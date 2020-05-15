The Coronabomb — Guest Post by Big Momma

Regular readers: No Doom tomorrow.

Three major targets of the Green New Deal have been destroyed or are being destroyed by the reaction to the pandemic: the Energy Sector; the American Small Business Sector; and the Agricultural Sector.

DESTRUCTION OF THE ENERGY SECTOR

The collapse of the oil industry with planes grounded and reduced use of automobile travel evoked a joyful tweet from AOC, “You absolutely love to see it.” The problem is that an industrial nation requires gas and oil. Currently, alternative energy is incapable of sustaining American industry. Without gas and oil, we will revert to a developing nation. These nations struggle with providing food, water, shelter, medicine, education and jobs for their people.

DESTRUCTION OF THE AMERICAN SMALL BUSINESS

This sector has long been viewed as the backbone of American society. It created the American middle class which was unique in history; and it was the source of both economic independence and political freedom. The Globalists understand this very well.

The CARE bill that was passed recently by Congress has a stated purpose to support small businesses in this “crisis”. In fact, large sums of money went to big corporations. Big banks held the money for their own profit, and made it more difficult for small businesses to access the aid. This program provides small businesses with funds to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. Since most of these small businesses are still closed because of the extension of the shelter rules—does this government relief automatically turn into government loans that small businesses have to pay back?

Furthermore, the rules of sheltering-in have allowed big corporations like Wal-Mart and Home Depot to remain open and thrive because they are considered “essential”. In reality, these stores allow for a much larger volume of customers, and therefore a larger chance of exposure to the virus than a small business, that has much fewer customers.

Finally, the massive job losses are being used as a vehicle to establish the UBI unconditional basic income (UBI). UBI is defined as periodic cash payment unconditionally delivered to all on an individual basis without means test or work requirement. Currently all American citizens received $1200 whether they needed it or not. Bernie Sanders is demanding that every American household receive $2,000/month until this “crisis” is over. And Nancy Pelosi is demurely suggesting that it might be time for Andrew Lang’s guaranteed income proposition. AOC is telling the 33 million workers who lost their jobs, to refuse to go back to work. None of these politicians have added, “Until the government goes bankrupt”, which would be happening in short order. Perhaps this is the goal.

UBI spending has to be put in the context of a national debt that has already surpassed $22 trillion dollars coupled with a huge loss of tax revenue from the loss of 33 million jobs. Further loss of revenue from export items from the manufacturing sector dependent on oil will potentially be staggering. How could this not cause the financial collapse of the United States?

Sanders has been advocating UBI for years on the basis that in twenty years there would be “technological unemployment causing great suffering or great liberation”. In other words the Corona virus is not only being used as a vehicle to “liberate” us—it’s putting our “liberation” approximately 15 years ahead of schedule!

DESTRUCTION OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

The destruction of what Corey Booker called the “industrialized animal agriculture industry” has been a long time objective of radical environmentalists because of the agricultural pollution, food waste, and greenhouse gas emissions. “The 2018 United Nations report behind Ocasio- Cortez’s 12-year-apocalypse deadline cited ‘dietary shifts away from emissions-intensive livestock products’ as one of the societal changes needed to keep future warming under 1.5 degrees Farenheit by 2100.” (Michael Bastasch, Daily Caller, “The Green New Deal Is Not Just About Energy, It’s Also About Controlling What Americans Eat”, Feb. 16, 2019).

What’s the truth about those emissions? The same Daily Caller article cited research done by Virginia Tech and the U.S. Department of Agriculture that found eliminating the livestock industry would reduce emissions by only 2.6% domestically. Just how far should CO2 emissions be reduced, considering that CO2 is needed by plants for photosynthesis to produce food. And animals, like human beings, exhale CO2.

It would also cause the loss of protein and important nutrients in the diet. This is an important illustration of how Globalists use “science”. They deify it pitting it against anyone who opposes their agenda. However, they never give real or accurate scientific data—because the data never supports their stated agenda. They’re real agenda remains hidden. Instead of facts, they use bogus models that result in erroneous predictions. And they give the public 60 second sound bites to incite emotion and to make it easy to regurgitate their propaganda. This has been true of climate change, overpopulation, and the pandemic models. The stated goal for destroying the livestock industry, oil industry, etc. is concern for the environment. The real goal was exposed by AOC’s ex- chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, who admitted the Green New Deal wasn’t about climate change, but about changing the whole economy. (National Review, July 12, 2019, AOC’s Chief of Staff Admits the Green New Deal Is Not About Climate Change,” Jack Rowe)

Currently, farmers and ranchers are being required to destroy pork, beef, chickens, and milk on a massive scale. Big corporations are also requiring farmers to plow up crops. It started with the Chinese owned Smithfield packing plant closing in South Dakota. Apparently, 300 workers had the virus in a state that was reporting 400 cases at the time. This was followed by the closure of their Wisconsin and Missouri plants. A short time later Brazilian owned JBS beef packing plants closed. According to the Washington Post, “over the past several weeks Tyson, JBS, and Smithfield have closed 15 plants…Industry analysts say production is already down 25%’.” The reason given for this destruction, is that an inordinate amount of Covid-19 cases have erupted in meat packing plants across the nation.

Has anyone checked the tests for accuracy? Dr. Sin Hang Lee, a prestigious pathologist and research scientist in Connecticut has said the current tests to detect SARS-CoV-2RNA are generating false positives and negatives. He has offered both Dr. Fauci and the WHO a two-phased test that would guarantee no false positive results. As of April 27, he has had no response from either the NIH or WHO.

But there’s more going on than flawed testing and large numbers of meat packing employees just coincidentally having coronavirus. In an article by The Fence Post February 25, 2020, R- CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard states “… that the Agriculture Secretary’s (Sonny Perdue) opening the U.S. market to fresh beef imports from Brazil and Namibia, Africa, are deliberate attempts by both the government and multinational beef packers to destabilize the U.S. cattle industry”

It’s interesting that China who is both an enemy and competitor was allowed to buy the largest pork processing plants in the United States; and Brazil, a major competitor of the U.S. in production of beef, was allowed to buy something as crucial to our survival as our meat packing companies in the first place. But that’s globalization, isn’t it Mr. Bush and Mr. Obama! And in fairness, does American owned Tyson show any more national loyalty?

According to Bullard, the imported beef can be sold to the consumer with nothing but the USDA safety inspection sticker…so the customer cannot distinguish between the cheaper beef and the “superior, safer, and higher quality beef produced by American farmers and ranchers.” So the American consumer is being exploited and the U.S. cattle industry is being destabilized by the multinational meatpackers with the assistance of the American government!

This problem has been compounded by contract farming:

Big multinational companies dominate the market for most meat we eat in the United States. Companies like Tyson own every step in the supply chain, from hatchery, to feed mill to processing plant. The only thing the big companies don’t own are the farms themselves. (Yet) Instead, companies contract with independent farmers to raise hogs, chickens, and cows—for them…To keep their contract and therefore their job, farmers must follow the company’s instructions to the letter. So what happens if the company’s processing plant is shut down? The reality is that the farmers don’t have the option to sell the animals anywhere else. If the company tells them to euthanize…farmers have no choice but to comply…” (Civil Eats, ‘Op-Ed: Don’t Blame Farmers Who Have to Euthanize Their Animals. Blame the Companies They Work For.”)

This virus must be seen as a godsend to Sonny Purdue and multinational meatpackers! President Trump issued an Executive Order on April 28, 2020 to keep the meat and poultry processing facilities opened. However, on May 4, 2020 it was reported by CNN Business, “The order… has not led to widespread reopening of meat production plants. In a statement responding to the directive, Smithfield lauded the decision, but noted that it is ‘evaluating next steps to open its currently shuttered facilities and will make announcements when it is ready to resume operations in each location.'” ( What would this Chinese company’s response be if the Chinese Communist Party told them to open their facilities in China?) Even when some of the plants have been opened, it has been to slaughter animals, not process meat.

Agendas happen in stages. With the destruction of the agricultural sector the Globalist agenda can proceed to the next stage in three areas. First, the multinational corporations can gain ownership of the bankrupted farms and ranches now. In the final stages of Globalization one commodity, like food, will be in one pair of hands internationally. Also the Globalists prefer human beings to be herded into large urban areas with the urban areas being placed at large distances from each other; rather than housed in rural areas. It’s much easier to surveille, control, and insure the total dependence of the population.

Secondly the ultimate goal is a meatless society (to save the environment). Alternatives are already being offered to provide the proteins, vitamins and nutrients lost from the omission of meat from our diets. Our “patriotic censors” in Silicon Valley led by Bill Gates have developed a “bleeding veggie burger” made by their startup, Impossible Foods, according to Business Insider (Erwin Baldwin, June 8, 2018). However, even the amenable FDA was hesitate to pass this GMO delight, even though research scientists say it is safe. One wonders how many “scientists” patriots like Bill Gates have on the payroll.

Finally, historically Communist take-overs have required that the citizens be disarmed and starved into submission. “The United States exports more food than any other country in the world”. (www worldatlas.com, April 27, 2017.) The crashing of the agricultural sector insured that the resistance to globalism would be considerably attenuated. Hungry people are amenable people.

CONCLUSION: No one can doubt the truth of Saikat Chakrabarti proposition that the Green New Deal was “not about climate change, but about changing the whole economy”. This is a Global Communist take-over in the making. Take out these three sectors: energy, small businesses, and agriculture—and every other industry falls like a house of cards. This coupled with UBI spending, and the massive loss of revenue from unprecedented job loss and loss of manufacturing placed in the context of $22 trillion dollar national debt; almost insures the financial collapse of the nation. The result is that American citizens are made totally dependent for their very life, on an amoral national /international elite.

What’s the next stage of the agenda? The destruction of the national sovereignty of the United States, followed by the rest of the nations of the world. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “In this day nation states must today…be ready to give up sovereignty”. (Dec. 31, 2018). The main obstacle to this Globalist dream has been a strong United States. Loss of national sovereignty will be followed by a totalitarian regional governments, the seed-bed being the trade regions established during the NAFTA era. Eventually these regional governments will be transferred to a centralized Globalist government.

The form of government would be modeled after a Communist police state only internationally. That means 2% of the human population would be in total control of all products and services needed by all humanity. And because of the virus, Americans are already being conditioned to adapt to the New World Order realities with the suspension of their Constitutional rights. These include no public worship; government run healthcare with autocratic government officials determining what medical treatment is “essential” and “non-essential” rather than patient and doctor; government surveillance with neighbor being encouraged to spy on neighbor; and censorship of any free speech viewed as “misinformation” opposing the State Party line

The death toll that would be required for this transition would be like none seen in history. But at the mind, heart, and soul of every Globalist is a eugenicist and population controller/destroyer.

But finally, everyone would understand that President Trump’s Make America Great Again was never about racism, xenophobia, or white supremacy. It was about patriotism, freedom, and survival!

