorials/2020/05/20/editorial-whitmer-order-endangers-nursing-homes-end-now/5220929002/
At what point does an insane policy go beyond idiotic and become genocidal?
More evidence that COVID-19 originated in a laboratory:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-virus-researchers-uncover-evidence-implying-covid-19-was-created-in-a-lab
Most likely, a team at the Wuhan virology lab extracted a colony of coronaviruses from a sick animal, and then cultured the colony in human cell-based nutrients to “human-enhance” them for viral-vector vaccine research. This is exactly the objective of their NIH-financed research. The most incriminating evidence is that the Chinese communist government won’t allow NIH to analyze the data and lab notes from this research, even though it was NIH-financed.
Mike W.
There will be cases brought forward of a criminal nature in time, I’m sure.
It’s more than just negligent.
I take your point Briggs…on the other hand if you want to know about drink, and the potential dangers thereof an alcoholic seems a good place to start.i am currently in the UK but must return to Canada for the start of the academic year in August where I will have to spend the first two weeks in quarantine. The penalty for breaking quarantine is 750k! Yup cross the street for some bread and its three quarters of a million dollars, your financial life over, family destitute, kids not going to University etc… Thanks again a Justin.
Mike I think the principal players who built and funded the Wuhan lab
the NIH and DOD were as aware as the CCP that this was a lab produced
virus. The real criminal fingerprint of intention and forethought was when
the CCP allowed international flights to continue out of Wuhan to infect
the world while restricting all domestic travel. Dr. Fauci’s NIH funded the
Wuhan lab’s gain of function research specifically to increase viral infection
of human cells to the tune of some 7.5 million dollars in the last two calendar
years. The DOD through various third parties and Universities funded initial construction costs of the P-4 lab in Wuhan and other bio weapon programs in China going back to 2003. Amounts and conduits are murky but this might
give you a glimpse into the sewer we’ve all been collectively thrown.
COVER-UP: ‘Strange Bedfellows’, Wuhan Coronavirus, Harvard University & Jeffrey Epstein
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/02/05/cover-up-strange-bedfellows-wuhan-coronavirus-harvard-university-jeffrey-epstein/
COVID-19: A wake-up call for biosafety
https://gmwatch.org/en/news/latest-news/19377-covid-19-a-wake-up-call-for-biosafety
Blow by blow…
COVER-UP: ‘Science Most Foul’, The Perps Behind COVID-19 – By Ronnie Cummins
https://rielpolitik.com/2020/05/13/cover-up-science-most-foul-the-perps-behind-covid-19-by-ronnie-cummins/
Fredo, the CCP domestic flight restrictions do indeed indicate that the pandemic originated in Wuhan, but the CCP could have been taking advantage of a natural or wet market source, which they then spread to the rest of the world. The evidences for a lab origination are the activities at the lab, and the subsequent CCP cover-up there. The release itself was probably accidental. If the CCP had been planning a deliberate release, they would have done it near a lab site in a western country.
“On the other hand, see tomorrow’s guest post, which takes an opposite and happier view.”
I hope so, You’ve been waiting for doom for so long, when you get it you’re STILL not happy. There’s no pleasing some people.
Have you seen nothing positive out of any of the tragedy?
Aren’t people smiling sweetly at you and saying hello “when they didn’t used to? All old fashioned-like? That’s been my experience “when out there among the English. ” It won’t last, but maybe some of it will.
I agree it probably was accidental, the fact that Event 201 and the 2010
Rockefeller paper ‘Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development’ demonstrates foresight and good preparation to control and manipulate most outcomes is purely coincidental. This has been gamed
for sixty years in movies and lavishly funded scenario think tank formats in preparation for the main event which as it turns out, thankfully, has been a
bit of a dud. I suspect this was an accidental sneak peek, a not ready for
prime time stillbirth of what was to be an up coming feature film. It does
however, just coincidentally, seem to be hitting all the high points outlined in those meticulous and brilliantly executed scenarios now so maligned and
misconstrued in conspiracy-centric enclaves online. I mean really Iran
the building seven of this theatrical trailer?
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/sociopol_rockefeller10.htm
Ready for the deep end? JUMP!
Lab-Made? SARS-CoV-2 Genealogy Through the Lens of Gain-of-Function Research
https://medium.com/@yurideigin/lab-made-cov2-genealogy-through-the-lens-of-gain-of-function-research-f96dd7413748
Reminds me of creatures from Hell – which is a place I don’t wish to go to – here is some wisdom of St Thomas on Hell and how to avoid Hell by Father Ripperger
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WrZ2Ckz8QI
Check out his ministry here https://dolorans.org/
Joy
In NY, we mostly have masks on.
A friend posted: I’ve decided everyone I see with a mask on has a big ol’ smile under it. So far Life’s getting better!
I commented: We’re all Irish with eyes a smilin’, ’tis like the morn in Spring
A Berlitz/Noah question … is ‘figure’ or ?
Asking for a friend