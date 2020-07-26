Coronavirus Update XXIII: Yes, More Testing Leads to More “New” “Cases”

By

Supreme Court Rules Civil Rights Act Applies To Gender Theory, Sexual “Orientation”

By

The Limitations And Usefulness Of IQ

By

Reality-Based Probability & Statistics: Ending The Tyranny Of Parameters!

By

What Isn’t Racist?

By on ( 26 Comments )

I did not do an exhaustive search, which I will leave to readers, but all indications are that everything, with rare exceptions, is racist. This is strange because all education—from kindergarten to […]

An Abundance Of Hell?

By on ( 31 Comments )

Bear with me, friends. Here in its entirety was the Gospel reading, the longer version, in Catholic Churches this past Sunday. Jesus proposed another parable to the crowds, saying: “The kingdom of […]

Podcast »

Uncertainty And The Perils Of Prediction With William M Briggs

Multiverses, Infinities, Probability & The Deadly Sin of Reification — WMBriggs Podcast

Lucky You! All About Luck — WMBriggs Podcast

Let’s Polka! Or How Polka Can Save The World — WMBriggs Podcast

Book review »

Man Up — Masculinity Amidst Madness by Ryan Landry Reviewed

Return of the Strong Gods by Rusty Reno Reviewed

How Do We Stage A Coup In The USA? Part II

How Do We Stage A Coup In The USA? Part I

A Stirring Spirited Speech: Bronze Age Mindset — Reviewed