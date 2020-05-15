The Coronabomb — Guest Post by Big Momma

Regular readers: No Doom tomorrow.
Three major targets of the Green New Deal have been destroyed or are being destroyed by the reaction to the pandemic: the Energy Sector; the American Small Business Sector; and the Agricultural Sector.
DESTRUCTION OF THE ENERGY SECTOR
The collapse of the oil industry with planes grounded and reduced use of automobile travel evoked a joyful tweet from AOC, “You absolutely love to see it.” The problem is that an industrial nation requires gas and oil. Currently, alternative energy is incapable of sustaining American industry. Without gas and oil, we will revert to a developing nation. These nations struggle with providing food, water, shelter, medicine, education and jobs for their people.
DESTRUCTION OF THE AMERICAN SMALL BUSINESS
This sector has long been viewed as the backbone of American society. It created the American middle class which was unique in history; and it was the source of both economic independence and political freedom. The Globalists understand this very well.
The CARE bill that was passed recently by Congress has a stated purpose to support small businesses in this “crisis”. In fact, large sums of money went to big corporations. Big banks held the money for their own profit, and made it more difficult for small businesses to access the aid. This program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. Since most of these small businesses are still closed because of the extension of the shelter rules—does this government relief automatically turn into government loans that small businesses have to pay back?
Furthermore, the rules of sheltering-in have allowed big corporations like Wal-Mart and Home Depot to remain open and thrive because they are considered “essential”. In reality, these stores allow for a much larger volume of customers, and therefore a larger chance of exposure to the virus than a small business, that has much fewer customers.
Finally, the massive job losses are being used as a vehicle to establish the UBI unconditional basic income (UBI). UBI is defined as periodic cash payment unconditionally delivered to all on an individual basis without means test or work requirement. Currently all American citizens received $1200 whether they needed it or not. Bernie Sanders is demanding that every American household receive $2,000/month until this “crisis” is over. And Nancy Pelosi is demurely suggesting that it might be time for Andrew Lang’s guaranteed income proposition. AOC is telling the 33 million workers who lost their jobs, to refuse to go back to work. None of these politicians have added, “Until the government goes bankrupt”, which would be happening in short order. Perhaps this is the goal.
UBI spending has to be put in the context of a national debt that has already surpassed $22 trillion dollars coupled with a huge loss of tax revenue from the loss of 33 million jobs. Further loss of revenue from export items from the manufacturing sector dependent on oil will potentially be staggering. How could this not cause the financial collapse of the United States?
Sanders has been advocating UBI for years on the basis that in twenty years there would be “technological unemployment causing great suffering or great liberation”. In other words the Corona virus is not only being used as a vehicle to “liberate” us—it’s putting our “liberation” approximately 15 years ahead of schedule!
DESTRUCTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR
The destruction of what Corey Booker called the “industrialized animal agriculture industry” has been a long time objective of radical environmentalists because of the agricultural pollution, food waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. “The 2018 United Nations report behind Ocasio- Cortez’s 12-year-apocalypse deadline cited ‘dietary shifts away from emissions-intensive livestock products’ as one of the societal changes needed to keep future warming under 1.5 degrees Farenheit by 2100.” (Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, “The Green New Deal Is Not Just About Energy, It’s Also About Controlling What Americans Eat”, Feb. 16, 2019).
What’s the truth about those emissions? The same Daily Caller article cited research done by Virginia Tech and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that found eliminating the livestock industry would reduce emissions by only 2.6% domestically. Just how far should CO2 emissions be reduced, considering that CO2 is needed by plants for photosynthesis to produce food. And animals, like human beings, exhale CO2.
It would also cause the loss of protein and important nutrients in the diet. This is an important illustration of how Globalists use “science”. They deify it pitting it against anyone who opposes their agenda. However, they never give real or accurate scientific data—because the data never supports their stated agenda. They’re real agenda remains hidden. Instead of facts, they use bogus models that result in erroneous predictions. And they give the public 60 second sound bites to incite emotion and to make it easy to regurgitate their propaganda. This has been true of climate change, overpopulation, and the pandemic models. The stated goal for destroying the livestock industry, oil industry, etc. is concern for the environment. The real goal was exposed by AOC’s ex- chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who admitted the Green New Deal wasn’t about climate change, but about changing the whole economy. (National Review, July 12, 2019, AOC’s Chief of Staff Admits the Green New Deal Is Not About Climate Change,” Jack Rowe)
Currently, farmers and ranchers are being required to destroy pork, beef, chickens, and milk on a massive scale. Big corporations are also requiring farmers to plow up crops. It started with the Chinese owned Smithfield packing plant closing in South Dakota. Apparently, 300 workers had the virus in a state that was reporting 400 cases at the time. This was followed by the closure of their Wisconsin and Missouri plants. A short time later Brazilian owned JBS beef packing plants closed. According to the Washington Post, “over the past several weeks Tyson, JBS, and Smithfield have closed 15 plants…Industry analysts say production is already down 25%’.” The reason given for this destruction, is that an inordinate amount of Covid-19 cases have erupted in meat packing plants across the nation.
Has anyone checked the tests for accuracy? Dr. Sin Hang Lee, a prestigious pathologist and research scientist in Connecticut has said the current tests to detect SARS-CoV-2RNA are generating false positives and negatives. He has offered both Dr. Fauci and the WHO a two-phased test that would guarantee no false positive results. As of April 27, he has had no response from either the NIH or WHO.
But there’s more going on than flawed testing and large numbers of meat packing employees just coincidentally having coronavirus. In an article by The Fence Post February 25, 2020, R- CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard states “… that the Agriculture Secretary’s (Sonny Perdue) opening the U.S. market to fresh beef imports from Brazil and Namibia, Africa, are deliberate attempts by both the government and multinational beef packers to destabilize the U.S. cattle industry”
It’s interesting that China who is both an enemy and competitor was allowed to buy the largest pork processing plants in the United States; and Brazil, a major competitor of the U.S. in production of beef, was allowed to buy something as crucial to our survival as our meat packing companies in the first place. But that’s globalization, isn’t it Mr. Bush and Mr. Obama! And in fairness, does American owned Tyson show any more national loyalty?
According to Bullard, the imported beef can be sold to the consumer with nothing but the USDA safety inspection sticker…so the customer cannot distinguish between the cheaper beef and the “superior, safer, and higher quality beef produced by American farmers and ranchers.” So the American consumer is being exploited and the U.S. cattle industry is being destabilized by the multinational meatpackers with the assistance of the American government!
This problem has been compounded by contract farming:
Big multinational companies dominate the market for most meat we eat in the United States. Companies like Tyson own every step in the supply chain, from hatchery, to feed mill to processing plant. The only thing the big companies don’t own are the farms themselves. (Yet)
Instead, companies contract with independent farmers to raise hogs, chickens, and cows—for them…To keep their contract and therefore their job, farmers must follow the company’s instructions to the letter.
So what happens if the company’s processing plant is shut down? The reality is that the farmers don’t have the option to sell the animals anywhere else. If the company tells them to euthanize…farmers have no choice but to comply…” (Civil Eats, ‘Op-Ed: Don’t Blame Farmers Who Have to Euthanize Their Animals. Blame the Companies They Work For.”)
This virus must be seen as a godsend to Sonny Purdue and multinational meatpackers! President Trump issued an Executive Order on April 28, 2020 to keep the meat and poultry processing facilities opened. However, on May 4, 2020 it was reported by CNN Business, “The order… has not led to widespread reopening of meat production plants. In a statement responding to the directive, Smithfield lauded the decision, but noted that it is ‘evaluating next steps to open its currently shuttered facilities and will make announcements when it is ready to resume operations in each location.'” ( What would this Chinese company’s response be if the Chinese Communist Party told them to open their facilities in China?) Even when some of the plants have been opened, it has been to slaughter animals, not process meat.
Agendas happen in stages. With the destruction of the agricultural sector the Globalist agenda can proceed to the next stage in three areas. First, the multinational corporations can gain ownership of the bankrupted farms and ranches now. In the final stages of Globalization one commodity, like food, will be in one pair of hands internationally. Also the Globalists prefer human beings to be herded into large urban areas with the urban areas being placed at large distances from each other; rather than housed in rural areas. It’s much easier to surveille, control, and insure the total dependence of the population.
Secondly the ultimate goal is a meatless society (to save the environment). Alternatives are already being offered to provide the proteins, vitamins and nutrients lost from the omission of meat from our diets. Our “patriotic censors” in Silicon Valley led by Bill Gates have developed a “bleeding veggie burger” made by their startup, Impossible Foods, according to Business Insider (Erwin Baldwin, June 8, 2018). However, even the amenable FDA was hesitate to pass this GMO delight, even though research scientists say it is safe. One wonders how many “scientists” patriots like Bill Gates have on the payroll.
Finally, historically Communist take-overs have required that the citizens be disarmed and starved into submission. “The United States exports more food than any other country in the world”. (www worldatlas.com, April 27, 2017.) The crashing of the agricultural sector insured that the resistance to globalism would be considerably attenuated. Hungry people are amenable people.
CONCLUSION: No one can doubt the truth of Saikat Chakrabarti proposition that the Green New Deal was “not about climate change, but about changing the whole economy”. This is a Global Communist take-over in the making. Take out these three sectors: energy, small businesses, and agriculture—and every other industry falls like a house of cards. This coupled with UBI spending, and the massive loss of revenue from unprecedented job loss and loss of manufacturing placed in the context of $22 trillion dollar national debt; almost insures the financial collapse of the nation. The result is that American citizens are made totally dependent for their very life, on an amoral national /international elite.
What’s the next stage of the agenda? The destruction of the national sovereignty of the United States, followed by the rest of the nations of the world. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “In this day nation states must today…be ready to give up sovereignty”. (Dec. 31, 2018). The main obstacle to this Globalist dream has been a strong United States. Loss of national sovereignty will be followed by a totalitarian regional governments, the seed-bed being the trade regions established during the NAFTA era. Eventually these regional governments will be transferred to a centralized Globalist government.
The form of government would be modeled after a Communist police state only internationally. That means 2% of the human population would be in total control of all products and services needed by all humanity. And because of the virus, Americans are already being conditioned to adapt to the New World Order realities with the suspension of their Constitutional rights. These include no public worship; government run healthcare with autocratic government officials determining what medical treatment is “essential” and “non-essential” rather than patient and doctor; government surveillance with neighbor being encouraged to spy on neighbor; and censorship of any free speech viewed as “misinformation” opposing the State Party line
The death toll that would be required for this transition would be like none seen in history. But at the mind, heart, and soul of every Globalist is a eugenicist and population controller/destroyer.
But finally, everyone would understand that President Trump’s Make America Great Again was never about racism, xenophobia, or white supremacy. It was about patriotism, freedom, and survival!
This article was pretty heavy – especially for a Friday – that being said – it seems to be spot on – we will continue saying the 54 day rosary novena for the end to this insanity – I invite others to pray this prayer as well – https://fatima.org/event/54-day-rosary-novena-for-the-consecration-of-russia/
This novena started on May 1 – but just start it today – important thing is to pray for 54 days – “this type of demon only comes out by prayer and fasting” Matthew 17:21
God is with us!
Understand this, O nations, and submit yourselves for God is with us.
Hear this, even to the farthest bounds of the earth, for God is with us. Submit yourselves, O mighty ones, for God is with us. If you rise up again in your might, you will be overthrown, for God is with us. The Lord shall destroy all who take counsel together, and the word which you speak shall not abide with you, for God is with us. For we do not fear your terror, and we are not troubled, for God is with us. But we will ascribe holiness to the Lord our God, and Him will we hold in awesome fear, for God is with us. And if I put my trust in Him, He shall be my sanctification, for God is with us. I will set my hope on Him, and through Him I shall be saved -lo, I and the children whom God has given me, for God is with us. The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light; those who dwelt in a land of deep darkness – on them a light has shined, for God is with us. For unto us a Child is born; to us a Son is given, for God is with us. And the government shall be upon His shoulder, and of His peace there will be no end, for God is with us. And His name shall be called the Messenger of Great Counsel, Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace, the Father of the World to Come, for God is with us.
Here is a wonderful example of God is With Us – above prayer being chanted by the Valaam Monks – enjoy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VaHCYqgQ3E
Notice all idiots/hypocrits celebrating the death of the energy sector HAVE CARS, JOBS AND USE ENERGY at the same level they always did. Heck, Ice Cream Queen Nancy’s freezer uses more electricity than a small household. Wonder how she would enjoy that ice cream melted on the kitchen floor when the sun went under and wind stopped blowing. I’d pay a lot just to see that, provided she had to have it happen over and over, with no solution available.
Yes, let’s have UBI. I always wanted to pay ten dollars for a loaf of bread, half a million for a tiny house and fifteen dollars a gallon for gasoline. It’s cute how these people are so living in fantasyland and terrifying that we are so stupid as to let them make the rules. The only hopeful side is every rational country that tried UBI gave it up very, very quickly. Whether or not the US is rational…..
Foreigners own packing plants BECAUSE AMERICANS DON’T WANT TO. For decades, illegals and foreigners have run meat packing. I remember IBP (Iowa Beef Processors, now Tyson, it seems) being virtually all illegals because Americans don’t like killing and cutting up cattle, only paying for processed foods so far from the original state it’s not recognizable. I had a 12 year old boy shocked at my cutting up venison and grinding hamburger. He really thought the stuff came plastic wrapped at Safeway. Blame stupid, lazy parents and squeamish Americans. THEY caused this. Also, you can buy directly from a farmer and have the meat processed at a plant, or if you have an acreage, you can buy the animal and slaughter it yourself. We used to buy a cow or a pig and just have a packing plant process it, for at least the last fifty years. Half or whole beef or pig at a time. Very, very common in the flyover states. You can even rent space in a locker plant to keep the meat if your freezer is not big enough. If people wanted this, I’m sure it could be expanded.
You have to hang beef before processing. Reopening beef means slaughtering and hanging for now.
Hey, Kroger now sells those meatless miracle burgers. Of course, Kroger went to the dark side a few years back….Bet the burgers will sell as well as the tofurkey bacon, the cheese alternatives, etc. Those shelves are ALWAYS full, no matter the emptiness of the real food shelves. We checked.
There is a high chance the tests are garbage. Many medical devices and tests are. Glucose meters for diabetics have a TWENTY percent error range and the FDA is fine with that. I trust no test unless at least two sources get the same answer three times in a row.
There was a time when exporting meant we were so good we had plenty to export and still do fine. Now, exporting food is evil and dark and we should not share. My, how the view of America has gone to the dark side…Wow, a conspiracy based on success. Who’d have thought????
That certainly hit all the high spots eugenics 2.0 basically, they haven’t
tried to hide anything and must still be reeling at how wildly successful
this has all been. Unfortunately the wider population won’t wake up until
food has doubled and tripled in price or just disappears altogether.
Corbett says it best:
Lockdowns For Thee, Not For Me!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DPTaQ2tlPEk&list=PL257D9A620DCC1779&index=3
Guess Who’s Growing Your Meat?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WpuZM8PDR0
The Horrible Effect of New York Policy Requiring Nursing Homes to Take Virus Patients
https://www.redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/04/26/people-reveal-horrible-effect-of-new-york-policy-to-send-virus-patients-to-nursing-homes-and-its-even-worse-than-that/
Next headline ‘we made a mistake,’ but it sure hot those numbers up!
It gets even better to correct the problem they’ll pass laws that prevent
litigation.
Nursing homes want to be held harmless for death toll. Here’s why Newsom may help them
https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-04-23/nursing-homes-legal-immunity-coronavirus-deaths
Please!
Just as long as everyone remembers …
Soylent Green is people!
Tucker Carlson of fox news just joined us as a freedom fighter-which means he can’t survive much longer- hopefully it is only the job that he will lose….good essay this one above! Gordon C.
An interesting article there BM!
You’ve updated me a bit with the current events here since I’ve been quite busy lately and have not been keeping up with all the news.
Hopefully, none of these “climate change” and socialist agendas will come about.
AOC and Sanders are complete dunderheads when it comes to economics, that’s for certain.
America certainly needs to quite trading with red China and not be so dang dependent on them for our industry.
“Quit” trading with China is what I meant
Very insightful analysis!!
So do we let the socialist-utopians win? Can we defeat them at the ballot box? How fair are elections in some of the states? These idiots have indoctrinated the last several generations in the state schools and universities. China is on the move.
We are in for the fight for our lives and the lives of our children.
Interesting:
Nitric Oxide, BCG, and COVID-19’s Weakness
https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19/86410?xid=nl_popmed_2020-05-14&eun=g1479555d0r&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=PopMedicineWinner_051420&utm_content=Final&utm_term=NL_Gen_Int_PopMedicine_Active
People should know that the proper use of vitamin C is a tested and verified safe, cheap and effective treatment, and prophylactic, against covid-19 — see orthomolecular d ot o r g (click on ‘Library’ and then ‘News Releases’ and read the editions from about February of 2020 on forward)
A lot of this is based on Nobel laureate Linus Pauling’s pioneering work. HOWEVER….. everyone should keep the following in mind, especially now with the corona scamdemic going on: there are many bogus voices around who strive to distract the public from (1) the value of vitamin C therapy and (2) the fact that Pauling’s VALID work with vitamin C supplementation has been “falsified” by data distortions and lies, and he as a person (a double Nobel laureate) has been slandered as some deluded idiot by the criminal medical establishment and its countless quackwatch shills, lackeys, ignoramuses, and trolls for decades and it continues today — search for the scholarly report “2 Big Lies: No Vitamin Benefits & Supplements Are Very Dangerous” by Rolf Hefti (a published author of the Orthomolecular Medicine News organization). The same corrupt criminal people (and their uninformed followers) are behind the organized suppression, lies, and half-truths spread about the value of vitamin C therapy against covid-19 — see orthomolecular d ot o r g
But you can’t discredit the facts with lies. That only exposes and discredits the liars (see citations above).
The fact that we are dealing with a VERY CRIMINAL OFFICIAL POWER STRUCTURE (the Deep State, governments, WHO, official corporate medicine, the mainstream media, paid off scientists, etc) that constantly hoodwinks the unsuspecting public with MANY BIG LIES can easily be recognized by anyone with two working brain cells when reading this one sentence by a former US government official, Paul Craig Roberts, Ph.D., in his article ‘The Cost of Big Pharma’s Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Paid in Lives and in Billions of Dollars’:
“A corrupt establishment and media that can sell us 9/11, Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, Iranian nukes, Assad’s use of chemical weapons, a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russiagate and a large number of other lies can also sell us on locking up a successful treatment in the closet while we await a vaccine.”
or from another article of his:
“In “freedom and democracy” America there is only official truth, and it is a lie. […]. […] when I told the truth that Russiagate was a hoax, which it has proved to be, an anonymous website, possibly a CIA or NATO operation called “PropOrNot,” included this website among its fake list of 200 “Russian agents/dupes.” The Washington Post, a believed long-time CIA asset, hyped the PropOrNot revelation as if it were the truth. With “Russiagate” in full hype, the purpose was to scare readers away from those of us who were exposing the hoax. […]. The way those with agendas control the explanations is by shouting down those who provide objective accounts. Social media is part of the censorship. Explanations out of step with official ones are labeled “abusive,” and in “violation of community standards.” In other words, truth is unacceptble. […]. Everyone who uses social media is by their use supporting censorship. Facebook imposes fascist censorship in order to protect official explanations. The presstitutes and universities do the same. In America truth has lost its value. […]. Even a public health threat like coronavirus is politicized. […]. If you are Big Pharma, NIH, CDC, or the research professionals dependent on grants from these sources, you want a vaccine, not a cure. This means a long wait, assuming an effective and safe vaccine is possible. […]. The hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), zinc, and intravenous vitamin C treatments, which have proved to be effective, are badmouthed by Big Pharma and its minions. In other words, the profit agenda over-rides health care and the saving of lives. […]. It is all about money. There are no profits for Big Pharma or a chance for patents for Dr. Fauci unless inexpensive HCQ, zinc, and Vitamin C can be sidelined.”
But having true knowledge like that is not enough in itself, YOUR BEHAVIOR must reflect the implications of that knowledge…. ESPECIALLY NOW IN THE FACE OF THIS MASSIVE EVIL SCAM. As the American social critic Paul Rosenberg pointed out in his article ‘Nothing Changes As Long As You Obey’:
“I hear the same complaints about politicians that you do. And while I understand them, the fact is that complaining accomplishes almost nothing. And there is a very simple reason why complaining has no real effect: BECAUSE THE COMPLAINERS KEEP RIGHT ON OBEYING. As long as you obey, the things you complain about will keep on happening.”
And there are the profound words of Martin Luther King, Jr.:
“Most people can’t stand up for their convictions, because the majority of people might not be doing it. See, everybody’s not doing it, so it must be wrong. And since everybody is doing it, it must be right. […]. Cowardice asks the question: is it safe? Expediency asks the question: is it politic? Vanity asks the question: is it popular? But conscience asks the question: is it right? And there comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular – but one must take it simply because it is right. […]. Human salvation lies in the hands of the creatively maladjusted.”
Interesting JJI:
Vitamin C and Coronavirus: Not a Vaccine; Just a Humble Cure
http://www.orthomolecular.org/resources/omns/v16n28.shtml
Local hospital using experimental drug treatment in hopes of saving lives of COVID-19 patients
https://www.click2houston.com/health/2020/04/17/local-hospital-using-experimental-drug-treatment-in-hopes-of-saving-lives-of-covid-19-patients/
Emergency room doctor, near death with coronavirus, saved after experimental treatment
https://news.yahoo.com/emergency-room-doctor-near-death-054816082.html
Mainstream science website, states that “Vitamin C is extremely unlikely to help people fight off the new coronavirus.”
https://www.collective-evolution.com/2020/03/29/high-dose-vitamin-c-has-successfully-treated-50-moderate-to-severe-covid-19-patients/
Sorry I’m late to the party. Been busting my tail planting crops, thinning apples, putting up firewood, feeding the animals. Spring has sprung and the ants get to work while the grasshoppers fiddle.
My advice to you urban blighters is get out while you can, before the food riots. Go to some place farmy. Work in the sun. It’s free Vitamin D.
Because when the cities self-destruct, crash and burn, you don’t want to be there. The New Revolution is not going to be glorious.
Luc Montagnier HIV Nobel Prize Winner Says Virus “Bio-engineered” in Lab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=durcHyxpFT4
2006. The year this pandemic response idea was launched – and repudiated by experts
https://www.aier.org/article/the-2006-origins-of-the-lockdown-idea/